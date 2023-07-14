Spain's snap election: What you need to know

MADRID (Reuters) - Spaniards will interrupt their summer holidays to vote for a new parliament on July 23, after an election campaign in which no one party has established a decisive lead and featuring irate exchanges between the main candidates for prime minister Polls show the conservative opposition People's Party (PP) of Alberto Nunez Feijoo beating Pedro Sanchez's ruling Socialists (PSOE), but failing to secure an absolute parliamentary majority. To secure a majority of the 350 seats that it needs to form a government, the PP would almost certainly have to ally with anti-immigration, anti...
House Republicans pass massive overhaul of federal elections system out of committee
July 14, 2023
WASHINGTON — On a party-line vote, the U.S. Committee on House Administration on Thursday night passed a bill that would enact strict new voting laws for states, such as requiring copies of IDs for voting by mail, and set penalties for states that allow voting by noncitizens in local elections.
The 224-page bill, H.R. 4563, was approved 8-4, and contains provisions similar to those passed in many Republican-led states since the 2020 election.
The chair, Republican Rep. Bryan Steil of Wisconsin, said the measure establishes a “common sense election integrity” standard that is similar to those in states with recently passed voter overhaul bills, such as Georgia. Many Democrats and voting rights advocates have criticized the Georgia voting law for its strict voting requirements, arguing that it would disproportionately harm voters of color.
“Two years ago, Georgia implemented their election integrity reform,” Steil said. “The data shows voter participation increased under the new law. Georgia experienced record midterm turnout in 2022. The left is still falsely claiming election integrity leads to voter suppression.”
The top Democrat on the committee, Rep. Joe Morelle of New York, slammed the House bill for “catering to the demands of election deniers,” and said it will not increase voter access to the ballot.
“Americans can take solace in the fact that this bill will never become law,” Morelle said.
While the overhaul has a chance of passage in the Republican-controlled House, it’s likely to die in the Senate, where Democrats hold a slim majority.
There are currently 100 Republican co-sponsors of the bill, including GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California. No Democrats are backing it.
Amendments offered
During the markup, Democrats unsuccessfully offered more than a dozen amendments that would lengthen early voting to two weeks, expand access to voting by mail and require reporting of digital ads to the Federal Election Commission, among other election-related measures.
Republicans argued that states should have the ability to run their own elections without interference from the federal government.
“The government closest to the people is best to serve its needs, and our states are the ones who should be deciding specific policies, specific procedures and practices they will implement and utilize,” Republican Rep. Laurel Lee of Florida said in support of the bill.
Lee previously served as Florida’s secretary of state and facilitated the state’s elections.
One amendment from Democratic Rep. Derek Kilmer of Washington was included in a unanimous vote. That amendment related to special election requirements ensuring the continuity of Congress, should there be a mass casualty event.
“Our existing rules would leave us without a functional government for a period of several months while special elections occur,” he said.
He said that under current law, states are required within 49 days to hold special elections. The amendment would authorize a study to see if states could meet those requirements if there is a mass casualty event.
Vote by mail
Democratic Rep. Terri Sewell of Alabama unsuccessfully offered several amendments that would expand voting access, such as same-day voter registration, establishing Election Day as a federal holiday, extending early voting to weekends and establishing automatic voter registration.
None of her amendments were adopted. Republicans argued that states should handle early voting, and the federal government should not impose those requirements.
Steil also argued that federal workers have many days off already and that there’s no guarantee that people would actually vote on the holiday.
Sewell said she was also concerned about state legislatures passing laws with strict voting requirements.
“We saw unprecedented voter turnout in the 2020 election. Rather than responding to increased voter participation with welcoming arms and pro-voter policies, states enacted laws that roll back access and aim to erect roadblocks to the ballot box,” she said.
Sewell said the bill makes voting harder, similar to the states that have passed laws following the 2020 presidential election.
The bill would require that voters who request mail-in ballots to include a copy of their ID with their application.
There’s a large body of research that has found that strict voter ID laws disproportionately impact voters of color.
Kilmer said voting by mail should not be a partisan issue. He pointed out that his state only votes by mail and has done so since 2011, and that all eligible voters in his state are automatically registered to vote.
“It’s been widely embraced,” he said of voting by mail in his state.
The bill also requires that every two years, states send the federal Election Assistance Commission a report that lists inactive voters and registered voters who voted in at least one of the prior two consecutive general elections.
The bill would also bar states from using federal funds to partner with a nongovernmental organization in voter registration drives or voter mobilization, “including registering voters or providing any person with voter registration materials, absentee or vote-by-mail ballot applications, voting instructions, or candidate-related information, on the property or website of the agency.”
D.C. elections
The bill also takes aim at the District of Columbia, which is home to more than 700,000 residents. Because of its status as a district, D.C. has one House member who has no voting status in Congress, similar to Puerto Rico and four other U.S. territories.
The bill would set voting laws for D.C., overriding any laws passed by the Council. For example, the bill would require voter IDs for someone to vote in D.C., which is currently not a requirement in D.C. elections, and would prohibit the city from using ranked choice voting.
The bill also includes mandatory audits and requires the District to conduct an audit within 30 days after each election.
“I find it to be incredulous to tell the citizens of D.C. what they can and cannot do when they are larger than a lot of the states that get two senators and get representatives,” Sewell said, adding that D.C. needs statehood.
The bill also would repeal an amendment passed by the D.C. Council in 2022 to allow noncitizens to vote in local elections. California, Maryland and Vermont have similar laws, and the bill would set requirements for those states who have laws to allow noncitizens to vote in local elections.
For example, under the bill, states that allow noncitizens to participate in local elections would need to have a separate voter roll for noncitizens who are registered and there would be a 30% reduction in federal payments to any state or local jurisdictions that permit voting by noncitizens. Those states would also be barred from receiving any federal funding to implement certain election administration activities.
The bill text says that “[i]t is the sense of Congress that” even if a state has sovereign authority, “no State should permit non-citizens to cast ballots in State or local elections.”
The bill also clarifies that states have the authority to remove noncitizens from voter rolls. Some noncitizens have been found on voter rolls, but it’s usually by mistake — for example, when the state will automatically register an individual who is getting a driver’s license even if they apply for a license with a work visa or green card, as NPR reported happening in Pennsylvania.
“[A]llowing non-citizens to cast ballots in American elections weakens our electoral system, directly and indirectly impacts Federal policy and funding decisions and candidate choice through the election of State and local officials, dilutes the value of citizenship, and sows distrust in our elections system,” according to the bill text.
The bill would also require a district court to notify the chief election official of the state and the state attorney general if an individual is turned away from serving on a jury because they are not a citizen.
Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: info@iowacapitaldispatch.com. Follow Iowa Capital Dispatch on Facebook and Twitter.
Josh Hawley faces tough questions on his own record after demanding St. Louis nuclear cleanup
July 14, 2023
WELDON SPRING — U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley on Thursday decried the federal government’s “negligence” that allowed radioactive waste to sicken St. Louis-area residents for decades and invited Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to visit the community still suffering from the legacy of the atomic bomb.
“You all have had enough of it,” Hawley said. “I’ve had enough of it. It’s time to put a stop to this.”
But even as he joined activists and a bipartisan coalition of state officials calling for federal action, Hawley faced questions about his own environmental track record during his two years as Missouri’s attorney general. And activists said they have had no luck getting a meeting to discuss the issue with the current attorney general, Andrew Bailey.
Bailey’s office said earlier in the day that it will work to hold the federal government accountable.
Speaking at a news conference in Weldon Spring attended by Republican and Democratic elected officials, Hawley addressed the findings of a six-month joint investigation by The Missouri Independent, MuckRock and The Associated Press that revealed that for decades government agencies and private companies downplayed or failed to fully investigate radioactive contamination stemming from the effort to build the first atomic bomb during World War II.
“We’re here because for 75 years…the federal government has poisoned the water, the soil and the air of this community and has lied about it,” Hawley said.
The issue has been covered extensively by journalists over the years, but a trove of previously-unreleased documents obtained through the Freedom of Information Act and reviewed by the three newsrooms laid bare decades of failure that allowed radioactive waste created during the 1940s to linger in the St. Louis region 80 years later.
Records reveal 75 years of government downplaying, ignoring risks of St. Louis radioactive waste
U.S. Rep. Cori Bush was in Washington for votes, but her aide read a statement saying the new findings confirm what the community already knew — that the “federal government actively and knowingly treated St. Louis as a dumping ground for harmful and toxic radioactive waste.”
“The federal government must not continue to allow our communities to be further collateral damage,” Bush said in her statement.
State Rep. Tricia Byrnes, R-Wentzville, said the region has become “desensitized to the insanity.”
Hawley, a Republican and Missouri’s senior U.S. senator, joined activists from Just Moms STL in calling on the Department of Energy to finance cleanups of nuclear sites across St. Louis and St. Charles counties and reiterated his pledge to introduce legislation to compensate individuals who have contracted rare cancers or autoimmune disorders because of radioactive exposure.
In an email Thursday evening, the Department of Energy said it does “not underestimate the impact that nuclear research and the production of nuclear weapons had on communities.
“The department proudly works alongside partners at the federal, state and local levels, including in Missouri, to protect the health and safety of community residents, and protection of the environment,” the statement said.
But Hawley faced questions about his decision to eliminate the environmental division of the Missouri attorney general’s office shortly after he took it over in 2017, as well as his campaign’s acceptance of contributions from companies that created or handled the nuclear waste.
Hawley’s decision to eliminate the environmental division raised concerns at the time that the attorney general wouldn’t prioritize defending Missouri’s natural resources.
It was among his first decisions in office, one former staffer told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at the time, and sent a “chilling message” that the environment “was no longer what he considered to be an important part of the mission.”
At Thursday’s news conference, Hawley denied that the division was dissolved. Rather, he said, the entire attorney general’s office was restructured, though he couldn’t recall what division included environmental enforcement.
But he said “we held those guys accountable,” referring to a settlement Hawley’s office reached in a lawsuit filed by his predecessor, Democratic Attorney General Chris Koster, against Republic Services, which owns the West Lake Landfill in Bridgeton.
The landfill has held thousands of tons of radioactive waste and contaminated soil since 1973 when it was dumped there against the regulations of the Atomic Energy Commission by a contractor for the Cotter Corporation.
Dawn Chapman, co-founder of Just Moms STL, said that settlement provided a free clinic for the community.
Hawley was also asked whether he would return the combined $5,000 his state campaign committee and federal leadership political action committee received from Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, which refined uranium for the federal government in the 1940s as Mallinckrodt Chemical Works, and Republic Services. Senate leadership political action committees in 2018 also received $250,000 from General Atomics and employees, the parent company of Cotter.
He said he would look into it.
Elad Gross, who served in the attorney general’s office under Koster and is making his second run for the Democratic nomination for attorney general next year, attended the news conference and said the state desperately needs an environmental division.
“Look at where we are right now,” Gross said. “We’ve got folks in the press who are doing great work and getting this information out to the public faster than the attorney general is investigating it…so we’re obviously seeing what happens when you don’t have a dedicated conservation division in that office.”
But Chapman said when Hawley replaced Koster, he reached out to her and other activists and pledged support for them. The attorneys working on the case against Republic, she said, never changed.
“I can only speak to how hard his office worked,” Chapman said, adding she had the same access to Hawley that she did Koster.
But Chapman said she and fellow Just Moms STL co-founder Karen Nickel haven’t heard from Bailey despite the fact that they provided his office in May thousands of pages of documents reviewed by The Independent, MuckRock and The Associated Press.
Bailey faced criticism Wednesday and calls to sue the federal government over the findings of the investigation.
On Thursday, Bailey broke his silence, issuing a statement saying he assigned an attorney to investigate the issue when his office received the documents from Chapman and Nickel.
“We will convey our findings to the appropriate parties,” Bailey said, “and we will do everything in our power to hold the federal government accountable.”
Chapman and Nickel said they still hope to hear from Bailey or someone in his office.
“You’ve really got to come here and meet us and let us show you what you’re seeing in these documents,” Chapman said. “That’s all I’m asking.”
A sick community
The renewed attention brought to St. Louis’ legacy of radioactive contamination was cathartic for a community that, for years, has watched as friends and family members were lost to mysterious cancers or suffered with chronic illnesses.
Byrnes said she first found out about the radioactive contamination when her son developed cancer. Growing up, she swam in a quarry in Weldon Spring just outside the banks of the Missouri River, never knowing it was contaminated with nuclear waste.
For a long time, when she talked about the issue, Byrnes said she would preface her speech: “I’m going to sound crazy.”
“For the first time ever,” Byrnes said, “I woke up this morning not feeling crazy.”
Byrnes attended Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring. Driving southwest on Missouri Highway 94, just after the school baseball fields, the road bends and a mound of rock becomes visible on the right.
It’s the highest point in St. Charles County, and underneath lies rubble and nuclear waste from Cold War-era uranium processing. Residents can walk to the top of the pile, which contains the rubble from the Mallinckrodt plant that stood there and pits where nuclear waste was stored.
Children continued to attend the high school during the cleanup in the 1990s.
When Christen Commuso, a spokesperson for the nonprofit organization the Missouri Coalition for the Environment, was growing up in north St. Louis County, she didn’t know about contamination at several sites nearby.
Commuso said within a year in 2012, she had a total hysterectomy and an adrenal gland gland and her gallbladder removed. She developed a tumor on her other adrenal gland and suffered from thyroid cancer.
“I’m still living with the consequences,” she said.
State Rep. Doug Clemens, D-Place, found out at age 13 that he shouldn’t be playing in Coldwater Creek, which was contaminated by runoff from nuclear waste storage sites, from Kay Drey, an activist who spearheaded grassroots efforts to advocate for the cleanup of St. Louis County sites starting in the 1970s.
“Our whole region is injured by this — psychologically, emotionally, physically,” Clemens said.
Nickel said Coldwater Creek was a part of her neighborhood growing up. She played in St. Cin Park, right next to the creek. The park had to be remediated because of radioactive contamination.
Now Nickel lives with several autoimmune disorders. Her five-year-old granddaughter was born with cysts on her ovaries. Nickel’s sister, too, suffered from ovarian cysts as a child.
Getting compensation
Just getting the sites cleaned up isn’t enough for Hawley, who pledged on Wednesday to introduce legislation requiring the federal government to pay medical bills for St. Louis area residents sickened as a result of radioactive waste.
He said it would be similar to legislation that offered the same to “Downwinders,” residents who became sick after being exposed to radiation from testing of nuclear weapons in western states during World War II.
Hawley said it shouldn’t be on sick residents to prove their illness was caused by radiation. If they have a disease linked to radiation exposure and lived in the area during the period, he said, they should receive compensation.
“Victims shouldn’t be on trial,” Hawley said.
Asked if the private companies — Mallinckrodt, Cotter and Republic — that have handled the waste or overseen the West Lake Landfill should bear some of the financial burden, Hawley said he hopes there will be “some legal recourse.” He said he hoped those who could bring a legal case against the companies would “bring the heat.”
“I’ll do everything I can legislatively,” he said.
Hawley pledged to ask U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, who chairs the Senate Energy Committee, to hold hearings about the St. Louis-area nuclear waste.
“In one sense, I say the federal government should make people whole,” Hawley said, “but we all know that the time to make people truly whole has passed because of the government’s negligence.”
Missouri Independent is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Missouri Independent maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jason Hancock for questions: info@missouriindependent.com. Follow Missouri Independent on Facebook and Twitter.
Oregon secretary of state pressed to block Trump from 2024 ballot
July 14, 2023
Less than two weeks into her term, new Oregon Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade has become a target of a national campaign to keep former President Donald Trump from appearing on ballots in 2024.
Two advocacy groups, Free Speech For People and Mi Familia Vota Education Fund, sent Griffin-Valade and top election officials in eight other states letters this week calling on them to disqualify Trump from running for federal office. Ben Morris, a spokesman for the Secretary of State’s office, confirmed that the office received the letter.
“The agency will review it, as we do all suggestions from the public, but we have no comment on their request at this time,” Morris said.
Free Speech For People and Mi Familia Vota Education Fund invoked a rarely-used section of the Fourteenth Amendment intended to prevent former Confederates from holding federal office after the Civil War.
The Fourteenth Amendment, one of a trio of constitutional amendments adopted during the Reconstruction Era, is best known for its first section, which declares that everyone born or naturalized in the U.S. is a full citizen and deserves equal protection under the law. Section 3 of the amendment prohibits anyone who previously took an oath to support the U.S. Constitution and then “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof” from holding any federal office. A two-thirds vote of Congress could allow such a person to take office.
“This clause applies to Donald Trump,” the letter to Griffin-Valade said. “Having sworn an oath to support the Constitution as an officer of the United States, then ‘engaged’ in the January 6 insurrection as that term is defined by law and precedent, Trump is now ineligible to hold any ‘office … under the United States,’ including the presidency, unless and until he is relieved of that disqualification by two-thirds of both chambers of Congress.”
The advocacy groups want to block Trump from even appearing on ballots. Election officials routinely determine whether candidates are qualified to run – people who are too young for offices with age limits or don’t meet residency requirements don’t appear on ballots.
“Secretaries of state and state election officials are well within their authority to bar former President Donald Trump from the ballot,” Mi Familia Vota National Programs Manager Irving Zavaleta said in a statement. “We all know that Donald Trump incited an insurrection to stop the certification of the 2020 election. Under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment, anyone who has taken the oath of office to defend the Constitution and then engages in an insurrection is disqualified from holding future public office. Trump is disqualified, and we strongly urge election officials to bar him from the ballot.”
In Oregon, candidates file a two-page form declaring their candidacy and swearing that they meet qualifications for that office. State or local election staff then review those forms and determine whether a candidate is qualified.
Whether Trump appears on ballots in Oregon ultimately wouldn’t make much of a difference. The state’s presidential primary in May is among the last in the nation, and parties typically know their nominees before Oregon voters cast their ballots.
The last Republican to win a presidential election in Oregon was Ronald Reagan in 1984, and the state’s Democratic voting record isn’t expected to change anytime soon.
Free Speech for People and Mi Familia Vota sent similar letters in 2021 to top election officials in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. The latest batch of nine letters went to secretaries of state or election board chairs in Oregon, California, Massachusetts, Colorado, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania.
Some letters address specific issues
The new letters were largely identical, but the groups provided additional examples in Oregon, Michigan, North Carolina and Georgia.
The letter to Griffin-Valade cited former Secretary of State Shemia Fagan’s decision last year to prevent New York Times columnist Nick Kristof from running for governor as a Democrat because he hadn’t met a requirement to live in the state for the three years prior to election. The state Supreme Court upheld Fagan’s decision and reiterated that the secretary of state is responsible for determining whether candidates are qualified to appear on ballots.
“The January 6, 2021 attack and its facts are well documented for the secretary to know and thereby ‘take action’ to remove Trump from the ballot,” the letter said.
The Michigan letter cited a former secretary of state’s decision to leave a Libertarian Party candidate for president, Gary Johnson, off the general election ballot in 2012 because he had lost a Republican primary election earlier that year. Michigan, like Oregon, has a so-called “sore loser law” that blocks candidates who lose a primary election from running as an independent or with another party in the general election.
Letters to Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and the North Carolina State Board of Elections cite the state’s 2011 decisions to disqualify a naturalized citizen, Abdul Hassan, who filed to run for president in several states to challenge the constitutional requirement that presidents be citizens at birth.
The North Carolina letter also cites the board’s 2022 attempt to hold a hearing on a challenge to former U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s re-election bid because he promoted and spoke at a Jan. 6, 2021, rally that devolved into an attack on the U.S. Capitol. A federal district court blocked the board from holding such a hearing. The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals lifted that injunction, but by that point Cawthorn had already lost his primary and the case was moot.
A letter to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger cited a 2022 challenge from some Georgia voters who tried to keep U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from running for re-election. They argued that she engaged in insurrection by saying on Jan. 5, 2021, that Jan. 6 would be “our 1776 moment,” referring to the American colonies declaring independence from Britain.
Greene filed state and federal lawsuits over the challenge before Raffensperger could make his decision. A Georgia administrative law judge concluded that Greene was eligible for election because her statements were protected by the First Amendment. The judge left the ultimate decision up to Raffensperger, who allowed her to appear on the ballot and said voters would decide whether her political statements were disqualifying.
Oregon Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oregon Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Lynne Terry for questions: info@oregoncapitalchronicle.com. Follow Oregon Capital Chronicle on Facebook and Twitter.
