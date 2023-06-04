World's spy chiefs meet in secret conclave in Singapore

By Xinghui Kok, Raju Gopalakrishnan and Greg Torode SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Senior officials from about two dozen of the world's major intelligence agencies held a secret meeting on the fringes of the Shangri-La Dialogue security meeting in Singapore this weekend, five people told Reuters. Such meetings are organised by the Singapore government and have been discreetly held at a separate venue alongside the security summit for several years, they said. The meetings have not been previously reported. The U.S. was represented by Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, the head of her count...