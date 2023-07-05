Confidential UN document spells out thinking on foreign troops for Haiti

Sophia Paris/MINUSTAH/Getty Images North America/TNS
The international armed force the United Nations is seeking to help Haiti dismantle the threat to its stability and secure the country for elections could consist of a mix of military and police units, but must have the muscle, assets and intelligence capabilities necessary to fight heavily armed kidnapping gangs. But most importantly, such a force would not be a substitute for the Haiti National Police, according to a confidential U.N. document obtained by the Miami Herald and circulating among some member states. “An international force must not substitute for, but complement, the HNP, and p...