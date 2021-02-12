EU says it is ready to work with Biden administration to settle trade disputes

By Andrea Shalal WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The European Union on Thursday acknowledged a move by the new U.S. government to refrain from imposing additional tariffs on EU goods in a long-running dispute over aircraft tariffs, and said it was ready to work to resolve trade disputes. The U.S. Trade Representative's office on Thursday said it had agreed with U.S. industry that it was unnecessary to revise existing tariffs on European goods at this time, refraining from changes that would have been possible during a periodic review. The move came a day after USTR said it looked forward to working wit...
House prosecutors may lose the vote -- but they've won the case
February 12, 2021
Now it is all out there, an obvious and indelible stain for the nation and its 45th president—even if 17 Republican senators don't want to vote to convict. As a friend noted, it may be rare but important that the probable losing side is writing the lasting historic record.
Let's hope, whatever the outcome, that a huge majority of Americans now recognize that Donald Trump was at the center of unleashing a broad attack on democracy and on his own government, and sitting on his hands as people got killed and injured—all for his own glory. And that he would do it again, as prosecutors told us.
<blockquote>The ugly messages of Trump's tweets, actions taken to provoke and actions not taken to halt the fatal attack on the Capitol will outlive this trial.<br/></blockquote><p>As Trump's weak impeachment defense starts re-airing arguments about process, free speech and, incongruously about Black Lives Matter protests, there will be no answer for the detailed calls, campaign and incitement laid out by House prosecutors. The ugly messages of Trump's tweets, actions taken to provoke and actions not taken to halt the fatal attack on the Capitol will outlive this trial. Though it may not matter to pro-Trump senators, the prosecutors successfully persuaded that while they were anti-Trump, they weren't Democratic partisans; the victims in the riot included Republicans as well, particularly Vice President Mike Pence.</p><p>Still, as has now become custom, it is troubling that we all don't see the same horrible fact pattern, beyond the single last speech on Jan. 6, regardless of what to do about it. A check of right-leaning news sites shows <a href="https://www.oann.com/expert-counters-democrat-claims-trump-supporters-were-behind-jan-6-protests/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">serious discounting of the video-heavy presentations</a>; Michigan's top Republican, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, <a href="https://www.npr.org/2021/02/10/966207859/michigans-top-republican-calls-u-s-capitol-attack-a-hoax" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">calling the video a "hoax</a>"; Republican Senators Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and others denouncing the presentations as a waste of time.</p><h3>Creating a Record</h3><p>Of all things, this impeachment was not a waste of time; it was an attempt to make sense of Trump's triumphant egotism and abuse of the Oval Office for personal gain—something that may still attract attention from actual criminal prosecutions once this political trial ends in a few days. Even as the trial unfolded, the House was readying legislation for coronavirus aid, another 1.5 million vaccines were delivered on each of the three days, three Cabinet members advanced towards approval, and Joe Biden was talking to Xi Jinping of China about bilateral relations.</p><p>By contrast, the impeachment arguments highlighted that governing under Trump halted after the November elections, with all efforts in increasing intensity directed towards overturning results—leading inexorably to the Jan. 6 insurrection attack.</p><p>Still, as an example of how out of whack this all was, Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) did not even seem to see the significance of telling reporters that when he got that misplaced phone call from Trump amid the rioting, he had told Trump that he couldn't talk because Vice President Mike Pence was being hustled away at that moment for his family's safety from Trump's mob. Ten minutes later, Trump tweeted trash about Pence not living up to his expectations. That single act confirmed personal obsession over national interest, protecting people or the Constitution.</p><p>This, like so many other moments, illustrated that the situation was yet more dangerous than we had understood, and deeply tied to the Trump obsession with overturning election results—and American elections as we know them.</p><p>The prosecutors called all this incitement; it is a stand-in word for doing Trump, who had claimed the Law & Order mantle, to do everything for himself to win reelection by legal or illegal hook, crook or revolution over doing nothing for the health, safety or well-being of the rest of us, including the Capitol and D.C.'s Metropolitan Police officers who were injured or killed.</p><h3>The Wrap-Up</h3><p>There was yet more video and argument to sew up the last of the prosecution arguments. In truth, their full day Wednesday had made the case, emotionally touching most in the chamber, but likely not changing enough votes for conviction.</p><p>They attempted not only to align timelines of the Stop the Steal effort with the actual riot, but to intimidation attempts in the states, coordination with racist militia groups and supremacists and to the failure to intervene once the riot had run amok. In general, they sought a broad view of "incitement" to include the special responsibilities of a president to defend and uphold the Constitution.</p><p>In the same fashion that had proved effective in two previous days, they used video and clips to show that rioters themselves saw themselves following instructions from Trump; that there was a long history to Trump indifference or promotion of violence at rallies and at statehouses; that Trump never fully condemned the Capitol attack or took responsibility for any role in having provoked a response that went awry; that the attack has invited aggressive enemies to look at how they too can attack the Capitol.</p><p>Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the chief prosecutor, offered a strong argument against the defense's claim of free speech protection.</p><h3>And now?</h3><p>The presentations struck repeatedly at the theme that the attack was foreseeable as a result of Trump's statements and actions, sometimes marrying more general statements with the outcome of this particular outbreak of violence.</p><p>The managers tried to hang that central question posed by a Black police officer pelted with racist taunts and actual physical weapons—"Is this America?"—over the proceedings.</p><p>Prosecutors made clear that voting in this matter for a Trump who called anyone who opposed Trump an "enemy of the people" was endorsing an authoritarian view floated first by Josef Stalin. They noted that domestic terrorism is rising, that the spread of inflammatory information is growing, that political divisions are more subject to a single inciting match. Prosecutors basically argued that conviction was important not only for Trump's accountability but as a warning against future attacks on democracy and our capitals.</p><p>Regardless of the outcome of this stilted Senate impeachment trial, we finally will have a cohesive record of treachery to the American political experiment led by Donald Trump, who put himself before his oath. The Wall Street Journal says the prosecution case makes clear Trump will never live this incitement down, regardless of the vote; The Washington Post says the conviction is necessary. It's hardly the stuff of "insult and absurdity," the line that Sen. Lindsey Graham took.</p><p>Having the history recorded properly by itself may make America a little greater.</p>
There's a surprisingly important lesson in the 'QAnon shaman' and his antics behind bars
February 12, 2021
Jacob Chansley, the "self-initiated shaman" who charged into the US Capitol wearing a horned headdress and carrying a six-foot spear, has been moved to a jail in Virginia that can accommodate his request for an all-organic diet. Chansley's lawyer had argued that his client's shamanic faith requires him to eat only organic food, or suffer physical consequences that are serious, severe, and above all, dehydrating.
The court's decision sparked outrage among critics who see him as just another privileged white guy in horns, a cosplayer exploiting Indigenous spirituality to extract privileges that are rarely granted to Indigenous inmates.
<p>Skeptics wonder if Chansley's whole shamanic shtick is the work of a grifter courting notoriety, but the prison system isn't set up to interrogate questions of ultimate motivation.</p><p>"Like all things about Trump, QAnon, and the modern conservative movement, Chansley's act is built on nothing but bullshit and a heaping dose of racism and white supremacy," wrote <a href="https://www.themarysue.com/jacob-chansley-is-not-a-goddamn-shaman/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Jessica Mason</a> for <em>The Mary Sue</em>, adding that, "He has no right to claim 'shamanism' as a religion that should get him special treatment in jail or defend his traitorous actions."</p><p>It's easy to construe Chansley's organic diet as a form of special treatment. However, in securing a special diet, Chansley is availing himself of legal protections that are supposed to guarantee the right of every prisoner to practice their faith behind bars.</p><p>For the sake of argument, let's stipulate that the following points are true:</p><ul class="ee-ul"><li>"Self-initiated shamanism" is not a thing, except in the minds of Chansley and a handful of credulous white people.</li><li>An all-organic diet is not a central part of any shamanic tradition known to anthropologists or practiced by contemporary Indigenous Americans.</li><li>It is offensive when white people appropriate the sacred traditions of Indigenous people.</li></ul><p>So, why is Jacob Chansley entitled to a special diet, even if we assume all of the above?</p><p>Because the Constitution protects everyone's right to freely exercise their religion and because Congress passed even more stringent laws to safeguard the free expression of incarcerated people. <a href="https://digitalcommons.law.uga.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=2152&context=fac_artchop" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Penal institutions may not</a> substantially burden an inmate's religious expression except to advance a compelling interest of the institution, such as maintaining security. And if the institution does have to curtail certain religious expressions in the name of security, or another compelling interest, they must do so in the least restrictive way.</p><p>Chansley's lawyer argued that his client must have organic food in order to achieve purity needed to practice shamanism. It's difficult to argue that a jail has a compelling interest in making all inmates eat non-organic food. A jail does have a compelling interest in saving money, but the courts routinely uphold prisoners' rights to receive Kosher meals and other special religious diets, even if they are slightly more expensive.</p><p>It's easy to scoff at Chansley's assertion that shamans must eat organic food. A search of the Anthropology Plus <a href="https://www.ebsco.com/products/research-databases/anthropology-plus" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">database</a> generated 0 hits for "Shamanism" and "Organic Food." But legally, it doesn't matter that other practitioners of shamanism are also devotées of Whole Foods. It's probably enough that Chansley thinks his self-made religion demands it. The authorities are not allowed to second-guess whether a particular practice is central to a prisoner's religion.</p><p>That's because the government telling people how to practice their faith "properly" would violate the separation of church and state. The religious practice that the prisoner is seeking to accommodate doesn't even have to make logical sense. After all, religions postulate all kinds of illogical things, from bodily resurrection after death to the conversion bread into human flesh. It's not for the state to judge what makes sense.</p><p>It matters a lot, legally speaking, that Chansley's religious belief in the sanctity of organic food is sincerely held, as opposed to being a pretext to get tastier meals.</p><p>Many have doubts. His bizarre aesthetic <a href="https://religiondispatches.org/q-shamans-new-age-radical-right-blend-hints-at-the-blurring-of-seemingly-disparate-categories/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">smacks of cosplay</a> and appears to borrow as heavily from video games as from Native or Nordic tropes. However, Chansley's years of enthusiastic religious practice establish that his shamanic sensibilities are not just a jailhouse ruse. Chansley's social media history shows that he has dedicated his life to espousing his idiosyncratic belief system for years, which includes elements of Indigenous spirituality, neo-paganism, and conspiracy theories.</p><p>Before the insurrection, Chansley was a fixture at right-wing protests, frequently bearing a sign reading "<a href="https://news.yahoo.com/well-known-qanon-influencer-dubbed-230306934.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAJyQXD3c4vnar0U2lmdqHqVSXEDDeE7xN-AWhprCJW29og3mCH4YUzmc1lyLmwraOA2XGx2XYghSkfPr6VhlFUVXtPMyO-DMzI2HBI7QT8IbJivW2rS-IMjYFSu6K7s89EJ1Pj_Li7JyJaYkDL4OHJ2jXeh50hK2qh5ADtPz2wyF" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Q Sent Me</a>." He has <a href="https://gen.medium.com/the-q-shaman-conspirituality-goes-rioting-on-capitol-hill-24bac5fc50e6" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">advertised his services</a> as a shaman and even self-published two books on metaphysical themes. It's unclear if Chansley preached the importance of organic food before he was incarcerated. He seems to have said a lot about the value of <a href="https://www.psymposia.com/magazine/jake-angeli-psychedelic-shaman-capitol-insurrection-trump/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">psychedelic drugs</a> and nothing about the value of non-GMO soup. But he claims to have followed an organic diet for many years and <a href="https://www.cbs17.com/news/national-news/man-known-as-qanon-shaman-appears-in-court-mom-says-he-can-only-eat-an-organic-diet/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">his mom</a> insists that he will get sick without it.</p><p>Skeptics wonder if Chansley's whole shamanic shtick is the work of a grifter courting notoriety, but the prison system isn't set up to interrogate questions of ultimate motivation. Penal authorities are typically more concerned with evidence of consistent religious practice. If Chansley were caught cheating on his diet by sneaking food from the commissary, that could be taken as evidence that his belief is not sincerely-held and his organic diet might be taken away.</p><p>Chansley's only getting what all prisoners are entitled to, but that doesn't automatically make the system fair. In practice, the rights of prisoners get ignored all the time. I have interviewed many formerly incarcerated Indigenous women whose right to religious expression in custody was ignored and even derided.</p><p>The system is surely more indulgent of Chansley's religious idiosyncrasies because he's a famous white defendant with a private lawyer. However, we should not let Chansley's antics trivialize the principle of free exercise of religion in prison. We must support religious expression for all inmates, not just for a favored few.</p>
This powerful line from a Democrat's speech in Trump's trial actually made Republicans take notice
February 12, 2021
Much of the argument made by the House impeachment managers in Donald Trump's Senate trial focused on the evidence of his own conduct and that of the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. But one line from Democratic Rep Ted Lieu of California on Thursday stood out, not because it was about what happened in the past but as a warning about the future.
"I'm not afraid of Donald Trump running again in four years," Lieu said. "I'm afraid he'll run again and lose because he can do this again."
<p>He also said Trump "will undoubtedly cause future harm if allowed."</p><p>According to NBC News' Sahil Kapur, one Republican said he and his colleagues took particular note of that moment.</p><p>"Several of us wrote that down," South Dakota Republican <a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/live-blog/2021-02-11-trump-impeachment-trial-live-updates-n1257308/ncrd1257491?cid=sm_npd_nn_tw_ma#liveBlogHeader" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Sen. Mike Rounds</a> said. "I think that was a strong statement on his part."</p><p>It echoed California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff's warning one year ago, when he led the House managers in Trump's first impeachment, that the then-president would abuse his power again if he wasn't convicted.</p><p>Lieu's remarks also stood as a repudiation to one of the arguments made by Trump's lawyer David Schoen.</p><p>"Many Americans see this process for exactly what it is: a chance by a group of partisan politicians seeking to eliminate Donald Trump from the American political scene and seeking to disenfranchise 74 million-plus American voters," Schoen said on Tuesday, suggesting Democrats fear Trump as a political opponent. Lieu's counterpoint was that he's not afraid of losing to Trump, but that Trump has already demonstrated that he's willing to foment violence when he loses. That's a strong reason to bar him from running for office again.</p><p>Watch below:</p><iframe src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1359966187875139585&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alternet.org%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2650508235%23publish&partner=rebelmouse&theme=light&widgetsVersion=889aa01%3A1612811843556&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 405px; height: 477px; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe>
