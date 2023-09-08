Evangelical self-described 'prophet' tells Eric Trump his father’s 4 indictments will 'all fall apart'

Despite the fact that he is facing four criminal indictments, former President Donald Trump is still popular among far-right white evangelicals and Christian nationalists.

One of Trump's evangelical supporters is Pastor Julie Green, a self-described "prophet" who heads Julie Green Ministries International.

When the former president's son, Eric Trump, appeared on Green's internet show on Thursday night, September 7, she predicted that the four indictments will "all fall apart."

Newsweek's Jon Jackson notes, "Eric Trump, an executive vice president at the Trump Organization, began the appearance by accusing the Biden Administration of targeting his father with indictments, adding that attacks from Democrats have made the former president stronger."

Green insisted that God is "on" the former president's "side."