EU 'seriously' considering Ukraine membership, says EU Council chief
European Council President Charles Michel listens as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses members of the European Parliament via video conference during an extraordinary plenary session of the European Parliament on the situation in Ukraine after the Russian invasion. Dario Pignatelli/EU Council/dpa
The European Union has to "seriously look" at giving Ukraine candidacy status as part of its push to join the bloc, European Council President Charles Michel said.

Kiev's request for EU membership was "symbolic, political and legitimate," Michel told a special summit of the European Parliament on Tuesday.

Michel recognized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's emotional appeal but said the decision has to be taken based on "appropiate choices."

