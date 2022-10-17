Exxon exits Russia empty-handed with oil project 'unilaterally terminated'

By Sabrina Valle HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday that it left Russia completely after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties following seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not say if it received any compensation for the assets, which it had valued at more than $4 billion. An Exxon spokesperson declined to comment on whether it will proceed to contest the seizure through an international arbitration process, a possibility flagged in August. Its departure illustrates the clash between the West an...