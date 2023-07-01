Europe's Euclid space telescope set for launch to explore 'dark universe'
Euclid is set to launch this year on a rocket built by SpaceX. Work performed by ATG under contract for ESA, CC BY-SA

By Steve Gorman (Reuters) - A SpaceX rocket in Florida stood poised for launch on Saturday carrying an orbital telescope built to shed light on mysterious cosmic phenomena known as dark energy and dark matter, unseen forces scientists say account for 95% of the known universe. The telescope dubbed Euclid, a European Space Agency (ESA) instrument named for the ancient Greek mathematician called the "father of geometry," was bundled inside the cargo bay of a Falcon 9 rocket set for blast-off around 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. New insights from the $1.4 billion...