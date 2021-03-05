EU not interested in protecting Belfast peace agreement: Northern Ireland first minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Northern Ireland's first minister said the European Union's promise of legal action over the UK extending grace periods for trade showed its priority was protecting the trading bloc, not the Belfast peace agreement. "What they're only interested in is protecting their bloc, they're not interested, as they claim to be, in protecting the Belfast agreement," Arlene Foster told BBC radio on Friday. "If they were, they would not be taking the action that they're taking a present." The European Union said on Wednesday it would take legal action after the British government unilate...