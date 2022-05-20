Eva Green says former co-star Johnny Depp ‘will emerge with his good name’

On Monday, Virginia Beach City Public Schools officially banned "Gender Queer" from appearing on school shelves, alleging that the book contains sex acts that aren't suitable for children.

Anderson told a CBS affiliate that "you don't have to learn about your sexuality by having illustration of two minors performing fellatio on each other. That's what Gender Queer has. It has two minors on there hands and knees performing fellatio and it's in vivid, graphic detail."

Emily Klein, a manager at AFK Books & Records, a bookstore in Virginia, told the outlet that she will now require parental consent for the book's sale.

"If the book is explicitly rated 'mature,' we will require parental permission and have a parent present," she said. "We brought it in shortly after its release; then it sold out. Once we heard it was getting banned, we brought it back in because we wanted it to be accessible to the people."

According to Bookriot, neither book contains pornographic content.

The restraining order originally stems from a complaint made earlier this month by Virginia Beach School Board Member Victoria Manning. Back in December, Manning told 10 On Your Side she was also scrutinizing the books "Good Trouble: Lessons from the Civil Rights Playbook" and "Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out.

RELATED: What's behind the right-wing book-ban frenzy? Big money, and a long-term plan

"Gender Queer," written by Maia Kobabe, is just the latest book to be banned across the country. Among those frequently targeted by school boards include "Lawn Boy" by Jonathan Evison; "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas; "The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian" by Sherman Alexie, and "The Bluest Eye" by Toni Morrison. According to Pen America, over 1,100 books were banned between July 2021 and March 2022, with a third of the targeted works centering on the LGBTQ+ experience.