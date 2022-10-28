Experts in school shooter's parents' case say there are opportunities to intervene on the 'pathway to violence'
Oakland County Sheriff's Office/Oakland County Sheriff's Office/TNS

PONTIAC, Mich. — Two experts testified Friday that there are noticeable changes in a child's lifestyle that cannot be ignored and, if acted on, can prevent tragedies like the Oxford High School shooting, but the lawyers representing the parents charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case say their testimony is not relevant and shouldn’t be allowed. Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl considered proposed witnesses during Friday's hearing, which is the first since Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to 24 criminal charges in the Nov. 30 shooting. On Monday, the son detailed how he obtained...