UN staffer who complained of sexual assault loses dismissal case

By Emma Farge GENEVA (Reuters) - A policy adviser who filed a sexual assault complaint and was later fired by the U.N. agency fighting AIDS has lost an appeal against her dismissal for misconduct and been refused a copy of an investigation into her alleged assault, documents show. Martina Brostrom, 41, from Sweden, was fired for sexual and financial misconduct in December 2019. She denies the charges and says her dismissal was in retaliation for reporting a sexual assault by a senior official at UNAIDS. In response to her appeal, the Global Board of Appeal of the World Health Organization (WHO...
'A massive fraud': CNN panel thrashes Sidney Powell for using 'Fox News defense' in defamation case
March 23, 2021
Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell got thrashed by CNN legal analyst Elie Honig on Tuesday after she argued in court filings that "reasonable people" should not have believed her false claims about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
While discussing Powell's motion to dismiss a massive defamation lawsuit filed against her by Dominion Voting Systems, Honig said it was remarkable how willing Powell was to admit her theories had no merit once she became faced with potential financial ruin.
<p>"Sidney Powell is a massive fraud -- that's according to Sidney Powell herself," said Honig. "Similarly, the whole election fraud narrative, that too is a complete fiction, complete fraud... as Sidney Powell herself says, no reasonable person could believe this."</p><p>CNN host John Berman noted that Powell's defense was similar to the defense Fox News used in a lawsuit involving host Tucker Carlson in which the network argued that Carlson's show should not be seen as factual news reporting.</p><p>Honig said that there was no way that this would fly in Powell's effort to get out of the Dominion defamation suit, however.</p><p>"It's the opposite of a defense," he said. "Because the two things Dominion has to prove here in order to win its lawsuit are: One, the statements were false; and two, that the person who made the false statements knew they were false. Sidney Powell has now essentially come out and admitted both of those things."</p><p><em>Watch the video below</em>.<br/></p><p><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8AJ20KTeuP0" title="YouTube video player" width="560"></iframe></p>
Democrats view Texas congressional special election with a mix of optimism and caution after disappointing 2020
March 23, 2021
Democrats running to replace the late U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Arlington, believe they can flip the seat in an unpredictable off-year special election. But Democrats at large are not as sure — or willing to say it out loud.
That is becoming clear as campaigning ramps up for the May 1 contest, when 23 candidates — including 11 Republicans and 10 Democrats — will be on the ballot in Texas' 6th Congressional District. With so many contenders, the race is likely to go to a mid-summer runoff, and Democrats involved hope they can secure a second-round spot on their way to turning the district blue.
<p>While Democrats have cause for optimism — the district has rapidly trended blue in recent presidential election results — some are urging caution. They are mindful of a few factors, not the least of which is a 2020 election cycle in which high Democratic expectations culminated in deep disappointment throughout the ballot.</p><p>"We're not counting our chickens before they hatch and we're gonna work to earn every vote," said Abhi Rahman, a Texas Democratic strategist who previously worked for the state party. "This is not a bellwether. This is the first of many battles that will eventually lead to Texas turning blue."</p><p>With just under a month until early voting begins, national Democrats are showing few outward signs that they are ready to engage in the race, even as candidates and their supporters press the case that the district is flippable. They point out that Trump carried the district by only 3 percentage points in November after winning it by 12 points in 2016. Mitt Romney carried the district by 17 points in 2012.</p><p>"It absolutely is a competitive race," said Stephen Daniel, the 2020 Democratic nominee for the seat, who opted against running in the special election. He added he thinks that national Democrats need "to get involved because I think the more resources you have to get out there and help you reach these voters can only help."</p><p>On the flip side, Wright, who died in February weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus, won the seat when it was open in 2018 by 8 points and by 9 points in 2020. Both times the seat was a target of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, though the designation came late in the cycle and the group did not spend significant money in either election.</p><p>And while Trump carried the district by only 3 points in November, every other statewide Republican candidate, including U.S. Sen. <a href="https://www.texastribune.org/directory/john-cornyn/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">John Cornyn</a>, won it by more comfortable margins ranging from 6 to 8 points.</p><p>Whether to engage could be an especially difficult decision for the DCCC, which made a show of going on offense in Texas last cycle, opening an office in Austin early on and building a target list that grew to include 10 Republican-held districts, including Wright's. They ended up flipping none of them.</p><p>Asked for comment for this story, a DCCC spokesperson pointed to comments that the committee's chairman, Sean Patrick Maloney, <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2021/02/18/trailer-house-democrats-campaign-chief-thinks-his-party-can-defy-history/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">made to The Washington Post</a> in mid-February. Asked if the DCCC would compete in the special election, Maloney said the committee was "looking at it" but that Democratic members were currently focused on helping constituents recover from the deadly winter storm that had just battered the state at the time.</p><p>Democrats make up 10 candidates in the 23-way race. The more prominent Democratic candidates include Jana Lynne Sanchez, the party's 2018 nominee for the seat; Lydia Bean, the Democratic challenger last year to state Rep. <a href="https://www.texastribune.org/directory/matt-krause/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Matt Krause</a>, R-Fort Worth; and Shawn Lassiter, an education nonprofit leader from Fort Worth.</p><p>EMILY's List, the powerful national group that works to elect Democratic women who support abortion rights, is in touch with the Democratic women running in the special election and watching the race closely but currently has no plans to endorse, spokesperson Kristen Hernandez said. The organization backed Sanchez when she was the nominee in 2018 but is often more cautious about taking sides when multiple Democratic women are running in a primary or special election.</p><p>It is still somewhat early relative to the special election timeline — the filing deadline was March 3 — but at least two Republican contenders are already running TV ads, and some Democrats worry they could get locked out of the runoff if the national party does not start paying closer attention.</p><p>Lassiter, in a statement for this story, said Democrats cannot "sit on the sidelines and watch the failed leadership of the Republicans be a disservice to our communities."</p><p>"Texas' 6th is eager to elect someone who represents our growing diversity and who has the political courage to serve the people," Lassiter said. "With the right candidate and with Democratic investment, we can flip this district and win."</p><p>Lassiter is one of at least two Black Democrats running, one other being Mansfield pastor Patrick Moses. Twenty-seven percent of 2020 Democratic primary voters in the district were African American, according to the Lassiter campaign's analysis. Thirty-three percent were Black in the lower-turnout 2018 primary.</p><p>Lassiter is not the only candidate contemplating a potential all-GOP runoff. A recent polling memo provided to another Democratic campaign warned that a Democratic lockout is a "real danger."</p><p>Kelly Blackburn, chairwoman of the Ellis County Democratic Party, said she thinks "some people will start coalescing toward or one or two [Democratic candidates] by April, but we'll see." As for investment in the race by national Democrats, she said she "would welcome it, and I'm sure the candidates would as well."</p><p>"If we really wanna fight for it, I think we need more money — and big money," Blackburn said.</p><p>The Republican side is headlined by veteran GOP activist Susan Wright, Ron Wright's widow. Some of her most serious-looking GOP competitors include state Rep. <a href="https://www.texastribune.org/directory/jk-jake-ellzey/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Jake Ellzey</a> of Waxahachie and Brian Harrison, the former chief of staff at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under President Donald Trump; and Sery Kim, another former Trump administration official. One wild card is Dan Rodimer, the former professional wrestler who ran for Congress last year in Nevada and scrambled to file last-minute for the Texas special election.</p><p>Some of the Democrats are already finding convenient foils in the GOP field. Bean has repeatedly called out Rodimer on social media and sent fundraising emails targeting Harrison at length, deriding him as "Bootlicker Brian." (He has <a href="https://twitter.com/brianeharrison/status/1372214562750132224" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">taken encouragement</a> from the attacks.)</p><p>For now, though, the Democrats may have to focus on differences among themselves if they want to advance to an anticipated runoff against a Republican.</p><p>During one of their first major forums last week, the Democratic field was largely harmonious. Sanchez and Bean leaned heavily on their previous campaign experience to argue they were best positioned to turn out Democrats for the special election. Sanchez also brought up a sore subject for Democrats last election cycle.</p><p>"I think we saw from 2020, where down-ballot was extremely disappointing, despite all of our efforts, that what was missing was the door-knocking, and you can't substitute TV for door-knocking — so it's very important to me that we continue that," Sanchez said, adding that she had already hired two field staffers and her campaign is "going to be door-knocking every day and I will be out there as well."</p><p>"You may remember that just four months ago, I ran for the Texas House here in Tarrant County and we had one of the strongest field programs in the whole state of Texas," said Bean, who also touts that she raised over $1 million in her November challenge to Krause, who won by 9 points.</p><p>Bean got one of the first major endorsements among Democratic candidates last week, unveiling the support of the Tarrant County AFL-CIO. Sanchez, meanwhile, launched with $100,000 raised and a list of 10 endorsements from across the district, and she has led the Democratic field in the two private surveys of the race that have surfaced so far, though large shares of respondents were undecided in each.</p><p>National Republicans are dismissive of Democratic ambitions in the district. In a statement for this story, a spokesperson for the National Republican Congressional Committee, Torunn Sinclair, said Democrats "should be talking less about their laughable prospects in Texas' 6th Congressional District and spending more time fixing the border crisis they've created."</p><p>Still, some of the GOP candidates are not discounting how competitive it could be for Democrats, if only because it reinforces their campaign strategies. After Ellzey launched his campaign, he emailed supporters that he was running because he heard from people in the district that they "don't want liberals taking away our voice in Congress."</p><p>"I think the Democrats could flip this seat," Harrison said in an interview, putting an emphasis on "could."</p><p>"They're gonna throw everything at it, and that's why the Republicans absolutely have to rally for the strongest possible candidate in the field," Harrison added, pitching himself as the only contender with "deep roots in the district, small-business experience here and a track record of going to Washington" and making</p>
Capitol rioters cashed in on relief aid before attempt to overthrow the government: report
March 23, 2021
Some of the Capitol rioters charged with serious crimes took tens of thousands of dollars in government pandemic relief months before the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.
At least nine suspects facing criminal charges in the Capitol riot received special coronavirus relief funds through small business loan programs in the past year, according to a Daily Beast review of records from the Project On Government Oversight's Covid Tracker.
<p>The business owners-turned-insurrectionists took in more than $227,000 from three small business relief programs -- the Paycheck Protection Program, Economic Injury Disaster Loans, or Disaster Assistance Loans -- last year but were seen carrying out violently acts on video and later charged with crimes ranging from entering a restricted building to assaulting police officers with a deadly weapon.</p><p>Brandon Straka, for example, received $20,800 in PPP funds for his hairdressing business and an additional $12,354 in PPP cash for his WalkAway Foundation, which he founded to encourage Democrats to vote Republican.</p><p>The social media influencer, who never donated to a Democrat himself and only once voted in the party's primary since 2004, was <a data-linked-post="2650132446" href="https://www.rawstory.com/brandon-straka-arrested/" target="_blank">charged</a> with impeding a law enforcement officer during civil disorder, knowingly entering restricted grounds, and disorderly conduct with intent to disturb a hearing before Congress.</p><p>Dominic Pezzola, a member of the Proud Boys who was one of the very first rioters to enter the Capitol, received $12,502 in PPP funds for his "D Pezzola Flooring" business before he was <a data-linked-post="2651115497" href="https://www.rawstory.com/judge-unloads-on-proud-boy-spaz-as-he-orders-him-to-remain-jailed-over-capitol-riot/" target="_blank">hit</a> with 11 charges, including confronting Capitol police office Eugene Goodman in one memorable encounter.</p><p>Julian Elie Khater, one of the men <a data-linked-post="2651085556" href="https://www.rawstory.com/cops-arrest-maga-rioters-who-assaulted-late-capitol-officer-brian-sicknick/" target="_blank">charged</a> with using bear spray against Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, who later died, and other officers took in $10,000 for the Frutta Bowls smoothie franchise he co-owned as part of the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.</p><p>Scott Kevin Fairlamb, a former ultimate fighter who owns Fairlamb Fitness in New Jersey, received $53,300 through the Disaster Loan program and an additional $1,000 direct payment through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.</p><p>Fairlamb is accused of <a href="https://gothamist.com/news/feds-charge-nj-gym-owner-allegedly-punching-cop-capitol-riots" target="_blank">punching a police officer</a> in the head and charged with multiple felonies, including assaulting an officer and carrying a dangerous weapon in a restricted building.</p><p>The largest loan went to Paul Westover, the founder and president of the headhunting firm Search Ingenuity.</p><p>Westover received $78,000 in Disaster Assistance loans, $19,300 in PPP funds and $2,000 from an EIDL advance, for a total of $99,300, before he was <a href="https://www.riverfronttimes.com/newsblog/2021/02/04/st-charles-man-paul-westover-charged-in-us-capitol-seige" target="_blank">charged</a> with impeding law enforcement officers and three other crimes.</p><p>Richard "Bigo" Barnett, who infamously kicked his feet up on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk during the insurrection, took a $9,300 PPP loan for his independent contractor work on windows before he was <a href="https://lawandcrime.com/u-s-capitol-siege/defendant-flips-out-in-federal-court-says-its-not-fair-hes-been-locked-up-for-a-whole-month-after-putting-his-feet-on-desk-in-pelosis-office/" target="_blank">charged</a> with seven counts, including disorderly conduct in a government building with a dangerous weapon.</p><p>Other insurrectionists got loans and other funds for their tattoo parlors, painting business and other businesses.</p>
