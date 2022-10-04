‘Everything has been a lie’: Christian Walker drops damning new video blasting his father’s ‘lies’ over abortion

Christian Walker, the son of the Republican Party of Georgia's nominee to be a U.S. Senator is out with a new video Tuesday morning blasting his father, Herschel Walker, and Republicans who he says knew about his philandering father's past and suggesting they even called him telling him it's important for the party that he win, despite the latest bombshell news.

Monday evening The Daily Beast reported Herschel Walker, the former NFL star running for Senate as a "pro-life" candidate who supports zero exceptions for abortion, paid for an abortion for his girlfriend.

Walker said he and his mother "could have ended" his father's Senate campaign, one first pushed by and then endorsed by Donald Trump, "on day one." And he criticized the "family values" contingent on the right for their hypocrisy in endorsing his father despite his past.

"I stayed silent as the atrocities committed against my mom were downplayed, I stayed silent when it came out that my father, Herschel Walker, had all these random kids across the country, none of whom he raised," Christian Walker charges in his latest video. "And you know, my favorite issue to talk about is father absence – surprise – 'cause it affected me. That's why I talk about it all the time, because it affected me."

Walker, a social media influencer who has strongly supported his father's candidacy until The Daily Beast's story Monday night, went on to attack "family values" conservatives.

"Family Values people: He has four kids, four different women, wasn't in the house raising one of them," Walker said about his father Herschel. "He was out having sex with other women. Do you care about family values? I was silent lie after lie after lie. The abortion card drops yesterday – it's literally his handwriting in the card. They say they have receipts, whatever. He gets on Twitter, he likes about it. Okay, I'm done."

Herschel Walker is running to unseat Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, a pastor. Warnock has not commented on the Daily Beast's bombshell.

"Everything has been a lie. And so for the right to say I'm being suspicious. We're saying hey, I'm done with the lies when you all have been calling me saying, 'is this true about your dad? Gosh, we're not going to win Georgia. This candidate and all –' that's been you."

"You have no idea what I've been through in my life. You have no idea what me and my mom have survived. We could have ended this on day one. We haven't. I haven't told any stories. I'm just saying don't lie. Don't lie on my mom. Don't lie on me. Don't lie on the lives you've destroyed and act like you're some moral family man. Y'all should care about that, conservatives."

Walker also claimed "the left" has been blaming him, "as though I'm responsible for all of the things that he has done. I've talked about other issues. I've talked about these because they've been close to me, because they matter to me because I went through it. That's why I've talked about it. So when you say well, 'talk about your dad,' I am I'm saying this behavior is atrocious. Don't come for me. You don't have to like my policies. You don't have to like me. You don't have to. I'm just saying, I'm done with the lies."

According to Walker, he was promised his father would lead a different life when he decided to run for Senate.

"We were told at the beginning of this he was going to get ahead of his past, hold himself accountable, all of these different things. And that would have been fine. Go ahead. He didn't do any of that. Everything's been a lie. Everything's been downplayed. Everything's been cutting corners, the whole thing, and who who is whose expense is that? Me, my mom. as were chased down by the media. We were terrorized, all these different things. People are questioning my authenticity. I'm done. Don't lie. Don't put this on me. You -- This is a candidate issue. Not a me issue. I wouldn't have spoken out if there weren't all these lives every day."

The Daily Beast in recent months also reported Walker has had four children with four different women, at least two of whom were not previously known.

Herschel Walker is denying the Daily Beast's reporting.

Watch below or at this link.