Evan Gershkovich parents: Biden promised to do ‘whatever it takes’ to bring him home
Evan Gershkovich (Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP/GETTY IMAGES EUROPE/TNS)

The parents of Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter jailed in Russia on espionage charges, revealed that President Joe Biden has vowed he will not rest until their son is back in the United States. “President Biden spoke to us and gave us a promise to do whatever it takes,” Ella Milman, Gershkovich’s mother, said during an appearance on “Good Morning America.” She added that the president spoke to them “as a parent” and that she and her husband, Mikhail Gershkovich, trust the United States Government is doing everything it can to bring Evan home. “[H]e told us he understands our pa...