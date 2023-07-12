Russia is rotting in absurdity and repression, veteran rights campaigner says

By Guy Faulconbridge and Filipp Lebedev MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is decaying in a potent brew of absurdity and repression that is comparable to the Leonid Brezhnev-era of the Soviet Union, Oleg Orlov, one of the Russia's most respected human rights campaigners, told Reuters. Orlov, 70, is on trial in Russia for articles he published last year which cast Russia as a "fascist" state seeking revenge for the perceived humiliations of the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union. He faces up to three years in prison. One of the leaders of the Memorial rights group, which won a share of the Nobel Peace Pr...