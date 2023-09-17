A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

By Cassandra Garrison MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - For Jaime Maussan, a Mexican journalist and longtime UFO enthusiast, they are one of the most important discoveries in the history of humankind. But for many scientists these two tiny mummified bodies with elongated heads and three fingers on each hand, images of which were beamed around the world this week when they were presented to Mexico's Congress, are an already-debunked - perhaps criminal - stunt. At Maussan's office, in the Mexico City business district of Santa Fe, staff members carefully carry the two closed boxes with glass lids containi...
For customer support contact support@rawstory.com. Report typos and corrections to corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
US auto talks at 'critical phase' as political pressure grows
September 17, 2023
High-wire talks between striking US workers and automotive giants are in a "critical phase," Jeep-maker Stellantis said Saturday, as politicians staked out positions on a labor issue that could have national impact.
Stellantis, together with fellow "Big Three" automakers General Motors and Ford, was hit Friday by a limited strike -- but one the United Auto Workers (UAW) warns could spread.
Both sides issued cautious statements Saturday.
"Our bargaining team continues to work days, nights and weekends" in pursuit of a "reasonable" solution, said the statement from Stellantis, which was formed by the merger of Fiat Chrysler and the French PSA Group.
But the automaker warned that if talks took a bad turn, the outcome "will take us backward and endanger the long-term competitiveness of our Company, negatively impacting our workers and our communities."
There was no immediate formal response from the union, but a UAW source told AFP, "we had reasonably productive conversations with Ford today."
Only about 12,700 of the UAW's 150,000 members are currently on strike.
But with workers at all of the Big Three coordinating strike action for the first time -- including a demand for pay increases of 40 percent over a four-year contract -- the automakers could face a far more disruptive stoppage.
Underscoring the political stakes of the moment, President Joe Biden quickly lent his support to the strikers Friday, saying he understood their "frustration."
- Political lines -
And on Saturday, former president Barack Obama lent his backing, with a reference to the 2008-09 financial crisis.
"When the big three automakers were struggling to stay afloat, my administration and the American people stepped in to support them," he said on social media. "So did the auto workers in the UAW who sacrificed pay and benefits to help get the companies back on their feet.
"Now that our carmakers are enjoying robust profits, it’s time to do right by those same workers."
Democratic Senators Gary Peters, from Michigan, and John Fetterman, from Pennsylvania, posted pictures on social media Saturday of the two of them joining UAW workers on a picket line in Michigan.
"Welcome to Michigan @SenFettermanPA," Peters wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Great to have you join us... standing in solidarity," he added.
"I will always have your back," Fetterman posted, saying it was an "honor" to walk with the strikers.
But former president Donald Trump, who hopes to face Biden in next year's US presidential election, lashed out at the UAW as over-reaching.
"The auto workers will not have any jobs... because all of these cars are going to be made in China -- the electric cars, automatically, are going to be made in China," he said in an interview to be aired Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press."
In its statement, Stellantis said the UAW was misrepresenting its proposals. It said its current offer would give employees a 21 percent pay raise over the term of the contract, with 10 percent coming upon ratification.
General Motors upped its offer Thursday, lifting a proposed wage increase from 18 to 20 percent, according to the UAW.
But hourly workers say the auto giants must produce significantly better packages to make up for what they call meager wages and benefit cuts after the 2008 financial crisis, when both GM and Chrysler, now part of Stellantis, underwent bankruptcy reorganizations.
They also want pay boosts for lower-paid temporary workers.
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Huge groupers, the joy of Florida divers, are now 'vulnerable'
September 17, 2023
The goliath grouper, a colossus of a fish that can weigh up to 360 kilograms (nearly 800 pounds), is the delight of divers in Florida, though scientists warn their numbers are down since the US state allowed fishing of the giants to resume.
"There's nowhere else you can have an experience with a fish that big while you're diving -- and being this close to it," Dr. James Locascio, a marine biologist with the Mote Marine Laboratory, told AFP.
"And so, really, we feel that the fish is worth a lot more alive than it is dead."
During a sea trip early this month off Boynton Beach, on Florida's Atlantic coast north of Miami, divers were amazed by these giants, which can measure up to 2.4 meters (eight feet) long.
With naturally down-turned mouths, these creatures may appear cranky, but some actually allow themselves to be brushed by a human hand.
- 'Fewer and fewer' -
"We were totally amazed about the amount of groupers that show up to the Boynton Beach area," diver Ben Galemmo told AFP.
Still, he added, "from talking to the locals, (the population) has actually gone down in numbers" in recent years.
A recent study confirms that trend.
"The diving industry has reported that they are seeing fewer and fewer of these fish," said Locascio, the marine biologist.
That could devastate the local diving business.
Last year, when researchers with the Mote laboratory repeated a census of spawning sites first conducted in 2013, they observed significantly fewer goliath groupers in five of the six locations studied.
Overfishing had left the species near extinction in the 1980s, but conservation efforts saved it. Goliath grouper fishing was banned for more than 30 years.
But in the past year Florida authorities deemed the population had recovered sufficiently, and allowed 200 of the fish to be caught and killed each year in state waters.
Unfortunately, the goliath grouper lends itself to overfishing partly because it grows slowly -- it can live as long as 30 years -- and takes a relatively long time to reproduce.
The goliath is now classed as a "vulnerable" species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, according to Locascio.
Calling the fish "an essential species for maintaining the balance of the ecosystem," he added, "We do not want its population to decline."
The huge fish also lives in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean, and off the coast of Brazil.
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Slack CEO is ready to ride AI wave
September 17, 2023
Artificial Intelligence is transforming Slack, the widely used workplace messaging platform, its CEO told AFP just nine months after taking on one of the most high profile jobs in Silicon Valley.
Lidiane Jones was handed the reins to Slack after the departure of its co-founder and CEO Stewart Butterfield who exited two years after his company's acquisition by Salesforce, the San Francisco-based enterprise software giant.
Life at Slack after the blockbuster $27.7 billion transaction was not always smooth sailing and Jones, a former Microsoft executive who shot up the ranks in just a few years at Salesforce, was made chief executive to bring stability.
Jones took the job in January, only a few weeks after the launch of ChatGPT made the world aware of the superpowers of AI, and Slack has moved quickly to not fall behind, especially against its archrival Microsoft.
"It's amazing what has happened to the world," Jones said of this AI moment that has captured the imagination of Silicon Valley and the world.
"We've launched more features in the last nine months than in the several years before."
Brazilian-born and living in the Boston area, Jones was in San Francisco for "Dreamforce", Salesforce's big annual event to plug its new products and AI was on everyone's mind.
Many believe that tools such as Slack are first in line to be profoundly transformed by generative AI, which can produce texts, images and sounds on request in everyday language.
Originally designed to facilitate teamwork and internal communication, Slack, along with its equivalents such as Teams from Microsoft, have rushed out new versions supercharged by AI to act as something close to an online assistant.
"When I got back from my two-week vacation this summer, I had mountains of messages from customers and colleagues to catch up on," Jones said.
"I asked 'Slack AI' to summarize everything and in two hours I was up to date, instead of spending a whole day, or even the week."
She said this recourse to new AI tools works for summarizing all types of content or for fully automating complicated administrative tasks, like approving expenses or connecting users to in-house expertise.
- Data is strength -
Unlike Microsoft, users can also speak to generative AI chatbots directly within Slack from several providers, such as Claude from start-up Anthropic, and soon ChatGPT, from OpenAI.
This availability of a wide range of third-party apps and tools "is our strength", said Jones.
"We're quite different from Teams...We're first and foremost a very open platform."
The comparison to Teams is a sensitive one. In 2020, when still a startup, Slack filed a complaint at the European Union against Microsoft for bundling Teams in its hugely popular Office Suite.
With some 300 million monthly users, Microsoft's conversation and videoconferencing app surpasses Slack with its 12 million daily active users, according to data from 2019, the last time they were made public.
Microsoft acquiesced to many of Slack’s demands in Europe, but the investigation by the EU continues and the Windows giant could yet face more fallout from European regulators.
But thanks to its major investments in OpenAI, Microsoft won a head start in generative AI.
But Jones insisted that Slack is equally suited to excel in AI thanks to the quality of its data, the key ingredient in the technology’s magic formula.
"We have all of a company's knowledge on the platform... staff are collaborating across different departments, all of that unstructured data is there," she said.
"That makes our AI capabilities so powerful, because it has so much context," she added.
- Won’t 'reinvent the wheel' -
For the time being, Slack has no plans to develop its own language model, the systems at the heart of generative AI that have made OpenAI a household name.
"We don't feel we need to reinvent the wheel," Jones joked, while reserving the possibility of one day designing a more specialized model.
On an even more distant horizon, Slack may one day develop highly personalized AI agents, sort of digital secretaries that know users down to their most personal detail.
"It is definitely a plausible future. And, look, I have a family, I work, it's very busy... Isn't it amazing to think that a system can track all of it in one place?"
"But it's gonna take time" to make people comfortable to do that, she said.
"I think there's a possibility and desire, but the trust boundary is going take a while for us to get there."
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Copyright © 2023 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 |
Masthead |
Privacy Policy |
Manage Preferences | Debug Logs
For corrections contact corrections@rawstory.com, for support contact support@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}