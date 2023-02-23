Ex-South Carolina law partner says Alex Murdaugh told inconsistent stories after wife, son’s murders

Mark Ball, a former colleague of Alex Murdaugh, testifies during Murdaugh's trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. - Joshua Boucher/The State/TNS
WALTERBORO, S.C. — Alex Murdaugh’s friend and former law partner described a chaotic scene at the Murdaugh family house the night of the murders, and the day after. Defense witness Mark Ball testified Wednesday that he raced to the Murdaughs’ Colleton County home the night of June 7, 2021, when he received a call from Murdaugh to come to the house after his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, were shot to death on the property. Law enforcement vehicles and first responders were already all over the property when Ball arrived. But they were soon joined by a parade of friends and well-wishers ...