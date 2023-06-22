Experts raised safety concerns about missing Titanic submersible in 2018

By Daniel Trotta and Brad Brooks (Reuters) -Experts raised safety concerns in 2018 about the submersible vessel that has been missing since Sunday, when it descended with tourists on a deep ocean journey to view the wreckage of the Titanic. The pilot and four passengers are aboard and the available oxygen on the vehicle has been forecast to run out by Thursday morning. The Titan submersible is a 22-foot (6.7-meter)-long vessel operated by Everett, Washington-based OceanGate Expeditions. It first made a voyage dive to 4,000 meters (13,100 feet) in December of 2018, according to the company's we...