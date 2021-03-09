Exclusive: Canada weighs tighter rules for grow-your-own pot producers

By Shariq Khan (Reuters) - Canada will launch a public consultation on Monday seeking to tighten rules for individuals who are allowed to grow their own medical cannabis, in an effort to clamp down on pot seeping into black markets, a document reviewed by Reuters showed. In the draft document, Health Canada highlights recent police raids and arrests at production sites where people were using licenses to "cover and support large-scale illegal production and sale". The move comes as Canada tries to fix its ailing pot market, where illegal producers sell more annually than hundreds of licensed c...