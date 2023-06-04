World's spy chiefs meet in secret conclave in Singapore

"Piling her rhetorical plate high with conservative red meat, McCain calls Stanford Law students and faculty who recently protested a conservative judge’s speech 'snowflakes'; conflates a CUNY Law graduate’s criticism of the Israeli government with 'antisemitism'; and cites a University of Connecticut course on anti-Black racism among the 'anti-American, anti-free speech, anti-capitalist garbage' plaguing higher education," the Daily Beast wrote in response Saturday.

It continues:

"'When the time comes,' McCain claims, her kids 'may be among those choosing a job over a major.' McCain cites declining college enrollment numbers as proof that millions who share her view aren’t 'buying what they’re selling,' and warns that 'American Universities better recognize that before they fail out'—an invocation of the right’s 'go woke, go broke' threat—perhaps hoping that the next target of conservative boycotts will be the country’s colleges."

The Daily Beast points out the McCain is demonstrating the opposite of her stated values.

"If the object of McCain’s diatribe is to affirm her position as a righteous freethinker opposed to institutions that 'no longer strive to teach students how to think, but what to think,' an odd way to go about it is with a column essentially stating that no one is going to tell McCain’s daughters how to think—except for her," the report states.

McCain added that she will not pay for her kids' colleges.

"College is the last place I would pay for my kids to attend,” McCain writes, according to the Daily Beast's recap. "Most wealthy parents are loath to admit weaponizing their money to manipulatively control their children. Not McCain apparently."

