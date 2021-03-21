Europe presses Turkey to rethink ditching violence-on-women pact

By Jonathan Spicer ISTANBUL (Reuters) - European leaders criticised what they called Turkey's baffling and concerning decision to pull out of an international accord designed to protect women from violence, and urged President Tayyip Erdogan to reconsider. Erdogan's government on Saturday withdrew from the Istanbul Convention, which it signed onto in 2011 after it was forged in Turkey's biggest city. Turkey said domestic laws, not outside fixes, would protect women's rights. The Council of Europe accord pledged to prevent, prosecute and eliminate domestic violence and promote equality. Killing...
After the insurrection: America’s far-right groups are getting more extreme
March 21, 2021
As the U.S. grapples with domestic extremism in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, warnings about more violence are coming from the FBI Director Chris Wray and others. The Conversation asked Matthew Valasik, a sociologist at Louisiana State University, and Shannon E. Reid, a criminologist at the University of North Carolina – Charlotte, to explain what right-wing extremist groups in the U.S. are doing. The scholars are co-authors of "Alt-Right Gangs: A Hazy Shade of White," published in September 2020; they track the activities of far-right groups like the Proud Boys.
What are U.S. extremist groups doing since the Jan. 6 riot?
<p>Local chapters of the <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/01/us/extremism-capitol-riot.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, Groypers and others</a> are breaking away from their groups' national figureheads. For instance, some local Proud Boys chapters have been <a href="https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2021/02/12/proud-boys-splintering-after-capitol-riot-revelations-leader/6709017002/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">explicitly cutting ties</a> with national leader Enrique Tarrio, the group's chairman.</p><p>Tarrio was arrested on federal weapons charges in the days before the insurrection, but he has also been revealed as a <a href="https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-proudboys-leader-exclusive/exclusive-proud-boys-leader-was-prolific-informer-for-law-enforcement-idUSKBN29W1PE" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">longtime FBI informant</a>. He reportedly aided authorities in a variety of criminal cases, including those involving <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/proud-boys-enrique-tarrio-fbi-informer/2021/01/27/21c1df0e-60be-11eb-9430-e7c77b5b0297_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">drug sales, gambling and human smuggling</a> – though he has not yet been connected with cases against Proud Boys members.</p><p>When a leader of a far-right group or street gang leaves, regardless of the reason, it is common for a <a href="https://doi.org/10.1080/1057610X.2015.1038106" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">struggle to emerge</a> among remaining members who seek to consolidate power. That can result in violence spilling over into the community as groups attempt to reshape themselves.</p><p>While some of the splinter Proud Boys chapters will likely maintain the Proud Boys brand, at least for the time being, others may evolve and become more radicalized. <a href="https://www.vice.com/en/article/qjpb5q/for-some-joining-the-proud-boys-was-a-stop-on-the-way-to-neo-nazi-terror" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">The Base, a neo-Nazi terror group</a>, has recruited from among the ranks of Proud Boys. As the Proud Boys sheds affiliates, it would not be surprising for those with <a href="https://www.vice.com/en/article/wx8xp4/a-proud-boys-lawyer-wanted-to-be-a-nazi-terrorist" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">more enthusiasm</a> about hateful activism to seek out more extreme groups. Less committed groups will wither away.</p><p><strong>How does that response compare with what happened after 2017's 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville?</strong></p><p>Neither the Capitol insurrection nor the Charlottesville rally produced the response from mainstream America that far-right groups had hoped for. Rather than rising up in a groundswell of support, most Americans were appalled – some so much that they have <a href="https://www.npr.org/2021/02/01/962246187/spurred-by-the-capitol-riot-thousands-of-republicans-drop-their-party" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">abandoned the Republican Party</a>.</p><p>Additionally, right-wingers have been hit hard by the post-insurrection actions by <a href="https://www.axios.com/trump-social-media-bans-twitter-facebook-parler-d8e985e0-0c59-4386-95c7-a2aa3ff0096e.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">large technology companies</a> like Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google and Amazon. They took down far-right group members' accounts and removed right-wing social media platforms, including <a href="https://blog.twitter.com/en_us/topics/company/2020/suspension.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">permanently blacklisting Donald Trump's Twitter account</a> and <a href="https://www.wsj.com/articles/why-was-parler-shut-down-heres-why-the-social-network-is-offline-11610478890" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">temporarily blocking all traffic to Parler, a conservative social media platform</a>. Those steps are <a href="https://www.wired.com/story/parler-bans-new-chapter-free-speech-wars/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">more significant</a> than earlier moderation and algorithm changes those companies had undertaken in previous efforts to curb online extremism.</p><p>Another major difference is the lack of regret. Nobody on the right wanted to be associated with Charlottesville after it happened. Figureheads of the far right who had <a href="http://idavox.com/index.php/2017/08/26/the-internet-never-forgets-how-gavin-mcinnis-attempts-to-delete-charlottesville-support-message-but-cant/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">initially promoted that rally</a> saw the negative public reaction and <a href="https://theintercept.com/2017/09/21/gavin-mcinnes-alt-right-proud-boys-richard-spencer-charlottesville/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">distanced themselves, even condemning</a> the "Unite the Right" rally.</p><p>After the insurrection at the Capitol, their response was different. They did not split and blame other right-wing groups. Instead, conservative and extreme-right circles have united behind a <a href="https://www.npr.org/2021/03/02/972564176/antifa-didnt-storm-the-capitol-just-ask-the-rioters" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">false claim that they did nothing wrong</a>, and alleged, despite all the evidence to the contrary, that <a href="https://theconversation.com/the-far-right-rioters-at-the-capitol-were-not-antifa-but-violent-groups-often-blame-rivals-for-unpopular-attacks-153193" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">left-wing activists assaulted the Capitol</a> – while disguised as right-wingers.</p><p><strong>Are extremist groups attracting new members?</strong></p><p>Some members have left extremist groups in the wake of the Jan. 6 violence. The members who remain, and the new members they are attracting, are <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/22/opinion/domestic-terrorism-far-right-insurrection.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">increasing the radicalization of far-right groups</a>. As the less committed members abandon these far-right groups, only the more devout remain. Such a <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2021/3/3/2019262/-Warning-of-III-militia-plot-fueled-by-March-4-conspiracy-theories-induces-House-to-shut-down" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">shift is going to alter the subculture</a> of these groups, driving them farther to the right. We expect this <a href="https://www.project-syndicate.org/podcasts/the-growing-threat-of-far-right-extremism" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">polarization will only accelerate the reactionary behaviors and extremist tendencies</a> of these far-right groups.</p><p><a href="https://www.npr.org/2021/01/23/959884145/how-conservative-media-has-covered-bidens-first-days-as-president" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Right-wing pundits</a> and <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-washington-military-occupation-liberal-fear" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">conservative media</a> are continuing to stoke fears about the Biden administration. We and other observers of right-wing groups expect that extremists will come to see <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/01/08/capitol-mob-far-right-trump-propaganda/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">the events of Jan. 6 as just the opening skirmish in a modern civil war</a>. We anticipate they will continue to seek an end to American democracy and the beginning of a new society free – or even purged – of <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/08/19/magazine/boogaloo.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">groups the right wing fears</a>, including immigrants, Jewish people, nonwhites, LGBTQ people and those who value multiculturalism.</p><p>We expect that these groups will continue to <a href="https://www.splcenter.org/hatewatch/2021/01/22/capitol-insurrection-shows-how-trends-far-rights-fringe-have-become-mainstream" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">shift more and more to the extreme right</a>, posing risks for acts of violence both large and small.</p><p><strong>Have far-right extremists' views toward the police changed?</strong></p><p>With a Democratic administration and attorney general, the far right will no longer view federal law enforcement agencies as friendly, the way they did under the <a href="https://www.businessinsider.com/capitol-riot-exposes-far-right-police-officers-longstanding-issue-2021-1" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Trump administration</a>. Rather, they <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/capitol-police-officers-support/2021/01/08/a16e07a2-51da-11eb-83e3-322644d82356_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">view the police as the enemy</a>.</p><p>Even before Joe Biden took office and the Republicans officially lost control of the U.S. Senate, the Capitol riot showed this divide between right-wing extremists and police. A Capitol Police officer was assaulted with a <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2021/01/11/police-beating-capitol-mob/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">flagpole bearing an American flag</a>, and some members of the mob were <a href="https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0114/Capitol-assault-Why-did-police-show-up-on-both-sides-of-thin-blue-line" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">police officers and military personnel</a>. Many more were <a href="https://www.npr.org/2021/01/21/958915267/nearly-one-in-five-defendants-in-capitol-riot-cases-served-in-the-military" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">military veterans</a>.</p><p>It's not clear what this different view of law enforcement means for police officers, active-duty military and veterans who are members of right-wing groups. But we anticipate that only those who are most zealously committed to far-right causes will remain active. That, in turn, will push those groups <a href="https://theconversation.com/armed-groups-from-capitol-riot-pose-longer-term-threat-to-biden-presidency-153580" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">even farther to the extreme right</a>.</p><p><strong>Has anything changed for militias since Biden has become president?</strong></p><p>In 2009, the <a href="https://fas.org/irp/eprint/rightwing.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Department of Homeland Security issued a report warning</a> about the growing membership in far-right groups, including their active recruitment of military veterans. Shortly after the report was released, <a href="https://www.wired.com/2012/08/dhs/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Republicans in Congress</a> pushed for the <a href="https://rowman.com/ISBN/9781633885165/Hateland-A-Long-Hard-Look-at-America%27s-Extremist-Heart" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">report to be retracted</a> and for <a href="https://www.splcenter.org/fighting-hate/intelligence-report/2011/inside-dhs-former-top-analyst-says-agency-bowed-political-pressure" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">dramatically reducing the federal effort</a> to monitor far-right groups in the U.S. This permissive atmosphere allowed far-right groups to grow and spread nationwide.</p><p>The Trump administration further served far-right groups by failing to pay out <a href="https://time.com/5944085/far-right-extremism-biden/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">federal grants for grassroots counterviolence programs</a>, by <a href="https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2018/10/trump-shut-countering-violent-extremism-program/574237/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">refusing to help</a> local law enforcement agencies with equipment or training to deal with these groups, and by routinely <a href="https://www.politico.com/news/2020/08/26/trump-domestic-extemism-homeland-security-401926" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">downplaying the violence</a> perpetrated by these white power groups. Essentially, far-right groups were unpoliced for the past decade or more.</p><p>But that approach has ended. Merrick Garland's appointment as Biden's attorney general is a big signal: In his career at the Department of Justice before becoming a federal judge, <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/merrick-garland-oklahoma-city-bombing/2021/02/19/a9e6adde-67f2-11eb-8468-21bc48f07fe5_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Garland supervised the investigations of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing and the 1996 Atlanta Olympics bombing</a>.</p><p>These were two of the most noteworthy acts of far-right domestic terrorism in the nation's history. Garland has said that he will make fighting right-wing violence and attacks on democracy <a href="https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/539885-garland-pledges-to-prioritize-domestic-terrorism-battle" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">major priorities of his tenure</a> at the head of the Justice Department.</p><p>In January, Canada designated the <a href="https://www.vice.com/en/article/pkdw8z/what-canadas-terror-laws-mean-for-proud-boys" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Proud Boys and other right-wing groups as terrorist organizations</a>, which puts pressure on U.S. law enforcement to reconsider how they <a href="https://theconversation.com/designating-the-proud-boys-a-terrorist-organization-wont-stop-hate-fuelled-violence-154709" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">evaluate, investigate and prosecute</a> these extremist groups. Beyond law enforcement's treating these far-right groups like <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/oct/03/the-proud-boys-are-a-far-right-gang-trump-boosted-them-on-national-tv" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">street gangs</a>, there are also laws in place to combat <a href="https://www.insider.com/canada-is-considering-labeling-proud-boys-a-terrorist-organization-2021-1" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">violence associated with domestic terrorism</a>.</p><p>It appears that U.S. prosecutors may finally begin to take seriously the violent actions of Proud Boys, especially as more and more members are being charged with coordinating the <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/legal-issues/proud-boys-leader-capitol-riot/2021/03/02/0ca15138-7aed-11eb-85cd-9b7fa90c8873_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">breach of the U.S. Capitol Building</a>.</p><p>But as police power comes to bear on these violent right-wing groups, many of their members remain at least as radicalized as they were on Jan. 6 — if not more so. Some may feel that <a href="https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2021/03/militia-armed-uprising-biden-bundy-haaland-interior.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">more extreme measures</a> are needed to resist the <a href="https://www.newsweek.com/qanon-theorists-switch-date-march-20-after-no-trump-inauguration-call-4th-false-flag-1573871" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Biden administration</a>.</p><p><a href="https://theconversation.com/profiles/matthew-valasik-527390" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Matthew Valasik</a>, Associate Professor of Sociology, <em><a href="https://theconversation.com/institutions/louisiana-state-university-1642" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Louisiana State University </a></em> and <a href="https://theconversation.com/profiles/shannon-reid-605116" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Shannon Reid</a>, Associate Professor of Criminal Justice and Criminology, <em><a href="https://theconversation.com/institutions/university-of-north-carolina-charlotte-2747" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">University of North Carolina – Charlotte</a></em></p><p>This article is republished from <a href="https://theconversation.com/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">The Conversation</a> under a Creative Commons license.</p>
'Don't come here': Miami mayor warns away visitors as spring breakers turn streets into a 'superspreader event'
March 21, 2021
Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday morning after a curfew had to be called in his city the night before, the mayor of Miami Beach made a plea for visitors to avoid his city which is being overwhelmed by spring breakers who have already clashed with police in the streets.
Speaking with hosts Kendis Gibson and Lindsey Reiser, Mayor Dan Gelber warned the flood of young people drawn to his city by cheap airfare and good weather, has turned into a superspreader event due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.
"We survived the night," he stated as video showed police tackling partiers who failed to disperse. "But now we worry about the future. We have three problems going on: that is an enormous number of people are coming here, more than we can expect, even more than our city which sometimes gets hundreds of thousands of people here in a single night. Just too many are coming. Second problem is too many of those people that are coming are really exercising bad judgment, maybe they've been pent up, they're just coming here with bad intentions. whatever it is, there are people doing things they shouldn't be doing."
"Of course, the third problem is we're in the middle of a pandemic," he continued. "Dade County still has often a thousand infections a day and 350 people checking into the hospital and often dozens of deaths in a single day. So we're sort of struggling with three things simultaneously, and having seen, obviously, the deaths, this is quite the challenge."
Later calling the street activity a "superspreader event," he criticized Florida Gov Ron DeSantis (R) saying, "Now we have the governor saying you don't have to wear a mask, everything is open, come on, it's great. Then you have the other mayors watching what's happening, and it's really been a problem. I wish he at least would urge people to practice healthy practices because there is still a pandemic and these crowds you see are not healthy and they're not safe."
Watch below:
<p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube"> <span class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c05d95dc860765976ee20b6d5f013433" style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;"><iframe frameborder="0" height="auto" type="lazy-iframe" scrolling="no" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fF5X4MjRXGs?rel=0" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;" width="100%"></iframe></span> <small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">MSNBC 03 21 2021 07 07 38</small> <small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit..."> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fF5X4MjRXGs" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a> </small> </p><p><br/></p>
MyPillow Mike Lindell's new Trump election fraud movie is an 'incoherent' and 'bizarre' mess
March 21, 2021
Trying to watch MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's "Absolute Proof," a two-hour "docu-movie" designed to convince its viewers of what they already believe — that Donald Trump's defeat in the 2020 election was the result of a vast and incoherent conspiracy, or an overlapping set of conspiracies — reminded me of an experience I had once at the Cannes Film Festival. (That isn't a sentence I expected to find myself writing.)
This article first appeared in Salon.
<p>At the premiere of <a href="https://www.salon.com/2010/05/18/godard_2/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Jean-Luc Godard's "Film Socialisme"</a> some years ago, I found myself sitting next to a prominent British film critic I knew slightly. There's no saving seats for your friends at a Cannes premiere; everybody piles into the ginormous theater in a wild scrum, and you sit wherever you can. If you catch sight of someone you recognize, so much the better. Well, this was late at night and after the lights went down and Godard's hypnotic, non-narrative and deliberately baffling film began, my British acquaintance promptly went to sleep. As far as I could tell, he slept through nearly the entire movie — which is admittedly rough going — so I was especially impressed that he published a review of it the next day. Which was thoughtful and funny!</p><p>I didn't fall asleep during "Absolute Proof," I promise. But I'm not going to claim I watched all of it with keenly focused attention. It is simultaneously so bizarre, so boring and so amateurish — without form or depth or any variation in tone, and seemingly endless — that it becomes impossible for a viewer to follow the supposed arguments that Lindell and his interlocutors are making for more than a minute or two at a stretch. </p><p>Evidence would suggest that the decision to package "Absolute Proof" as something vaguely resembling a movie, at least in terms of running time, came after the fact. Lindell repeatedly refers to it as a "show" and sometimes as "today's show," and performs both his stream-of-consciousness monologues and rambling interviews from behind a news-anchor type desk bearing the mysterious logo of the "WVW Broadcast Network." (That appears to be a <a href="https://www.facebook.com/worldviewweekend/about/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><u>one-man Christian media outfit</u></a> run by Brannon Howse, who is credited on Lindell's website as co-creator of "Absolute Proof," and should perhaps be considered its director.)</p><p>Arguably, "Absolute Proof" has more than a little in common with "Film Socialisme," political orientation aside: It resists all structural and narrative conventions, makes no effort to tell a clear story, contradicts itself and leaps from subject to subject, and could fairly be described as a meditation on what has gone awry in our society. There are jagged mid-interview edits, unexplained fadeouts, occasional surges of faintly troubling soundtrack music and interpolated video essays composed of stock footage: the blinking lights on a broadband modem, the U.S. Capitol at night (dramatic foreshadowing?), someone using an iPad, a stylized spinning globe.</p><p>I watched the film on <a href="https://michaeljlindell.com/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Lindell's website</a> — it hasn't been "censored," but no longer appears on major platforms like Facebook or YouTube, and even on the low-end right-wing cable channel OANN is shown only with a legal preamble essentially warning viewers that none of it is true — and was unable to prevent myself from toggling away sporadically to read email or look up what European soccer games were streaming later or search on Autotrader for cars I'm never going to buy. (I might like to imagine myself as the sort of person who would buy an ultimate Republican-dad car, like a Lincoln SUV, both out of some double-switchback ironic impulse and because I genuinely liked it. But I know I'm not.)</p><p>I think cars were on my mind because Lindell has the classic demeanor of a showroom salesman. I don't mean to be insulting. I'm not talking about the odious and slimy salesman who keeps interjecting your first name into his sentences and maneuvers you into buying something you don't want on egregious terms. Lindell is more like the guy who gradually wears you down with relentless Midwestern good cheer and a series of non-sequitur anecdotes until you sign up for the useless $500 service contract just to make it stop.</p><p>When Lindell calls out the mainstream media for refusing to pay attention to his grab bag of miscellaneous non-evidence about voter fraud — which is sometimes about small numbers of people in Nevada who allegedly voted when they shouldn't have, and sometimes about a communist coup involving the Chinese government, the FBI and (of course) Dominion Voting Systems — he doesn't get middle-school-girl pissy like Donald Trump or artificially hot under the collar like Ted Cruz. He mostly seems sad and disappointed, but still able to imagine an America where decent people do the right thing.</p><p>After chuckling about the fact that suddenly all the journalists who ignored him and treated him like a buffoon want to talk to him — "your CNN, your New York Times, your <em>Worshington</em> Post" — Lindell poses a rhetorical question to our entire profession: "Why dontcha become a real journalist and go, 'Wow,' and take this story and run with it?"</p><p>He's fond of the disappointed question, which now that I think of it resembles a sales tactic. ("Andrew, why wouldn't you go ahead and buy that Lincoln and do a good thing for your family? Is it really gonna be about the interest rate?") That's exactly the tone he strikes in a direct address to the former attorney general, lamenting his public announcement that there had been no significant election fraud: "Bill Barr, if you're watching — why would you say something like that?" A few minutes later, he makes a similar inquiry of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, again based on what we must consider the faulty assumption that she is riveted to the screen by this crackpot video hosted by a pillow salesman.</p><p>Let's pause here to acknowledge that, out in the real world, Mike Lindell tried to convince Trump to stage an actual, literal coup-d'état in the last days of his presidency, and was apparently 86'd from the White House by chief of staff Mark Meadows and presidential counsel Pat Cipollone, neither of whom is likely to go down in history as a hero of democracy. So, yes, I understand that Mr. MyPillow should be considered, in a certain light, as extremely dangerous. </p><p>I'm not arguing that he isn't. If anything, the fact that Lindell comes off on camera as a likable bumbler rather than a sanctimonious dickhead, that he is incapable of following a sentence from beginning to end in comprehensible fashion, and that it's impossible to tell how many of these fractured fairy tales of electoral misconduct he actually believes undoubtedly makes him more dangerous, rather than less. There's been a lot of speculation that maybe Republicans can achieve full-on American fascism by nominating a smarter, smoother and more competent version of Trump, but maybe that's looking at the problem the wrong way around. A dumber, nicer Trump could be a far more effective instrument. Mike Lindell would genuinely feel sorry about some of the things he'd have to do as America's dictator, and he'd want to make clear to us that, for gosh sakes, he didn't hate anyone.</p><p>There's no point in trying to detail or debunk the various conspiracy theories floated in "Absolute Proof," which are assembled and delivered in such scattershot fashion that it's clear the audience is already supposed to know the words and sing along. If you're looking for evidence that Lindell isn't quite as big a dope as he appears, and may have his eyes on a prize bigger than his bedding empire, that arrives in the ingenious premise that Trump's electoral defeat — although of course illegitimate — was a blessing in disguise.</p><p>So many people showed up to vote for Trump, Lindell tells us, that they "broke the algorithm" — maybe the one inside the Dominion voting machines, maybe the ones in servers in Germany or Italy or Communist Party HQ in Beijing — that was supposed to ensure an easy Biden victory on election night. That led to all the supposed shenanigans by Democrats and their RINO allies (although, again, Lindell isn't given to calling people names) that flipped states Trump had actually won to Biden, which in turn — and at last! — caused true patriotic Americans to sit up and pay attention. As Lindell puts it, "This is the most attack on our country, I'm telling you, ever."</p><p>This is of course opposite-world thinking on a world-historical scale, in which the political faction that tried its damndest to overturn a clear election result imagines itself the victim of a fanciful web of interlocking conspiracies to destroy democracy. All of this was providential, however, because it led to — well, to what? To the widespread red-pilling of far-right America, to an unwatchable and probably accidental movie that Jean-Luc Godard might pronounce a work of genius, and perhaps to Mike Lindell's next and greatest sales pitch.</p>
