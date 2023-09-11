By Mike Stone WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration is close to approving the shipment of longer-range missiles packed with cluster bombs to Ukraine, giving Kyiv the ability to cause significant damage deeper within Russian-occupied territory, according to four U.S. officials. After seeing the success of cluster munitions delivered in 155 mm artillery rounds in recent months, the U.S. is considering shipping either or both Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) that can fly up to 190 miles (306 km), or Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) missiles with a 45-mile range packed ...
Exclusive-US eyes long-range missiles armed with cluster bombs for Ukraine - officials
September 11, 2023, 4:02 PM ET