Ex-first lady, anti-graft candidate poised for Guatemala run-off

By Sofia Menchu and Diego Oré GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Former first lady Sandra Torres will have to face a run-off in August in Guatemala's presidential election after a vote on Sunday looked set to pit her against Bernardo Arevalo, another center-left candidate running on an anti-corruption platform. Early on Monday morning, in a press conference by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, magistrates said that with more than 90% of the votes counted, "the results show an almost definite trend" where Torres and Arevalo's parties would face each other in a run-off. The magistrates said they would ann...