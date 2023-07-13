Canada unfreezes talks with Turkey on export controls after NATO move: source

By Jonathan Spicer and Huseyin Hayatsever ANKARA (Reuters) - Canada has unfrozen talks with Turkey on lifting export controls on drone parts after Ankara gave its nod for Sweden to join NATO, a person familiar with the talks said, a move seen as one of several concessions won in exchange for the Turkish blessing. President Tayyip Erdogan's greenlight, which ended more than a year of opposition to Sweden's membership bid, came as a surprise even to allies at home who had supported him in demanding Stockholm first take steps against groups deemed terrorists by Ankara. Erdogan's decision, announc...
July 13, 2023, 6:08 PM ET