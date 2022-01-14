China agrees with US to release oil reserves near Lunar New Year - sources

By Nidhi Verma and Timothy Gardner (Reuters) - China will release crude oil from its national strategic stockpiles around the Lunar New Year holidays that start on Feb. 1 as part of a plan coordinated by the United States with other major consumers to reduce global prices, sources told Reuters. The sources, who have knowledge of talks between the world's top two crude consumers, said China agreed in late 2021 to release an unspecified amount of oil depending on price levels. "China agreed to release a relatively bigger amount if oil is above $85 a barrel, and a smaller volume if oil stays near...
Editorial: A misguided attempt to disqualify Madison Cawthorn from office
January 14, 2022
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn is a frequent source of shame to North Carolina. He displays little to no semblance of a moral compass, regularly deals in fictitious and potentially seditious rhetoric and, according to a report, may have been among the members of Congress who were “intimately involved” in planning the events of Jan. 6. But can he be constitutionally disqualified from holding office? And an even bigger question this week: should he be? A group of North Carolina voters is hoping the answer is yes. Backed by a progressive group and two former state Supreme Court justices, voters from ...
North Korea conducts third missile test in 10 days
January 14, 2022
North Korea test-fired what are believed to have been two short-range ballistic missiles on Friday, the general staff of the South Korean armed forces says.
The launches came after North Korea's Foreign Ministry accused the US of "provocation" for imposing further sanctions on Pyongyang for its weapons programme and threatened Washington with a clear response.
The test was the third carried out by North Korea within 10 days. South Korea's National Security Council expressed its "deep regret" about North Korea's continued missile launches.
The United States Indo-Pacific Command accused North Korea of destabilizing the region through its "illegal weapons programme" and said that it also believed the latest test to have involved ballistic missiles.
South Korean authorities believe the missiles were launched in the north-west of North Korea, close to the Chinese border, and travelled about 430 kilometres over the Sea of Japan.
Citing military officials, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that the missiles were believed to be fired at a predetermined target on an uninhabited North Korean island.
North Korea last conducted missile tests, with what it claimed to be hypersonic missiles, on January 5, and again on Tuesday. Hypersonic weapons are difficult to intercept because of their high speed and manoeuvrability.
George Conway explains how Oath Keepers appear to be nailed for Jan 6th seditious conspiracy
January 14, 2022
George Conway reacted to the most serious charges filed yet in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Oath Keepers co-founder Stewart Rhodes and 10 others were charged with seditious conspiracy for allegedly plotting to disrupt the electoral process and endangering then-vice president Mike Pence, and Conway told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that the charges, which carries a maximum 20-year penalty, were correctly applied.
"It fits this seditious conspiracy statute like a glove," Conway said. "Here's what it says: If two or more persons conspire to overthrow, put down or destroy by force the government of the United States or by force to prevent, hinder or delay the execution of any law of the United States or by force to seize, take or possess any property -- like the Capitol. It fits like a glove."
"They were trying they were trying to delay and stop, hinder -- whatever word you want to use -- the execution of the 12th and 20th amendments of the United States Constitution and the Electoral Count Act of 1887, all of which are designed to guarantee the peaceful of transfer of power. In effect, that's overthrowing the government of the United States because it's overthrowing the Constitution."
