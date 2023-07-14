Spain's snap election: What you need to know

MADRID (Reuters) - Spaniards will interrupt their summer holidays to vote for a new parliament on July 23, after an election campaign in which no one party has established a decisive lead and featuring irate exchanges between the main candidates for prime minister Polls show the conservative opposition People's Party (PP) of Alberto Nunez Feijoo beating Pedro Sanchez's ruling Socialists (PSOE), but failing to secure an absolute parliamentary majority. To secure a majority of the 350 seats that it needs to form a government, the PP would almost certainly have to ally with anti-immigration, anti...