'Evil': Suspect live-streamed Louisville mass shooting says police chief
Police Car - Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS

Louisville Metro Police Interim Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel says the 23-year old suspected shooter who slaughtered four people Monday morning at the Old National Bank live-streamed the attack on Instagram.

The victims have been identified as Josh Barrick, 40, Juliana Farmer, 57, Tommy Elliott, 63, and Jim Tutt, 64.

The suspect worked at the bank. Police say he was killed during the attack but it's unclear if by police fire.

A Linked-In profile that appears to belong to the suspect says he had a Master's in Finance from the University of Alabama.

The Daily Beast reports the suspect was a "former varsity hoops star and finance grad-turned-banker." A former friend and teammate said he "was smart, popular, and a star athlete in high school track, football, and basketball." He "always wore a helmet during basketball games because he had suffered so many concussions."

Police say he used a rifle but would not give any further details.

A witness told ABC News the suspect had an "assault rifle."

Among the wounded is a 26-year old police officer who graduated from the police academy and was sworn in less than two weeks ago.

“Let’s be clear about what this was. This was an evil act of targeted violence,” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said, as NBC 10 reported. “I’m a survivor of a workplace shooting,” Greenberg said.

"To the people who survived, whether you are physically hurt or not. I know that you’re hurting too. We’re here for you as well."

Watch the videos above or at this link.

Guns Video