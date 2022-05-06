Ex-VP Mike Pence blasts VP Kamala Harris for her denouncement of Supreme Court anti-abortion draft ruling
Mike Pence (Shutterstock)

Get ready for a battle of the veeps over abortion rights. Former Vice President Mike Pence trashed current No. 2 Kamala Harris for her impassioned attack on the Supreme Court for its draft opinion overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion. Turning Harris’ own words against her, Pence retorted with a “how dare you” anti-abortion clarion call of his own. “I say with the lives of 62 million unborn boys, and girls ended in abortion since 1973, generations of mothers enduring heartbreaking and loss that can last a lifetime: Madame Vice President, how dare you?” Pence sai...