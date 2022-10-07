U.S. Navy jet flew across Baltic hours after Nord Stream burst

By Nerijus Adomaitis, Tim Hepher and Phil Stewart OSLO/PARIS/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Navy reconnaissance aircraft flew near the site of the ruptured Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea hours after the first damage emerged, according to tracking reviewed by Reuters, a flight Washington said was routine. Russia's Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines burst on Sept. 26, draining gas into the Baltic Sea off the coast of Denmark and Sweden. Seismologists registered explosions in the area, and police in several countries have launched investigations. Flight data showed a P-8A Poseidon maritime pa...