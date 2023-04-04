Exclusive-Bank of England approves UBS's Credit Suisse takeover in UK

By Stefania Spezzati and Oliver Hirt LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England has approved UBS Group AG's takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG in the United Kingdom, people familiar with the process told Reuters, a key market for the Swiss lenders racing to close the rescue deal. Reuters could not establish if any conditions have been requested for the approval, which comes less than three weeks since the takeover was announced and reflects the urgency surrounding the transaction. Change of control approvals by regulators typically can take up to 60 working days to secure in Britain. Representativ...