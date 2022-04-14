Russian companies, banks could reap windfall from depositary receipt delisting

By Sinead Cruise and Carolina Mandl WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Russian companies and global banks including BNY Mellon, Deutsche Bank, Citigroup and JPMorgan could profit if Moscow moves to de-list Russian companies' depositary receipts from foreign exchanges, according to two people familiar with the matter. The potential windfall is due to the fees that bank issuers of depositary receipts can contractually charge investors when they cancel the product. It is unclear how much companies and banks could make or if banks will charge the fees and risk angering investors who say it would be u...