'Shoot till they are dead': Some Myanmar police have fled to India after refusing orders

By Devjyot Ghoshal CHAMPHAI, India (Reuters) - When Tha Peng was ordered to shoot at protesters with his submachine gun to disperse them in the Myanmar town of Khampat on Feb. 27, the police lance corporal said he refused. "The next day, an officer called to ask me if I will shoot," he said. The 27-year-old refused again, and then resigned from the force. On March 1, he said he left his home and family behind in Khampat and travelled for three days, mostly at night to avoid detection, before crossing into India's northeastern Mizoram state. "I had no choice," Tha Peng told Reuters in an interv...
The fight for Democracy hasn’t ended. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Support honest journalism.
Tired of ads? Want to support our progressive journalism? Click to learn more.
JOIN FOR $1
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Over 700 complaints about NYPD officers abusing Black Lives Matter protesters -- then silence
March 10, 2021
It was one of the most brutal police responses to last year's Black Lives Matter protests.
As hundreds of demonstrators were marching peacefully in the Bronx on the evening of June 4, New York Police Department officers blocked their way from in front and then behind, trapping the protesters in an ever-tightening space that footage shows ultimately spanned about three car-lengths.
<p>Officers soon waded into the crowd, pepper-spraying, kicking, punching and swinging their batons. “People were being stampeded, they would try to get up and they'd get hit again," recalled Conrad Blackburn, a criminal defense lawyer who was there as a legal observer. “People were bleeding from their heads, with cuts all over their bodies. People couldn't breathe. They couldn't see."</p><p>About 60 protesters and bystanders were injured, according to a by Human Rights Watch. Video the organization compiled captures the terror in people's voices. “We're being crushed!" one person screams. Another voice pleads, “Mommy!"</p><p>At the demonstration, overseeing the NYPD's response, was the top uniformed officer, Chief of Department Terence Monahan.</p><p>A recent federal lawsuit by New York State Attorney General Letitia James that Monahan “actively encouraged and participated in this unlawful behavior." Other <a href="https://www.hrw.org/report/2020/09/30/kettling-protesters-bronx/systemic-police-brutality-and-its-costs-united-states">on the protests</a> have also offered scathing criticisms of the NYPD's response.</p><p>But one voice has been conspicuously quiet: The agency whose sole responsibility is to investigate NYPD abuse of civilians.</p><p>The New York City Civilian Complaint Review Board, or CCRB, received about of officers abusing Black Lives Matter protesters across the city last year. But it has not yet released any findings from investigations into those complaints.</p><p>The CCRB declined ProPublica's request for an accounting of the status of its investigations. It won't say how many investigations have been closed and how many are still open. Most critically, it won't disclose how many officers have been charged with misconduct.</p><p>The NYPD also did not respond to ProPublica's questions about any discipline stemming from abuse of protesters.</p><p>The lack of disclosure comes as New York City has moved toward more transparency in police discipline. A federal court recently cleared the way for the city to make NYPD officers' disciplinary records public. Both the and have now published officers' disciplinary records, though critics have the limitations of the databases.</p><p>Created nearly 70 years ago, as a part of the NYPD, the CCRB has long been cautious about crossing the department it is charged with investigating. It is currently overseen by a 15-member board, with members appointed by the mayor, city council, public advocate and police commissioner.</p><p>Internal CCRB communications about its investigations into the NYPD response to the protests give a glimpse of the dynamics involved: They show progress on the investigations has been slowed in part because of the NYPD's recurrent lack of cooperation — which ProPublica has — and the CCRB leadership's own caution about confronting it.</p><p>In October, the then-deputy chief of the CCRB's investigative unit, Dane Buchanan, emailed the agency's executive director, Jonathan Darche, to say that investigators were “ready to schedule Chief Monahan for an interview." Buchanan asked Darche whether he'd like to discuss it first “or should we just have an investigator reach out to his office to get his availability?"</p><p>Darche, who reports to the board, responded that he would handle it himself and raise it in a meeting with the NYPD the next day.</p><p>Buchanan continued to check in, but the issue went unresolved for months. Monahan was reportedly for an interview to be conducted last Friday, just after he had announced he was retiring from the NYPD after 39 years. The move means Monahan would no longer be subject to departmental discipline.</p><p>As Monahan said he was retiring, Mayor Bill de Blasio appointed him to help run New York's COVID-19 response. At a press conference, de Blasio deflected a question about choosing an officer under investigation, , “I think the message this sends is that we're moving the recovery forward."</p><p>In a statement, the CCRB told ProPublica it was “not prepared to interview Chief Monahan in October" and that “it intends to release a report detailing the factors that complicated its investigations into the police response to last summer's protests." The CCRB said it will share the results of investigations once they are closed and once federal litigation, such as the attorney general's suit, is over.</p><p>Emails show CCRB staffers had repeatedly raised red flags about the NYPD's failure to produce evidence. “We continue to be plagued with false negatives in protest cases," one staffer emailed in the fall, referring to instances where the NYPD claimed it had no body-worn camera footage of an incident only for the CCRB to later discover footage exists.</p><p>Another email cited an example where an officer mentioned in an interview she had activated her body cam during a confrontation with a protester. The NYPD had told the CCRB that no such footage existed.</p><p>“Allegations of us not providing BWC footage is false," the NYPD said in a statement, referring to body-worn cameras. “We have spoken with senior executives at the CCRB who state they do not have any complaints and are pleased with the Departments response to providing BWC video."</p><p>Other records were also matters of contention. “We are hitting a critical point with the protest case documents," Buchanan wrote in October, referring to police records that could help the CCRB identify both officers and civilians. “Many of them have been outstanding for a long time."</p><p>The CCRB did decide to go public about one roadblock. Officers had been refusing to do interviews by video, which the agency was using because of the pandemic. Hundreds of cases were stalled as a result. After the CCRB announced an emergency hearing about it in August, the NYPD officers to participate in video interviews.</p><p>But the CCRB stayed quiet on other impediments, and staff were sometimes discouraged from raising them even with the NYPD itself. The agency's then-head of policy, Nicole Napolitano, wrote in a September email that she had been barred from asking the NYPD about its policies for retention of protest footage. “I just spoke with Matt, and he's not a fan of me asking TARU any questions," Napolitano wrote, referring to the CCRB's general counsel, Matthew Kadushin, and the NYPD's Technical Assistance Response Unit.</p><p>In the same email, Napolitano noted that she had proposed writing a public report on the NYPD's response to the summer protests but that Kadushin had instructed her not to, saying it was too early.</p><p>Napolitano, Buchanan and two other senior staffers, who together had more than 50 years of experience at the agency, were <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2020/11/12/nyregion/nypd-ccrb-firings.html">laid off</a> in November in what the CCRB has described as a needed cost-saving restructuring. (The four staffers declined to comment for this article.)</p><p>Emails show Buchanan had continued to follow up about the status of interviewing Monahan until the day he and the others were let go.</p><p>The four former staffers filed <a href="https://beta.documentcloud.org/documents/20509021-complaint-1-21cv660-buchanan-et-al-v-the-city-of-new-york-et-al">lawsuit</a> in January claiming that they were fired in part for “demanding greater accountability and transparency with respect to the handling of complaints of police misconduct against NYPD officers." The suit, which asserts the four were illegally retaliated against for raising concerns, says Darche “often skewed CCRB policies with a view towards currying favor with the NYPD and/or the Mayor's Office."</p><p>In one example from 2019 described in the suit, Darche objected to the term “bias based policing" and warned that any employees who used the phrase would be disciplined or fired.</p><p>The CCRB declined to comment on the former employees' lawsuit and did not make Darche or Kadushin available for interviews. The agency pointed to a previous statement by the chair of the CCRB, who was jointly appointed by the mayor and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson. “The difficult but necessary restructuring the CCRB went through last year was motivated by a need for change during this difficult financial time for the City," said the chair, the Rev. Fred Davie.</p><p>A City Hall spokesperson also at the time that the mayor “supports that step forward."</p><p>The CCRB's lack of independence has long stirred friction within the agency and with City Hall and the NYPD. Its powers have expanded over the years, most notably when it was given subpoena power in the early 1990s. But the agency, which has about 215 staffers and a $20 million budget, does not have direct access to body camera footage and other NYPD records. Instead, it effectively has to rely on the cooperation of the NYPD, which has a budget of nearly $6 billion and is the most powerful agency in city government.</p><p>The NYPD has repeatedly been cited for overly aggressive responses to large protests. “It is deja vu all over again in some ways," the head of New York City's Department of Investigation after issuing a scathing report on the NYPD's response to the Black Lives Matter protests.</p><p>During the 2004 Republican National Convention in New York, an NYPD commander on the scene told hundreds of peaceful protesters, “," then a few minutes later ordered them arrested.</p><p>A federal judge later ruled there was “." The city eventually settled a lawsuit over the NYPD's RNC response for .</p><p>The commander at that scene? Terence Monahan.</p></div><script async="" src="http://pixel.propublica.org/pixel.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
CONTINUE READING Show less
The burglary that exposed COINTELPRO: Activists mark 50th anniversary of a daring FBI break-in
March 10, 2021
Fifty years ago, on March 8, 1971, a group of eight activists staged one of the most stunning acts of defiance of the Vietnam War era when they broke into an FBI office in Media, Pennsylvania, and stole every document they found. The activists, calling themselves the Citizens' Commission to Investigate the FBI, began leaking shocking details about FBI abuses to the media. The documents exposed COINTELPRO, the FBI's secret Counterintelligence Program, a global, clandestine, unconstitutional practice of surveillance, infiltration and disruption of groups engaged in protest, dissent and social change. Targets included Martin Luther King Jr., the Black Panthers, the American Indian Movement, the Young Lords, antiwar groups, Black booksellers and other organizations. The leaked documents triggered congressional investigations, increased oversight and the eventual passage of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. The FBI never knew who was involved in the break-in until 2014, when several of the burglars made their identity public to coincide with the publication of a book about the break-in. To mark the 50th anniversary, we speak with Bonnie Raines, one of the activists involved in the heist, as well as Paul Coates, the founder and director of Black Classic Press and BCP Digital Printing, who was a target of FBI surveillance as part of COINTELPRO. "We already knew that we were being infiltrated. We knew that provocateurs were all throughout. We knew that the FBI had us under constant surveillance," says Coates. "But I don't think anyone at the time really knew the full extent of the program."
<div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" height="360" src="https://www.democracynow.org/embed/story/2021/3/9/50th_anniversary_fbi_office_cointelpro_exposure" width="640"> </iframe></div><p> <br/> </p><p>This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.</p><p><strong>AMY GOODMAN:</strong> Fifty years ago this week, a group of activists staged one of the most stunning acts of defiance of the Vietnam War era. On March 8th, 1971, eight activists, including a cab driver, a daycare director, two professors, broke into an FBI office in Media, Pennsylvania, and stole every document they found. They wanted to document how FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover was spying on citizens and actively suppressing dissent. The break-in occurred as much of the nation was fixated on a boxing match between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, which was billed as the "Fight of the Century." The identity of the burglars would remain a mystery for over 40 years.</p><p>Soon after stealing the documents, the activists, calling themselves the Citizens' Commission to Investigate the FBI, began leaking shocking details about FBI abuses to the media. The documents exposed COINTELPRO, the FBI's secret Counterintelligence Program, a global, clandestine, unconstitutional practice of surveillance, infiltration and disruption of groups engaged in protest, dissent and social change. Targets included the Reverend Martin Luther King, the Black Panthers, the American Indian Movement, the Young Lords, antiwar groups, Black booksellers and other groups. The leaked documents triggered congressional investigations, increased oversight and the eventual passage of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.</p><p>The FBI never knew who was involved in the break-in until 2014, when several of the burglars made their identity public to coincide with the publication of <em>The Burglary</em>, a book by former <em>Washington Post</em> reporter Betty Medsger, who had reported on the leaked documents back in '71. In 2014, Betty Medsger <a href="https://www.democracynow.org/2014/1/8/it_was_time_to_do_more" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">appeared</a> on <em>Democracy Now!</em></p> <blockquote> <strong>BETTY MEDSGER:</strong> One of the things that I remember most from those files was the truly blanket surveillance of African American people that was described. It was in Philadelphia, but it also prescribed national programs. And it was quite stunning. First, it described the surveillance. It took place in every place where people would gather — churches, classrooms, stores down the street, just everything. But it also specifically prescribed that every FBI agent was supposed to have an informer, just for the purpose of coming back every two weeks and talking to them about what they had observed about Black Americans. And in Washington, D.C., at the time, that was six informers for every FBI agent informing on Black Americans. The surveillance was so enormous that it led various people, rather sedate people in editorial offices and in Congress, to compare it to the Stasi, the dreaded secret police of East Germany.<br/> </blockquote> <p><strong>AMY GOODMAN:</strong> Three of the burglars also appeared on <em>Democracy Now!</em> back in 2014 in one of their first joint interviews. Keith Forsyth served as designated lock-picker during the break-in. He hoped the break-in would speed the end of the Vietnam War.</p> <blockquote> <strong>KEITH FORSYTH:</strong> The war was escalating and not deescalating. And I think what really pushed me over the edge was, shortly after the invasion of Cambodia, there were four students killed at Kent State and two more killed at Jackson State. And — I'm sorry, I'd think I'd have this down after all these years. And that really pushed me over the edge, that it was time to do more than just — than just protest and just march with a sign.<br/> </blockquote> <p><strong>AMY GOODMAN:</strong> John Raines was another one of the burglars. At the time of the break-in, he was a professor of religion at Temple University.</p> <blockquote> <strong>JOHN RAINES:</strong> The problem was, J. Edgar Hoover was untouchable. He was a national icon. I mean, he had presidents who were afraid of him. The people that we elected to oversee J. Edgar Hoover's FBI were either enamored of him or terrified of him. Nobody was holding him accountable. And that meant that somebody had to get objective evidence of what his FBI was doing. And that led us to the idea that Bill Davidon suggested to us: Let's break into an FBI office, get their files and get what they're doing in their own handwriting.<br/> </blockquote> <p><strong>AMY GOODMAN:</strong> That was John Raines speaking on <em>Democracy Now!</em> in 2014. He died in 2017. Raines' wife Bonnie Raines also helped break into the FBI office in Media, Pennsylvania, 50 years ago. At the time of the break-in, John and Bonnie had three young children. She's joining us now from her home in Philadelphia. We are also joined by Paul Coates, the founder and director of Black Classic Press and BCP Digital Printing. He's a former member and defense captain of the Black Panther Party in Baltimore. As a Black bookseller, he was targeted by the FBI as part of its COINTELPRO, its Counterintelligence Program. And, yes, he is also the father of the acclaimed writer Ta-Nehisi Coates.</p><p>We welcome you both to <em>Democracy Now!</em> Bonnie, you were the one who cased the joint — is that right? — who went to these Media FBI offices — that's Media, Pennsylvania — beforehand to get a sense of the blueprints of the two rooms, whatever it was.</p><p><strong>BONNIE RAINES:</strong> That's right. I mean, we had cased the exterior environment, so we knew what the police patrols were. But we had to get inside the offices to see whether there were alarm systems and to see what the layout of the offices were, where the doors were that we hoped we could get through. And so, I had to call and say that I was a Swarthmore College student doing research on opportunities for women in the FBI, and I wondered if I could have an interview with the head of the office. And they very graciously gave me an appointment. And I showed up trying to look not at all like my usual identity. I disguised my appearance as much as I possibly could. But they were very gracious and gave me a half an hour or so. And that gave me the opportunity to get the layout of the office, to see that there were no alarms, to see that the file cabinets were not even locked, and to check out a second door that we might need to use to get through on the night of the burglary.</p><p><strong>JUAN GONZÁLEZ:</strong> And, Bonnie, you told Will Bunch at <em>The Philadelphia Inquirer</em> in a recent <a href="https://www.inquirer.com/opinion/fbi-burglary-1971-media-pa-50th-anniversary-20210305.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">interview</a> that "Fifty years ago, we were criminals, and now we're heroes." Could you talk about how — your decision to get involved in this? At the time, you were 29 years old, a mother of three.</p><p><strong>BONNIE RAINES:</strong> Well, my husband and I, we had been involved in the draft resistance movement, the so-called Catholic left, previously, going into draft boards in the middle of the night and removing draft files to destroy the files and try to disrupt the draft system. So, we like to say that we got our burglary skills from nuns and priests.</p><p>But when all of the protests against the War in Vietnam were not making any difference and we realized that the government was lying to citizens about the war, we thought that we needed to take another — a different kind of step in civil disobedience and get proof to show what FBI agents were doing in the Philadelphia area, things that were unconstitutional, immoral and illegal. And the only way to do that was to get our hands on documents, so that it seemed like a rational thing to do to get the truth out to the American public.</p><p><strong>JUAN GONZÁLEZ:</strong> And I'd like to bring Paul Coates into the conversation and ask you, Paul: From your perspective, your involvement in the Black Panther Party at the time, what the group looked like and what the impact of this break-in, these revelations about COINTELPRO, had on you and your organization?</p><p><strong>PAUL COATES:</strong> You know, the large impact, I think, at the time, was — we already knew that we were being infiltrated. We knew that provocateurs were all throughout. We knew that the FBI had us under constant surveillance. But I don't think anyone at the time really knew the full extent of the program, of COINTELPRO. We saw the surveillance, we saw the interference and the setups that were being done as acts that the government, as a broad government, was doing. But the break-in actually, I like to think of it as, put flesh to the bones of what became known as COINTELPRO. And they did it in a way that, like — I guess like they intended to do, they did it with the FBI's own documents. They named people. They named places. And that documentation not only served us then, but the documentation serves us — it continues to serve us today. And I think that's the major, major impact. It made visible what we knew was there but could not really see.</p><p><strong>AMY GOODMAN:</strong> I mean, in fact, this was the first time — wasn't it? — that COINTELPRO was being made known, Bonnie, these documents that you were putting out everywhere. And then, Paul, this whole story of not only the FBI's war on the Black Power movement, but specifically — and this directly related to you — Black-owned bookstores, why they saw Black-owned bookstores, like yours, as such a target?</p><p><strong>PAUL COATES:</strong> Yeah, this is true, Amy. I think a lot of that comes out of certainly the FBI history in following socialist groups and knowing that the bookstores were critical information centers, as they were in our community. And the store we established certainly was, because that was its intent. It was intended to be an information center, particularly for people — not just Panthers, but people who were incarcerated in jail, coming out of jail and becoming contributing members of the community. We felt we could do that with information.</p><p>And certainly, we came under a lot of — a lot of pressure from the FBI, a lot of pressure from the state and the city at the time, who saw this, perceived this as a threat. The very thought that information, the very thought that knowledge, could equip people to be better in their community and contributors in their community was a threat to them.</p><p><strong>AMY GOODMAN:</strong> So, Juan, at the beginning of this story, we talked about the people who were targeted — Black Panthers, antiwar movement, peace activists and the Young Lords. You're one of the co-founders of the Young Lords. Can you talk about what you understood at the time?</p><p><strong>JUAN GONZÁLEZ:</strong> Well, I think what Paul is saying about, we understood that there were agents within our organizations, but we never understood how systematic and how widespread it was. And I recall, particularly — this is about a year before the break-in of the FBI office in Media, Pennsylvania — I was traveling with another Young Lord member, we thought secretly, to Puerto Rico to look at the possibility of opening up new branches. And we're on the plane heading to San Juan. We suddenly see a young African American attorney who we knew from Legal Aid in East Harlem. And he came over, sat by us, started joking. And we said to him, "So, Bobby, what are you doing? You're in Legal Aid. Why are you going down to Puerto Rico?" And he said, "Well, I don't work for Legal Aid anymore. I work for the U.S. Justice Department. And I've been assigned to the two of you. And I want you to know" — he looked at us directly in the eyes, and he said, "I want you to know that every second that you are in Puerto Rico, you are going to be tailed by the agents of the CIC." That's the Puerto Rico equivalent of the Red Squad in Puerto Rico. "And wherever you go in Puerto Rico, we're going to be there." And, sure enough, they were always not only following us, but interviewing anybody who we talked to or we met with, because they saw the need to appear to be everywhere.</p><p>And I want to ask Paul, because people don't realize the psychological impact it had on these organizations to know that there were agents within them but not know who they were. And often people were targeted who were innocent people but were mistaken for agents, and the real agents were still providing information on a regular basis and creating dissension within the groups.</p><p><strong>PAUL COATES:</strong> Yeah, Juan, you're so right. You're so on. It was like a double whammy, because, on the one hand, you would have agents who would make themselves known, and then you knew there were plenty of other agents who were unknown, but you would — let's say if you're doing something today, information on that would be broadcast in multiple ways the next day, and so you know someone from the inside did it.</p><p>And, Juan, you probably have this experience, as well. Certainly, COINTELPRO had its impact when the events were taking place. But now we're talking about 50 years later, five decades later, Juan, and we're still trying to figure out who were agents at the time. You have to — it's that going on, but also the rumors that were started, the identification of people who weren't — like you were saying, who weren't agents, but they were labeled as agents. And even today, among comrades in the Panther Party, you'll have a conversation with someone, a name will come up, and you say, "Well, you know he was a snitch, don't you? Or he was an agent, don't you?" And that may not be the case at all. We're still living through and picking through the rumors that literally split our movement at the time. We're still living through those rumors now, and they still split us.</p><p><strong>AMY GOODMAN:</strong> So, I wanted to also bring in Bonnie Raines to talk about the latest member of the Media 8, the burglars, including you, who has just come forward in a <a href="https://www.sfchronicle.com/local/article/50-years-after-the-famous-FBI-office-burglary-16001070.php" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">piece</a> in the <em>San Francisco Chronicle</em>, "50 years after an FBI office burglary, a San Rafael man reveals his role."</p><p>And it says, "Before the Pentagon Papers, before WikiLeaks, before Edward Snowden's NSA files, a group of eight Vietnam War protesters teamed up to steal FBI records from a Pennsylvania office." And it goes on to say, "Ralph Daniel squeezed himself through the door and looked around the dark room. They had cased this small FBI office in the Philadelphia suburb of Media for months. Now he was inside. Rows of file cabinets beckoned. This was the moment the group of eight had planned. They had long suspected FBI malfeasance and were convinced these records would prove it." Daniel was 26 at the time, "rolled out the first metal cabinet drawer, scooped up the files and threw them into a suitcase. His gloved hands shook. The burglars had to hurry. They had chosen March 8, 1971, because Muhammad Ali's title fight against Joe Frazier at Madison Square Garden would keep most of the country and world — and most importantly, FBI agents and police — glued to closed-circuit screens and radios for a few hours. One of the intruders could hear the broadcast in nearby apartments."</p><p>So, they thought that the sound of the fight would cover your actions, is that right, Bonnie? And were you surprised to see that Ralph Daniel has come forward?</p><p><strong>BONNIE RAINES:</strong> Well, I'm delighted that Ralph has. He played a key role in the burglary. And he was reluctant to come forward earlier because he was afraid that it would affect his professional life. But he's always been in communication with us, since 2014. And it's great to have him be able to tell his story now, which is significant.</p><p>We scooped up every single document, I think about a thousand documents. We didn't leave anything behind. And going back to what we were talking about a few minutes ago in the broadcast, one of the memos that we discovered, a document said that agents should increase the paranoia among the left to have them believe that there's an FBI agent behind every mailbox. So they wanted to give this impression that everyone everywhere was under surveillance and no one could believe that their constitutional rights would be protected.</p><p><strong>JUAN GONZÁLEZ:</strong> And, Bonnie, we only have about 30 seconds, but could you — the lessons for today, for the Black Lives Matter movement and other activists, of this COINTELPRO era?</p><p><strong>BONNIE RAINES:</strong> Well, we've just come through a Trump era, and I think we saw the effects of a lack of transparency and accountability. And now we really have to insist that the powers that be are transparent and accountable. And it's up to the average citizen to pay attention, be informed and be vigilant, and then call the powers that be to account for their decisions.</p><p><strong>AMY GOODMAN:</strong> We're going to have to leave it there. And I thank you so much for being with us, Bonnie Raines, one of the 1971 break-in burglars at the FBI office in Media, Pennsylvania, and Paul Coates, founder and director of Black Classic Press. I'm Amy Goodman, with Juan González.</p><p>The original content of this program is licensed under a <a href="http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/3.0/us/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License</a>. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.</p><p> <br/> </p><p class="media-body"> <em><br/> </em> <br/></p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
Watchdog: Strip Lindsey Graham of Judiciary Committee post over Georgia phone call
March 10, 2021
A watchdog group has demanded that Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a close ally of Donald Trump, be removed from the Senate Judiciary Committee over his attempt to pressure a Georgia election official to reverse the former president's stunning loss in the Peach State.
The Checks and Balances Project (CBP), a nonpartisan investigative group, has written to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell requesting that Graham immediately relinquish his position on the prestigious Judiciary Committee, which oversees the nomination of federal judges, including Supreme Court justices.
<p>"My question to you is this," CBP executive director Scott Peterson wrote to McConnell, in a letter sent Monday night that was provided to Salon. "Is it appropriate for a Senator to serve on the Senate Judiciary Committee when he is under investigation for such a serious crime?" </p><p>The Atlanta Journal-Constitution <a href="https://www.ajc.com/politics/politics-blog/das-probe-will-include-grahams-call-to-raffensperger/I76OLC2OSZDVNKWPZLZWO7EW6I/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><u>reported</u></a> last month that the district attorney Fulton County, Georgia, was probing whether Graham had broken any state election laws when the South Carolina Republican phoned Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in the days after the November election. Graham, according to Raffensperger, urged him to toss out legal absentee ballots to shrink Trump's deficit. </p><p>Graham has <a href="https://www.newsweek.com/lindsey-graham-denies-urging-georgia-election-official-toss-out-legal-absentee-ballots-thats-1547869" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><u>long denied the allegation</u></a>, saying that he was simply inquiring about the signature-matching process during the Georgia recount then underway. But Peterson feels the investigation is grounds for McConnell to remove Graham from the powerful Judiciary panel — which he chaired under the previous Congress — at least until the criminal inquiry is concluded.</p><p>"Someone who engages in that type of activity doesn't belong on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee," Peterson told Salon. "In this country, every vote counts. The right to vote is the backbone of our democracy. And instead of fighting for the Constitution and democracy, Sen. Graham called … Raffensperger to try to get him to throw away votes and rig the election."</p><p>A spokesperson for Graham noted that this was CBP's second effort to target him, the first being <a href="https://checksandbalancesproject.org/cbp-calls-on-senate-judiciary-committee-to-query-garland-about-investigating-gross-election-interference-by-trump-graham/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><u>earlier this year</u></a> when the group wanted lawmakers to push Attorney General-designate Merrick Garland to commit to investigating both Graham and Trump. McConnell's office did not respond to Salon's request for comment.</p><p>When the allegations about the Raffensperger phone call first emerged in November, Graham called the assertions that he tried to alter the election's outcome "ridiculous." Raffensperger rebuffed Graham's alleged guidance, but had he followed it and disqualified ballots that had been legally cast by mail, Raffensperger, who is also a Republican, would himself have committed election fraud.</p><p>"What I'm trying to find out was, how do you verify signatures on mail-in ballots in these states that are just the center of attention?" Graham told reporters in November, while attempting to justify the content and context of the Raffensperger call.</p><p>Graham's alleged involvement, which was first disclosed in a<a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/brad-raffensperger-georgia-vote/2020/11/16/6b6cb2f4-283e-11eb-8fa2-06e7cbb145c0_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> <u>Raffensperger interview</u></a> with The Washington Post, is reportedly part of a broader criminal probe by Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis into whether then-President Trump broke any laws by pushing Raffensperger to "find" enough votes to win him the state.</p><p>"I urge you to ask Senator Graham to step down from the Judiciary Committee until all investigations into his conduct in Georgia are complete," Peterson wrote to McConnell. "If we are to restore public faith in our democracy, this step will go a long way to re-establishing the idea that no one is above the law."</p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
Trending
Latest
Videos
Copyright © 2021 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
Thanks for your support!
Did you enjoy Raw Story this year? Join us! We're offering RawStory ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. From now until March 15th.