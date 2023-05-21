Ex-British Gurkha hopes Everest climb will change disability perceptions
Discarded climbing equipment and rubbish scattered around Camp 4 of Mount Everest, where decades of commercial mountaineering have left a trail of discarded waste AFP / Doma SHERPA

By Gopal Sharma KATHMANDU (Reuters) - Hari Budha Magar, the first above the knee double amputee to scale Mount Everest, said on Sunday that his ascent would raise awareness about disability. Magar, 43, climbed the 8,848-metre (29,032-foot) Everest on artificial legs on Friday and is now taking rest at the base camp, said Pravat Adhikari of the Himalayan Ski Trek company that provided logistics for him. “Gurkha veteran, Hari Budha Magar creates history … as the first ever double above-knee amputee to scale Mt Everest,” the Gurkha Brigade said in a twitter post. Bigyan Koirala, an official with ...