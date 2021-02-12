EU says it is ready to work with Biden administration to settle trade disputes

By Andrea Shalal WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The European Union on Thursday acknowledged a move by the new U.S. government to refrain from imposing additional tariffs on EU goods in a long-running dispute over aircraft tariffs, and said it was ready to work to resolve trade disputes. The U.S. Trade Representative's office on Thursday said it had agreed with U.S. industry that it was unnecessary to revise existing tariffs on European goods at this time, refraining from changes that would have been possible during a periodic review. The move came a day after USTR said it looked forward to working wit...