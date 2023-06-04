World's spy chiefs meet in secret conclave in Singapore

By Xinghui Kok, Raju Gopalakrishnan and Greg Torode SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Senior officials from about two dozen of the world's major intelligence agencies held a secret meeting on the fringes of the Shangri-La Dialogue security meeting in Singapore this weekend, five people told Reuters. Such meetings are organised by the Singapore government and have been discreetly held at a separate venue alongside the security summit for several years, they said. The meetings have not been previously reported. The U.S. was represented by Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, the head of her count...
A Strawberry Moon will be visible this weekend. What it is and how to see it.
June 03, 2023
After what felt like weeks of rain in some portions of the country, skies should be clear enough in many places this weekend to see June’s full moon, dubbed the Strawberry Moon.
Some communities have planned local events to give skywatchers reason to be outside under the lunar orb. But you don’t have to moon-bathe with a crowd; just find a spot with a good view of the sky, turn off all the lights you can and be looking up just before midnight Saturday.
'No child of mine will ever attend': Meghan McCain slammed for attack on 'woke' schools
June 03, 2023
Meghan McCain recently railed against so-called "woke" universities, and said she will be teaching her children to avoid them as they reach the appropriate age.
McCain, in her most recent article for the Daily Mail, argues against “woke” colleges and universities, calling them “modern academic cesspools” that “no child of mine will ever attend.”
"Piling her rhetorical plate high with conservative red meat, McCain calls Stanford Law students and faculty who recently protested a conservative judge’s speech 'snowflakes'; conflates a CUNY Law graduate’s criticism of the Israeli government with 'antisemitism'; and cites a University of Connecticut course on anti-Black racism among the 'anti-American, anti-free speech, anti-capitalist garbage' plaguing higher education," the Daily Beast wrote in response Saturday.
It continues:
"'When the time comes,' McCain claims, her kids 'may be among those choosing a job over a major.' McCain cites declining college enrollment numbers as proof that millions who share her view aren’t 'buying what they’re selling,' and warns that 'American Universities better recognize that before they fail out'—an invocation of the right’s 'go woke, go broke' threat—perhaps hoping that the next target of conservative boycotts will be the country’s colleges."
The Daily Beast points out the McCain is demonstrating the opposite of her stated values.
"If the object of McCain’s diatribe is to affirm her position as a righteous freethinker opposed to institutions that 'no longer strive to teach students how to think, but what to think,' an odd way to go about it is with a column essentially stating that no one is going to tell McCain’s daughters how to think—except for her," the report states.
McCain added that she will not pay for her kids' colleges.
"College is the last place I would pay for my kids to attend,” McCain writes, according to the Daily Beast's recap. "Most wealthy parents are loath to admit weaponizing their money to manipulatively control their children. Not McCain apparently."
CONTINUE READING Show less
Ex-wrestler proves he's not Lauren Boebert's dad – after decades of hounding from her mom
June 03, 2023
A retired pro wrestler has passed a paternity test proving he’s not the father of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) – after decades of having been accused that he was by her mother, the Daily Beast reported Saturday.
Boebert confirmed to the Daily Beast that she and a man who wrestled as “Stan Lane” both took DNA tests in the past month that confirmed he was not her father. Lane, whose real name is Wallace Stanfield Lane, had been the subject of a paternity suit and public accusations by her mother – Shawn Roberts Bentz – dating back to the mid-1980s.
“I can confirm that Stan Lane is not my biological father. I personally have never publicly claimed he was my father — but certainly, that allegation is out there,” Boebert told The Daily Beast, which reviewed the test results.
ALSO READ: NFL execs invited these 45 congressional staffers to the 2023 Draft — expenses paid
“The Toby Keith song, 'Who's Your Daddy' hits a bit differently now.”
For Lane, the finding marks the end of a long ordeal during which Bentz, with whom he admits having a brief affair, sued him for child support and continued to accuse him after Boebert was elected to Congress.
“This situation and the numerous false claims made against me over the years has been stressful for me and my family,” Lane said, according to the Daily Beast. “I feel my otherwise good reputation has been tarnished considerably. I and other close members of my inner circle have been dragged into this as well.”
Lane had taken and passed a court-ordered paternity test in 1990. But that test was called into question when Karen Weary, the North Carolina phlebotomist who took Lane's blood sample, was convicted of switching samples in a different case, as reported at Raw Story.
North Carolina child-support officials had attempted to retest anyone whose samples were taken by Weary, but Bentz did not receive the notice. “Because of those questions, last month, the Colorado Republican and Lane agreed to take another round of tests and put the matter to rest once and for all,” the Daily Beast reported.
And there was this:
“When (Lane) agreed in May to take another test, he let Lauren Boebert have physical custody of the DNA sample so there could be no doubts about its accuracy."
“The results came back on May 11, 2023. They were conclusive that I had a 0.0% chance of being the biological father,” Lane added. “Once we both reviewed the results Lauren and I agreed that this matter is settled, and I accepted Lauren’s apology on behalf of herself and her mother.”
Boebert said they all agreed the results are bona fide: “It was kind of like ya, this is it, ok!” she said. “He has been wrongfully attacked, and he doesn’t deserve that.”
CONTINUE READING Show less
