Exxon exits Russia empty-handed with oil project 'unilaterally terminated'

By Sabrina Valle HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday that it left Russia completely after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties following seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not say if it received any compensation for the assets, which it had valued at more than $4 billion. An Exxon spokesperson declined to comment on whether it will proceed to contest the seizure through an international arbitration process, a possibility flagged in August. Its departure illustrates the clash between the West an...
Trump-backed candidate accused — yet again — of exaggerating his background
October 17, 2022
According to the HuffPost, a Donald Trump-backed GOP House candidate who was previously called out for exaggerations about his military background has been busted again -- this time for allegedly inflating his academic credentials.
As the HuffPo's Liz Skalka wrote, J.R. Majewski, who is running against Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) for a new seat in a reapportioned district, has already been exposed for boasting that he fought in Afghanistan when he served in the Air Force, with the Associated Press reporting, "Majewski never deployed to Afghanistan but instead completed a six-month stint helping to load planes at an air base in Qatar, a longtime U.S. ally that is a safe distance from the fighting."
At that time, he stated he was barred from releasing details about his self-proclaimed deployments to Afghanistan because they were classified.
Now comes news that he also appears to have inflated his academic background.
"Majewski, a consultant in the nuclear energy sector who made his lawn into a giant Trump 2020 sign, has touted his academic credentials for allowing him to climb the 'highest ranks' at a 'Fortune 200 company.' He’s attributed his success to obtaining bachelor’s and master’s degrees, which helped companies to recognize his 'intellect and leadership capabilities,'" Skalka wrote. "It was all on his campaign website, which had stated that Majewski earned a bachelor’s degree in business, summa cum laude, and a master’s degree in project management, magna cum laude, from 'Colorado Tech.' The site had this information as recently as late September, according to archived pages — shortly after the AP reported that it couldn’t confirm Majewski’s account of combat service in Afghanistan post-9/11."
"Universities generally do not award honors like magna cum laude (which designates a GPA of at least 3.4) for graduate degrees since a high level of academic achievement is expected, at minimum," the report added.
As the report notes, references to graduating with honors have disappeared from his website.
Previously, in an interview with the Toledo Blade, Majewski has laid the blame in his webmaster, explaining, "My website guy, who doesn’t have a degree, wrote magna cum laude for my master’s degree. Just like he put the Air Force logo on my website, just like he put the Project Management Professional logo on my website. He’s just a regular guy from Port Clinton [Ohio] that didn’t know any better, and he was trying to make it look as good as possible.”
The report notes that Majewski stated he attended "Colorado" on his Linkedin profile, with the HuffPost reporting that his degrees come from "Colorado Technical University, a private, for-profit school offering online and in-person degree programs."
Trump Organization charged Secret Service 'exorbitant' rates to stay in hotels
October 17, 2022
Newly unearthed records show that the Trump Organization charged the United States Secret Service "exorbitant" rates to stay at their hotels as they guarded Donald Trump, according to a new report from the Washington Post.
The records show that the Trump Organization charged "as much as five times more than the government rate for agents to stay overnight at Trump hotels," which essentially meant Trump was making money for himself by directly overcharging taxpayers.
In one particularly egregious example, the records show that Trump's since-sold Washington D.C. hotel charged agents $1,185 per night to stay there, which far exceeds the approved government rate for hotel accommodations.
In total, taxpayers gave the Trump Organization at least $1.4 million to house Secret Service agents on the company's properties, which Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY) argued was a sign of significant corruption.
"The exorbitant rates charged to the Secret Service and agents’ frequent stays at Trump-owned properties raise significant concerns about the former President’s self-dealing and may have resulted in a taxpayer-funded windfall for former President Trump’s struggling businesses," she wrote in a letter to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle.
The new records also contradict claims made by Eric Trump that the hotels only charged the Secret Service "at cost" for their stays.
Netflix defends 'The Crown' after ex-PM lambasts 'malicious nonsense'
October 17, 2022
Netflix on Monday defended its latest series of "The Crown" after former British prime minister John Major lashed out at a story line showing King Charles plotting to oust the late queen.
Major's tenure as prime minister from 1990-1997 covered a turbulent period for the royals that included the divorce of Charles and his wife Princess Diana.
But reported scenes in the fifth series -- defended by streaming giant Netflix as a "fictionalized dramatization" -- have incensed the former premier.
In one scene, heir to the throne Charles attempts to draw Major into a conspiracy to force the abdication of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.
A statement issued by Major's office castigated Netflix for the scenes describing them as "damaging and malicious fiction".
"There was never any discussion between Sir John and the then Prince of Wales about any possible abdication of the late Queen Elizabeth II -- nor was such an improbable and improper subject ever raised by the then Prince of Wales (or Sir John)," it added.
"The Crown" has been wildly successful but has also faced criticism over its fictional story lines.
In one episode from series two, the queen's late husband Prince Philip is blamed by his own father for the death of one of his sisters in an air crash.
His father tells him that his sister had only been making the journey to the UK that ended in her death because Philip's bad behavior meant he was banned from visiting her in Germany.
"You are the reason we are all here, burying my favorite child," his father Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark tells him at her funeral.
'Terribly dishonest'
Writer William Shawcross, who wrote a biography of the late queen's mother, on Monday called "The Crown" "an odious series, filled with lies and half-truths".
In a letter published in The Daily Telegraph newspaper, he accused Netflix and writer Peter Morgan of a campaign to destroy the monarchy "by lies".
Shawcross told AFP the royal family were unique in that unlike other prominent families they were not in a position to sue.
He said it made them "sitting ducks for someone like Morgan who detests them and has a political agenda".
He said the story line about Philip's sister was totally factually incorrect and that "Philip was incredibly upset by it".
"The two people who have been most abused in the series are Prince Philip and... King Charles," he said, adding that Morgan steered clear of targeting the queen for such treatment because of her popularity.
"It ('The Crown') is very clever. It is full of lies but they are disguised in lace and velvet. There is no real disclaimer it is terribly dishonest.... disgraceful," he said.
Health warning needed?
"The Crown" rejected the criticism, insisting that the series "has always been presented as a drama based on historical events".
"Series five is a fictional dramatization, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the royal family –- one that has already been scrutinized and well-documented by journalists, biographers and historians," a spokeswoman told the PA news agency on Monday.
Netflix suspended filming of the drama last month "as a mark of respect" following the death of Elizabeth at the age of 96.
The monarch famously vowed on her 21st birthday to serve her country "my whole life", meaning that her son Charles only acceded to the throne at the age of 73.
The fourth season, which depicted the ill-fated marriage of Charles and Diana, last year swept the Emmys, winning best outstanding drama series as well as a host of acting awards for its stars including Gillian Anderson, Olivia Colman and Josh O'Connor.
But the series also prompted Britain's then Culture Minister Oliver Dowden to say in 2020 he planned to write to Netflix and request that a "health warning" be displayed before "The Crown" so viewers were aware it was a work of fiction.
The new series, which will launch on November 9, features recast roles with Dominic West starring as Charles, while Elizabeth Debicki plays Diana and Imelda Staunton the queen.
© 2022 AFP
