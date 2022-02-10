Ex-British PM says Johnson broke the law over parties

By Elizabeth Piper and Andrew MacAskill LONDON (Reuters) - Former British Prime Minister John Major accused his fellow Conservative Boris Johnson on Thursday of breaking COVID-19 lockdown laws and said he should resign if he is found to have deliberately misled parliament with his "brazen excuses". Johnson is facing his gravest crisis since becoming prime minister in 2019 over a steady drip of reports of boozy events in his Downing Street office and residence while Britain was under strict coronavirus restrictions. He has resisted calls, including from some in his governing Conservative Party,...
Are mosquito-killing natural pesticides unintentionally harming frogs?
February 10, 2022
The question of how pesticides affect public health and the environment has generated a lot of attention in Québec. Pesticides are widely used and often end up in our natural environment.
Pesticides are useful for killing weeds (herbicides), fungi (fungicides), insect pests in agriculture and fleas in pets (insecticides). They are also used to reduce the numbers of biting insects in urban and rural environments.
We have recently studied the indirect health effects on frogs of a biopesticide that has been in use for several decades, mainly to reduce the number of bothersome mosquitoes.
Bacterial proteins are naturally occurring insecticides
Bti is one of a number of pesticides used worldwide to reduce the populations of biting insects that breed in wetlands. This biological insecticide is composed of natural toxins from the bacterium Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis.
These toxins, synthesized in the form of crystals, belong to the Cry family of proteins, and target the larvae of biting insects such as mosquitos and blackflies. After the larvae ingests the crystals, they dissolve in the digestive tract and are transformed into toxic proteins that destroy the walls of the intestine, killing the larvae.
In principle, Cry toxins should not affect the intestinal walls of vertebrate species (mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and fish) because the digestive conditions of these species do not favour the transformation of the crystals into destructive proteins. According to Health Canada Bti is not a high risk to other animals and humans.
However, the use of Bti remains controversial.
Toxic effects or no effects of Bti formulations?
Bti is often applied directly to small bodies of water, such as marshes, to specifically target aquatic mosquito and blackfly larvae. It could potentially impact other aquatic animal species, such as frog tadpoles, which are known to be sensitive to pollutants.
Some studies have shown that Bti formulations can be directly toxic to frogs, while others have revealed no effects.
For example, two Argentinian studies reported that a commercial formulation of Bti, called Introban, was toxic to tadpoles of the Creole frog. However, our work showed that a Bti formulation called VectoBac did not cause mortality in wood frog and American toad tadpoles.
Valerie Langlois and her team are studying the effects of some commercial Bti formulations on frogs.
(Valerie Langlois), Author provided
These contrasting results could be attributed to the different Bti formulations used in one country or another, the product’s potency, the species used or the environmental conditions during the experiments. Each commercial Bti product also contains additives that are known only to their manufacturers and whose effects on tadpoles are not known.
Our team has written about these differences in an article published in the scientific journal Archives of Environmental Contamination and Toxicology.
Metamorphosis and intestinal microbiota
The results of our study, published recently in the journal Environmental Science & Technology, revealed that VectoBac may affect frog metamorphosis — the transition from tadpole to young frog.
In wood frogs and American toads, two types of VectoBac altered the time it took a tadpole to metamorphose, either delaying metamorphosis by nearly five days or advancing it by one day, depending on the treatment. Studies on frog ecology have established that early metamorphosis reduces a frog’s chance of survival, which could ultimately reduce population sizes.
In addition to metamorphosis, both types of VectoBac we studied altered the composition of the gut bacterial community of exposed young toads. Indeed, with the application rates recommended by the manufacturer, there was an increase in the relative abundance of certain families of gut bacteria. The impact of these changes remains unknown.
A 2017 study by Jason Rohr of the University of Pittsburgh showed that disruption of the microbiota of amphibians decreases resistance to parasites later in life. Our team will focus on determining whether Bti-induced changes in microbiota impact the physiology of frogs in the long-term.
The precautionary principle
Should the precautionary principle, which states that “a substance should be considered potentially harmful to human health and the environment until proven otherwise,” be applied to amphibian habitats?
Our results indicate that the impact of commercial Bti products on amphibian health is variable among the species we studied, but our understanding remains limited. Bti formulations contain ingredients other than just natural toxins and we do not yet know if these have any effects on tadpoles.
As a result, we recommend that the application of Bti products in amphibian-rich ecosystems be targeted and minimized, taking into account sensitive periods during a frog’s life cycle, including reproduction and development of eggs into young frogs.
These precautions should be applied until research is conducted to assess whether the observed changes in metamorphosis and gut microbiota have adverse effects on amphibian populations.
Valérie S. Langlois, Professor/Professeure titulaire, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS); Juan Manuel Gutierrez-Villagomez, Postdoctoral research fellow, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS); Madelaine Empey, PhD Student, Biology, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa, and Vance L Trudeau, Professor, Department of Biology, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
Could Ottawa police be sued for failing to arrest ‘freedom convoy’ protesters?
February 10, 2022
The leaders of the so-called freedom convoy in Ottawa have been served with a $9.8 million class-action lawsuit for the private nuisance caused by the noise and disturbance of the protest.
In addition, the crowdfunding site GoFundMe halted the release of funds from the campaign associated with the convoy, citing “the promotion of violence and harassment” in the nation’s capital.
But what about Ottawa police, who have been criticized for their failure to enforce municipal bylaws and criminal laws against the protesters? Should they also be liable for the losses suffered by locals, especially by businesses that have closed and lost substantial revenue?
Precedents in Canada
In Canada, police can be sued for their failure to protect victims of crime in some circumstances.
The leading case on police liability for failure to protect crime victims is Jane Doe v Metropolitan Toronto (Municipality) Commissioners of Police. The plaintiff, a victim of the so-called Balcony Rapist, successfully sued police after she learned that they knew a serial rapist was in the area and was likely to strike again.
Police had decided not to warn local women for fear that they would become “hysterical” and would jeopardize the investigation. The force was found liable for their failure to warn or protect the women from the rapist.
Two main factors were important to Jane Doe’s claim. First, the crime was foreseeable to police. Second, there was a narrow, identifiable group of potential victims (single women living in second- and third-floor apartments in a downtown neighbourhood). In other words, police had a duty to protect the women from a crime they believed was likely to happen.
In the decades since Jane Doe, police have been sued for their failure to protect victims of domestic violence and gang violence from known perpetrators. A private security firm was also sued for its failure to protect replacement workers who were killed during a violent strike in a mine in Yellowknife.
In each case, the crime was foreseeable and potential victims were identifiable.
What about Ottawa?
By this logic, it would be reasonable to conclude that police could be liable where crime is obvious and ongoing in a limited geographic area and they fail to take action against the perpetrators. But there are some facts that might distinguish the Ottawa situation from earlier cases.
One main difference regarding the situation in Ottawa is that one of the most substantial and longstanding harms is not physical injury, but economic loss to businesses that have closed. Police inaction seems more egregious when the lives and security of identifiable victims are endangered than when profits are lost.
Counter-protesters hold signs protesting police inaction outside the Ottawa police headquarters.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
While numerous people have reported harassment and disruption by the protesters, few rise to the level that would normally lead to a lawsuit.
Second, the relevant offences in Ottawa (for example mischief and noise violations) are public in nature, and aren’t targeted at specific victims. The losses suffered by businesses are the byproduct of the disruption in the downtown core.
Third, Ottawa police have had to balance the need for enforcement against the constitutional rights of freedom of expression and assembly — factors that are entirely absent in cases of gender-based or gang violence. They have also said that they have insufficient manpower to clear a convoy of massive motor vehicles and that enforcement efforts may escalate the conflict.
At the same time, a potential claim against Ottawa police would be stronger than some earlier cases because the criminal activity is occurring openly and consistently. Ottawa police could not argue, as some other police forces have, that it’s impossible for them to predict when a suspected criminal will strike, or that their intervention would not have made a difference.
Claims of uneven enforcement
Finally, police could be subject to allegations that their enforcement practices are uneven or even discriminatory.
To date, the convoy has been met with less force than, for example, social justice protests in support of Indigenous and Black rights.
While police have some discretion regarding law enforcement, exercising it arbitrarily could be seen as misuse of power. Under Canadian law, a public official’s decision on whether to exercise a power cannot be based on irrelevant or improper considerations, such as the object’s race, socio-economic status or political beliefs.
A protester carrying an empty fuel container on a broom handle walks on Metcalfe Street past Ontario Provincial Police officers.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Of course, the reasons for a police officer’s decision to exercise power can be difficult to deduce, much less prove, and the allegations of uneven policing are national in scope. To the extent that these concerns are systemic, they may be better addressed through public processes rather than private lawsuits.
Ultimately, lawsuits are a slow, rough and uncertain tool for addressing negligence by public authorities. Nevertheless, they can provide a useful means to draw attention to official inaction and thereby apply pressure for change. And for those who suffer substantial losses, lawsuits may provide the only hope for obtaining compensation.
Erika Chamberlain, Professor and Dean, Faculty of Law, Western University
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
The Jan. 6 Capitol attacks offer a reminder – distrust in government has long been part of Republicans’ playbook
February 10, 2022
The Republican National Committee has legitimized the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attacks. The RNC declared on Feb. 4, 2022, that the insurrection and preceding events were “legitimate political discourse” — an assertion that Sen. Mitch McConnell soon after countered, saying that it was a “violent insurrection.”
The Justice Department is investigating former President Donald Trump’s involvement on Jan. 6, when several thousand rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol. The attacks resulted in the deaths of at least seven people and the injury of 150 police officers.
Meanwhile, Trump says he will consider pardoning Jan. 6 rioters if he is reelected in 2024, while continuing to lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
It’s the latest step in a long-standing, systemic effort of the Republican Party to sow and capitalize on public distrust.
As political scientists who study the politics of public opinion and congressional rhetoric, we have chronicled American conservatives’ decadeslong strategic use of distrustful rhetoric in our book “At War with Government.”
A member of the U.S. Capitol Police rushes U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser through the U.S. Capitol House Chamber on Jan. 6, 2021.
How distrust can help in politics
There are a few clear benefits to leveraging distrust as a political tool.
Over the past several decades, Republicans have used distrust to caution voters against opponents in election campaigns and to argue that Democrats’ policy proposals would hurt Americans. Republicans have also sown political distrust toward institutions they did not control – like the presidency – while seeking to empower the same institutions when they were in power.
Our research shows that distrust has been a particularly powerful resource for Republican politicians as they work to galvanize the conservative base and attract the independent voters they need to win elections.
History of distrust
In the 1950s, Republican Sen. Joe McCarthy conducted a series of high-profile probes into U.S. government officials’ potential Communist Party affiliations. McCarthy and others used smear tactics to delegitimize political opponents, painting them as untrustworthy.
Public trust in government dropped precipitously, from 77% in October 1964 to 36% in December 1974.
Democrats began championing civil rights in the early 1960s. Republicans then adopted an electoral plan known as the Southern strategy around 1968, wooing white Southerners who opposed Democrats’ progressive direction on civil rights and social issues and who championed states’ power.
Various presidential administrations’ secrecy about the Vietnam War, as well as former President Richard Nixon’s involvement in the Watergate scandal, furthered political distrust.
Left-wing American politicians have also capitalized on government distrust, especially regarding national security. Historian Paul Sabin attributes distrust in government to such liberal reformers as Ralph Nader, who criticized cozy relationships between government and business.
But it is largely Republicans who have strategically promoted political distrust. Republicans have also used distrust to rally against Democrats’ health policy proposals.
Working for the American Medical Association in 1961, 20 years before his election, for example, former President Ronald Reagan said that the proposal that would become Medicare was “one of the traditional methods of imposing socialism or statism on a people.”
Newt Gingrich’s 1990s fight against former President Bill Clinton and House Democrats marked a turning point, as Gingrich encouraged his fellow Republicans to use hyperbolic and highly personal attacks against Democratic colleagues, casting them as undeserving of citizens’ trust.
An early 1990s campaign memo from Gingrich advised candidates to define “the Democrats as the party of radical left-wing activists, unionized bureaucracies, and corrupt political machines.”
When arguing against Clinton’s proposed health reform, Republicans used phrases like “Gestapo medicine” to elicit fear of a destructive government.
In 2009 and 2010, opponents of the Affordable Care Act raised the prospect of government “death panels” making life-and-death decisions for citizens. A Republican strategist urged Republican leaders to characterize the health care plan as a “government takeover” which “like coups … lead to dictators and a loss of freedom.”
Republican Sen. Joseph McCarthy led a campaign in the 1950s to put government officials on trial for alleged Communist Party ties.
‘He had everyone enraged’
The echoes of more than a half-century of anti-government rhetoric spilled over on Jan. 6.
Trump’s “drain the swamp” rhetoric, along with his claim that elections are rigged, fueled people’s long-held suspicions toward government.
In a New York federal district court in January 2021, one of the accused Jan. 6 insurrectionists defended his participation in the attack, saying that he had “tired of the corruption of government.”
Some protesters present on Jan. 6 were involved in far-right anti-government groups, such as the Oath Keepers and Three Percenters.
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes wrote on the messaging app Signal two days after the November 2020 election that the group’s members shouldn’t accept the election results, saying, “We aren’t getting through this without a civil war.”
Other insurrectionists rationalized their actions by citing Trump’s false claims in court.
Some rioters, for example, defended themselves against trespassing charges by saying that Trump “invited” them to the Capitol.
One accused insurrectionist, Zachary Wilson, said, “I was caught up in President Trump telling everybody the election was stolen. He had everyone enraged.”
Trump’s promotion of distrust about the election results proved legally dangerous to citizens who were moved by his rhetoric.
U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta told one Jan. 6 defendant that he was “a pawn” of those who lied about the 2020 election results. The people who believed the lie “are the ones paying the [legal] consequences,” Mehta said
Distrust in the American election system has grown since the Jan. 6 attacks. More than 3 in 10 Americans believe the nation’s system is fundamentally unsound, according to a November 2021 Monmouth University poll, up from 22% in January 2021. That finding fits with the longer-term GOP effort to weaponize political distrust.
Amy Fried, John M. Nickerson Professor of Political Science, University of Maine and Douglas B. Harris, Professor of political science, Loyola University Maryland
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
