Ex-first lady, anti-graft candidate poised for Guatemala run-off

By Sofia Menchu and Diego Oré GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Former first lady Sandra Torres will have to face a run-off in August in Guatemala's presidential election after a vote on Sunday looked set to pit her against Bernardo Arevalo, another center-left candidate running on an anti-corruption platform. Early on Monday morning, in a press conference by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, magistrates said that with more than 90% of the votes counted, "the results show an almost definite trend" where Torres and Arevalo's parties would face each other in a run-off. The magistrates said they would ann...
Australia plans huge fines if big tech fails to tackle disinformation
June 26, 2023
Tech giants could face billions of dollars in fines for failing to tackle disinformation under proposed Australian laws, which a watchdog on Monday said would bring "mandatory" standards to the little-regulated sector.
Under the proposed legislation, the owners of platforms like Facebook, Google, Twitter, TikTok and podcasting services would face penalties worth up to five percent of annual global turnover -- some of the highest proposed anywhere in the world.
The Australian Communications and Media Authority, a government watchdog, would be granted a range of powers to force companies to prevent misinformation or disinformation from spreading and stop it from being monetised.
"The legislation, if passed, would provide the ACMA with a range of new powers to compel information from digital platforms, register and enforce mandatory industry codes as well as make industry standards," a spokesperson told AFP.
The watchdog would not have the power to take down or sanction individual posts.
But it could instead punish platforms for failing to monitor and combat intentionally "false, misleading and deceptive" content that could cause "serious harm".
The rules would echo legislation expected to come into force in the European Union, where tech giants could face fines as high as six percent of annual turnover and outright bans on operating inside the bloc.
Australia has also been at the forefront of efforts to regulate digital platforms, prompting tech firms to make mostly unfulfilled threats to withdraw from the Australian market.
The proposed bill seeks to strengthen the current voluntary Australian Code of Practice on Disinformation and Misinformation that launched in 2021, but which has had only limited impact.
Tech giants including Adobe, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Redbubble, TikTok and Twitter are signatories of the current code.
The planned laws were unveiled Sunday and come amid a surge of misinformation in Australia concerning a referendum on Indigenous rights later this year.
Australians will be asked whether the constitution should recognize Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and if an Indigenous consultative body should be created to weigh in on proposed legislation.
The Australian Electoral Commission said it had witnessed an increase in misinformation and abuse online about the referendum process.
Election commissioner Tom Rogers told local media on Thursday that the tone of online comments had become "aggressive".
The government argues that tackling disinformation is essential to keeping Australians safe online, and safeguarding the country's democracy.
"Mis and disinformation sows division within the community, undermines trust and can threaten public health and safety," Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland said Sunday.
Stakeholders have until August to offer their views about the legislation.
10 years after Supreme Court gutted voting rights, advocates say Congress must reverse damage
June 26, 2023
Since the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its ruling in Shelby County v. Holder exactly 10 years ago Sunday, at least 29 states have enacted nearly 100 restrictive laws including many that are racially discriminatory, according to an analysis by the Brennan Center for Justice.
The nonpartisan law and policy think tank said Friday that at least one-third of the voting restrictions—29 of them—passed in the last decade were enacted in 11 states which would have been subject to preclearance, the anti-discrimination rule that provided crucial protections as part of the 1965 Voting Rights Act (VRA) before Shelby was decided.
Under preclearance, jurisdictions that had histories of barring people from voting based on their race were required to get federal approval before introducing new voting policies.
"Without this guardrail, voters lost a bulwark against discriminatory voting policies, and states previously subject to preclearance were free to implement discriminatory restrictions on voting access without advance checks," wrote Jasleen Singh and Sara Carter at the Brennan Center. "Many states did exactly that. Along with a prior decision narrowly interpreting constitutional protections for voting rights, Shelby County also sent a message to the nation that the federal courts would no longer play their historic role as a robust protector of voting rights."
"Since the 2020 election, 20 states passed 32 laws restricting mail voting access. Overall, 22 states passed 41 such laws since Shelby County. Some of these new restrictions have a clear racially discriminatory impact."
Texas wasted no time in announcing that a strict voter ID law, previously blocked by preclearance, would go into effect the same day that Shelby was handed down. Similar restrictions, which have been found to have a disproportionate effect on low-income voters and people of color, followed in at least nine states including Mississippi, Alabama, and North Carolina.
Since 2020—when the coronavirus pandemic upended voting and Republicans spread baseless lies about so-called "voter fraud" after former President Donald Trump lost his bid for reelection—GOP state legislators have largely turned their focus to restricting measures that offer flexibility to voters, such as mail-in ballots, said the Brennan Center.
"Since the 2020 election, 20 states passed 32 laws restricting mail voting access. Overall, 22 states passed 41 such laws since Shelby County," wrote Singh and Carter. "Some of these new restrictions have a clear racially discriminatory impact."
"For example," they added, "the Brennan Center studied a 2021 Texas law requiring a voter to include their driver's license number or the last four digits of their social security number on mail ballot applications and mail ballots and requiring the number to match the individual’s voter file data. During Texas's March 2022 primary, thousands of mail ballots and mail ballot applications were rejected, disproportionately cast by Latino, Asian, and Black voters."
A number of state legislatures have also taken advantage of the Shelby ruling as they have drawn new district maps.
Sherrilyn Ifill, former president of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and a senior fellow at the Ford Foundation, said Sunday that she knew in 2013 that the Shelby ruling was "catastrophic," but did not predict that the Republican Party would "turn voter suppression into part of its national policy."
Before 2013, said Democracy Docket, which offers analysis and expert commentary on voting rights, the U.S. Department of Justice had blocked more than 3,000 proposed voter suppression laws under the VRA.
The Brennan Center pointed out that within its ruling in 2013, the Supreme Court stated that Congress could pass a new "coverage formula" to determine which jurisdictions would be covered by a preclearance provision.
"And it should," wrote Singh and Carter, "by passing the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to restore the Voting Rights Act to its full strength, as well as the Freedom to Vote Act to set nondiscriminatory baseline national standards for voting and elections."
In an op-ed at Newsweek on Sunday, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Ala.) wrote that another voting rights-related ruling by the Supreme Court earlier this month, Allen v. Milligan, was "energizing" as the high court affirmed that Alabama had racially gerrymandered its electoral map.
However, she said, "we cannot rely on this Supreme Court, or the courts generally, to consistently protect our freedom to vote. We must, together, act."
In addition to passing the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act, she wrote, "we must also engage in robust voter education and outreach efforts, empowering communities with knowledge and resources to help overcome anti-voting barriers."
While Ifill said she did not predict the extent to which the GOP would go to stop marginalized communities from voting, she "also did not predict the extraordinary determination of voters, who, even at the height of a deadly global pandemic refused to be bowed," she said. "That they would stand in line and risk their very lives to vote, despite efforts of Republicans and the indifference of the Supreme Court.
"The Shelby decision was catastrophic, yes," she added. "But we didn't give in and we won't give in. We will find a way to overcome every obstacle to our right to participate as first class citizens in American political life. We will vote and organize and litigate, and legislate until we win."
Conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis embarked Monday on his second term as Greece's prime minister with a vow to accelerate institutional and economic reforms, after voters handed him a huge election victory for the second time in five weeks.
Crediting Mitsotakis and his New Democracy party for bringing economic stability to the erstwhile EU debt laggard, voters gave the conservatives their widest winning margin in almost 50 years on Sunday.
"No adversary, absolute dominance of Mitsotakis," headlined centrist newspaper Ta Nea.
Hailing the "strong mandate", Mitsotakis said that "major reforms will proceed rapidly", adding that he had "ambitious" targets for his next four years in power that could "transform" Greece.
Among his pledges is pouring money into the country's public health system – which was stretched to its limits by the Covid-19 pandemic – and improving railway safety after the deaths of 57 people in a February train collision that was Greece's worst rail disaster.
Congratulations poured in from world leaders swiftly after Mitsotakis's victory.
"I look forward to continuing our close cooperation on shared priorities to foster prosperity and regional security," said US President Joe Biden in a statement.
French President Emmanuel Macron also promised cooperation towards "a stronger and more sovereign Europe," while Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani called Mitsotakis's re-election "a sign of political stability that is good for the whole Europe".
The 55-year-old former McKinsey consultant and Harvard graduate, who steered the EU nation from the pandemic back to two consecutive years of strong growth, had already scored a resounding win in an election in May.
But having fallen short by five seats in parliament of being able to form a single-party government, he refused to try to form a coalition, in effect forcing 9.8 million Greek voters back to the ballot boxes.
The gamble paid off, with his New Democracy party consolidating its win from the May 21 vote, while its nearest rival, the left-wing Syriza party of former premier Alexis Tsipras, saw a loss of tens of thousands of voters compared to just a month ago.
Tsipras, acknowledging a "serious political defeat", said he was leaving his political fate to the "judgment" of Syriza members.
For many Greeks, Tsipras is the prime minister who nearly crashed Greece out of the euro, and who reneged on a vow of abolishing austerity to sign the country on to more painful bailout terms.
To the dismay of centrists, Sunday's strong swing to the right was also accompanied by the return of the far right into parliament.
"Fascists will enter parliament... this constitutes a completely toxic environment," senior Syriza leader Costas Zachariadis told Skai TV.
New cabinet
Holding 158 seats in the 300-seat parliament, Mitsotakis officially received the mandate to form a government on Monday from Greece's head of state, President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.
The prime minister-elect is expected to unveil his cabinet in the coming days, though names were already circulating even before the last votes were counted.
Mitsotakis's trusted troubleshooter George Gerapetritis is being tipped as foreign minister.
A professor of constitutional law, Gerapetritis was enlisted in March to deal with the train tragedy, as well as a wiretapping scandal that implicated the prime minister's office last year.
The former foreign minister, Nikos Dendias, a political moderate, is expected to move to the defence ministry.
As soon as Thursday, Mitsotakis is due to meet with EU counterparts at a summit in Brussels.
'Visible' threat
Mitsotakis, who first became prime minister in 2019, has not only vowed to make economic stability a feature of his new term.
He had also championed a tough anti-immigration line, appealing to the conservative base in an electoral campaign in which the recent deadly sinking of an overcrowded trawler failed to garner a mention.
Instead, three small nationalist parties with anti-migration policies garnered between them nearly 13 percent of the vote.
One of them, Spartiates (Spartans), is endorsed by the jailed former spokesman of the neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn and will make an entrance in parliament after crossing the three-percent threshold.
Tsipras said the strongest showing of Greek hard-right parties in decades was a "visible" threat to democracy.
(AFP)
