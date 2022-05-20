Eva Green says former co-star Johnny Depp ‘will emerge with his good name’
Actor Johnny Depp testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on April 25, 2022. - Steve Helber/Getty Images North America/TNS

French actress Eva Green has come out in support of Johnny Depp amid his contentious defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard. The “Casino Royale” star, 41, used Instagram Thursday to stand behind the 58-year-old “Pirates of the Caribbean” alum amid the trial, in which he’s denying Heard’s claims of domestic violence during their tumultuous marriage. “I have no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than it ever was for him and his family,” Green captioned a photo of the pair, who co-starred together in Tim Burton’s “Dark...