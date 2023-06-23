EU warns Twitter to beef up content moderation as new rules loom
EU commissioner Thierry Breton's visit to San Francisco comes just weeks before the European Union's Digital Service Act comes into full force for the world's biggest social media platforms

San Francisco (AFP) - The EU's top tech enforcer warned Elon Musk on Thursday that Twitter must have enough resources to moderate dangerous content by August 25 or risk being in violation of the bloc's landmark rules to rein in big tech. "If the technology is not ready they need to have enough resources to match the gap. I spoke on this specific topic with Elon Musk," EU commissioner Thierry Breton told reporters following a meeting at Twitter headquarters, which included the platform's new CEO Linda Yaccarino. Breton said he told the Twitter team, with Musk joining by videoconference from New...