‘Experience Regina’: Canadian city apologizes for sexualized tourism campaign
Photo by Tandem X Visuals on Unsplash

A group in charge of tourism in Regina, the capital city of Saskatchewan, a province in western Canada, is apologizing for leaning into sexual innuendos as part of its recently unveiled rebranding campaign. “We just went too far,” Tim Reid, CEO of the organization formerly known as Tourism Regina, said in an interview on Monday. Reid was referring to the organization’s rebranded name of “Experience Regina,” as well as several new slogans that received criticism online. The phrase “Experience Regina” has been used to make fun of the city of about 230,000 people for years. It even received its 1...