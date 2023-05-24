Russian hypersonic scientist accused of betraying secrets to China

By Filipp Lebedev, Lucy Papachristou and Mark Trevelyan LONDON (Reuters) - The director of a top Russian science institute, arrested on suspicion of treason along with two other hypersonic missile technology experts, stands accused of betraying secrets to China, two people familiar with the case told Reuters. Alexander Shiplyuk, head of Siberia's Khristianovich Institute of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics (ITAM), is suspected of handing over classified material at a scientific conference in China in 2017, the sources said. The 56-year-old maintains his innocence and insists the information i...