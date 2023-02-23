Ex-South Carolina law partner says Alex Murdaugh told inconsistent stories after wife, son’s murders

Prosecutors urged District Judge Carl Nichols of the District of Columbia to impose a longer punishment on Miller because of his interaction with Ocasio-Cortez, Gregorian noted, recalling that "the New York Democrat had tweeted the word 'impeach' after the Capitol riot, to which Miller responded, 'assassinate AOC."

Clint Broden, Miller's defense attorney, thanked Nichols for handing down a leaner sentence than what was sought by the Department of Justice and explained that his then-unemployed client had fallen prey to Trump's unending barrage of conspiracy theories.

"It should always be remembered that, although Garret is fully responsible for his individual actions that day, his actions and the actions of many others were a product of rhetoric from a cult leader that has yet to be brought to justice," Broden told the court.

Miller pleaded guilty to a total of eleven charges which included him having "openly discussed his desire to doxx the officer" who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt and "hug his neck with a nice rope," according to the filing obtained by NBC.

While Broden conceded that Miller "did make the tweet responding to Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez and engaged in the vile private messenger chat regarding the Capitol Police Officer he believed killed a protestor," he insisted that "there is no indication that he [Miller] made any effort whatsoever to actually harm anybody (in fact, every indication is to the contrary)."