Explainer: Israel's attack on Jenin: Why now and what for?

(Reuters) -Israel unleashed a major raid on July 3 on Jenin refugee camp, a Palestinian militant stronghold in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, killing at least 10 Palestinians in clashes with gunmen. Here is what you need to know about Jenin: WHY IS ISRAEL ATTACKING JENIN? Since March 2022, Jenin and outlying areas in the north of the Israeli-occupied West Bank have drawn intensified raids ordered by Israel's nationalist-religious government after a spate of Palestinian street attacks. The Jenin camp has long been a hotbed of militants with an array of light weapons and a growing arsenal of ex...