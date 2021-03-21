Europe presses Turkey to rethink ditching violence-on-women pact

By Jonathan Spicer ISTANBUL (Reuters) - European leaders criticised what they called Turkey's baffling and concerning decision to pull out of an international accord designed to protect women from violence, and urged President Tayyip Erdogan to reconsider. Erdogan's government on Saturday withdrew from the Istanbul Convention, which it signed onto in 2011 after it was forged in Turkey's biggest city. Turkey said domestic laws, not outside fixes, would protect women's rights. The Council of Europe accord pledged to prevent, prosecute and eliminate domestic violence and promote equality. Killing...