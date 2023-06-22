What is the 'Bridgetown Initiative' asking for at Paris summit?

PARIS (Reuters) - President Macron hosts a summit in Paris starting Thursday to discuss reform of the world's multilateral finance institutions in the face of climate change and other development challenges. A key topic of discussion will be suggestions from a groupof developing countries, led by Barbados, dubbed the 'BridgetownInitiative'. The key demands of the Bridgetown Initiative are: LIQUIDITY SUPPORT U.N. member states should fast-track the transfer of $100billion in so-called 'Special Drawing Rights', a monetaryreserve currency, to programmes that support climate resilienceand subsidis...