Taiwan on alert for Chinese-funded election interference

By Yimou Lee TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's government says China will try to interfere in key elections in January by illicitly funding Beijing-friendly candidates using communications apps or group tours, according to three internal security reports reviewed by Reuters. President Tsai Ing-wen's government has repeatedly warned of China's attempts to influence public opinion on the democratically governed island, which Beijing claims as its own territory despite Taipei's strong objections. Although senior Taiwan officials, including the head of the National Security Council, Wellington Koo, have...