Russian companies, banks could reap windfall from depositary receipt delisting

By Sinead Cruise and Carolina Mandl WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Russian companies and global banks including BNY Mellon, Deutsche Bank, Citigroup and JPMorgan could profit if Moscow moves to de-list Russian companies' depositary receipts from foreign exchanges, according to two people familiar with the matter. The potential windfall is due to the fees that bank issuers of depositary receipts can contractually charge investors when they cancel the product. It is unclear how much companies and banks could make or if banks will charge the fees and risk angering investors who say it would be u...
Republican candidate for governor of Minnesota Rick Stanek is in the hospital after a car crash following an event in Buffalo, Minnesota.
"The Minnesota State Patrol said Stanek, driving a 2019 Ram 1500 pickup, was pulling out of a church parking lot at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when he collided with a 2014 Chevy Malibu driving north on Highway 25. The road conditions were wet at the time, and the State Patrol incident report said alcohol was not a factor for either driver," the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Wednesday evening.
Stanek, who is challenging Democratic Party Gov. Tim Walz, served as sheriff in Hennepin County from 2006 to 2018.
"Stanek’s successor as sheriff, Dave Hutchinson, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor DWI charge earlier this year after he was involved in a rollover crash last December in Alexandria. He announced in February that he won’t seek re-election," WCCO-TV reported.
Watch Fox 9's coverage:
Georgia Republican leads GOP revolt against bill honoring iconic Black judge
April 13, 2022
If there’s one thing that more than two decades of covering state government have taught me, it’s that bills renaming bridges, highways, and public buildings in honor of some famous personage are one of the last preserves of bipartisanship.
Not so for the U.S. House of Representatives, who went full “Hold My Beer” late last month, as nearly all the chamber’s Republicans, including all of Georgia’s eight GOP lawmakers, banded together to kill a bill that would have renamed a federal courthouse in Tallahassee after the Sunshine State’s first Black state Supreme Court justice.
As the New York Times reported Tuesday, the bill honoring Justice Joseph W. Hatchett had the backing of both of Florida’s U.S. senators and all 27 members of its House delegation. For all the world, its approval looked preordained.
The architect of this utterly unfathomable act, according to the Times, was a right-wing, first-term congressman from Georgia, U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde.
Ahead of the March 30 floor vote, Clyde started passing around a 1999 Associated Press story about an appellate court’s ruling striking down a public school policy allowing student-approved prayers at graduation, the Times reported.
“He voted against student-led school prayer in Duval County in 1999,” Clyde, a deacon at his Baptist church near Athens, told The Times. “I don’t agree with that. That’s it. I just let the Republicans know that information on the House floor. I have no idea if they knew that or not.”
The rest of the House GOP fell in line, including at least one Florida Republican House member who had previously supported the bill, the Times reported.
By the way, if Clyde’s name sounds familiar, it’s because he’s the GOP lawmaker who compared the Jan. 6 insurrection to a “normal tourist visit,” the Times noted. Clyde defended his remarks, even though photos showed him barricading a door to keep those harmless tourists at bay, the Washington Post reported.
Clyde also opposed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act, which made lynching a federal hate crime and voted against recognizing Juneteenth as a federal holiday, according to the Times.
Ultimately, the bill fell on a vote of 238-187, failing to reach the two-thirds threshold needed for passage.
Hatchett died last April, aged 88, after a long career as a lawyer, judge, and advocate for equal rights in Florida. He spent years challenging segregation and defending civil rights protesters before becoming a judge, the Georgia Recorder’s sibling site, the Florida Phoenix, reported last August.
Hatchett was appointed to Florida’s highest court by then-Gov. Reubin Askew in 1975 after service as a federal prosecutor in Florida’s Middle District, where he became a fighter for civil rights during an era of segregation, the Phoenix reported.
Hatchett was also the first and only African American to win a statewide political race in Florida.
Later, President Jimmy Carter appointed him to the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, and he was reassigned to the 11th Circuit when it was split off in 1981, where he remained until he retired in 1999. He practiced law with a firm in Tallahassee until he retired again shortly before his death, the Phoenix reported.
Florida’s two Republican U.S. senators, Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, separately praised Hatchett. Rubio said the late jurist “lived a life of inspiring service,” while Scott, the chair of Senate Republicans’ campaign wing, said the judge “broke barriers that have inspired countless others in the legal profession,” the Times reported.
Georgia Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Georgia Recorder maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor John McCosh for questions: info@georgiarecorder.com. Follow Georgia Recorder on Facebook and Twitter.
Trump makes first big midterm donation — invests in ousting GOP Gov Brian Kemp
April 13, 2022
Former President Donald Trump has opened up his wallet – or at least his political action committee – in the hopes of thwarting Gov. Brian Kemp’s bid for a second term.
Trump’s Save America PAC has donated $500,000 to Get Georgia Right, a Virginia-based anti-Kemp super PAC.
As Politico first reported, the check is Trump’s first big donation in this year’s midterm elections nationally, and it may also be just the beginning of Trump’s spending in the Georgia governor’s race. Trump has socked away more than $110 million in his Save America PAC.
The donation comes as former U.S. Sen. David Perdue lags behind Kemp in the polls and in fundraising, and it is yet another sign of the important role Georgia continues to play in national politics.
Following the March 25 donation, Get Georgia Right began sponsoring TV ads featuring unsubstantiated claims tying Gov. Brian Kemp to supposed “illegal ballot harvesting” in 2020.
Relitigating the last presidential election has become standard for Trump, said Georgia State University political science professor Amy Steigerwalt. Once political allies, Trump and Kemp fell out after the 2020 election in which Trump lost Georgia and accused Kemp of not doing enough to illegally overturn the results.
“It really is the one thing that he focuses on and that he has devoted a lot of energy to, and in many ways, his dislike of Kemp is also very personal,” Steigerwalt said Wednesday. “And I think you really see that in that it’s sort of continuing, that it’s not just about what happened in the election, but really, that he doesn’t want Kemp to be there and sort of anyone but Kemp would be preferable.”
Trump’s criticism of Kemp has been unrelenting ever since the governor refused to help overturn the presidential election results nearly two years ago, and the former president has vowed to foil Kemp’s plans for a second term in the governor’s mansion.
Perdue publicly announced his candidacy in December, immediately complicating the GOP primary in Georgia, and he received Trump’s official endorsement the same day.
Trump has since endorsed a slate of statewide candidates in the Republican primary in Georgia, even wading into lower ballot races like the insurance commissioner’s contest. The Republican incumbent commissioner, John King, was appointed by Kemp.
Since Trump has ventured so far into Georgia politics this year, the May 24 primary is widely seen as a test of Trump’s hold on Republican voters.
“He very clearly has a lot of sway still over elected members of the Republican Party,” Steigerwalt said. “What we don’t entirely know is whether or not the voters are going to respond to that. And really, indications are that they’re not. Really, it doesn’t appear to be helping, for example, David Perdue, now that people know that Trump has endorsed him. We’re not seeing his numbers going up. In fact, in anything, it seems to have somewhat led to an increase, actually, in how Kemp is doing.”
Kemp held an 11-point lead over Perdue in an Emerson College poll released this month, which cast doubt on whether Trump’s March rally in Commerce benefited his favored candidate.
Trump has seemed to lower expectations in more recent interviews, telling a conservative radio host this month “it’s always hard to beat a sitting governor. Just remember that.”
Kemp’s campaign shrugged off Trump’s $500,000 donation to Perdue.
“David Perdue is going to need a lot more than $500,000 to distract from his unhinged rant attacking the Georgia State Patrol,” said Cody Hall, spokesman for the Kemp campaign.
Perdue lamented the condition of the Georgia State Patrol under Kemp, telling reporters Tuesday the agency had been allowed to “deteriorate” and was no longer functioning at an “elite level.” Perdue’s press conference was held the same day Kemp signed into law a bill ending a permit requirement and fee to carry a concealed firearm, which is a change Perdue has argued his primary challenge helped spur.
But even if Trump is not able to propel Perdue past the primary, he could still remain a thorn in Kemp’s side as he tries to focus on defeating presumed Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams. The 2018 challenge between the two was famously close, and if 2022 sees the same dynamic, a small number of Trump loyalists sitting the election out could boost Abrams across the finish line.
Georgia Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff likely benefited from Trump supporters sitting out the 2020 runoffs.
Georgia Recorder Deputy Editor Jill Nolin contributed to this report.
