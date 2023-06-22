What is the 'Bridgetown Initiative' asking for at Paris summit?

PARIS (Reuters) - President Macron hosts a summit in Paris starting Thursday to discuss reform of the world's multilateral finance institutions in the face of climate change and other development challenges. A key topic of discussion will be suggestions from a groupof developing countries, led by Barbados, dubbed the 'BridgetownInitiative'. The key demands of the Bridgetown Initiative are: LIQUIDITY SUPPORT U.N. member states should fast-track the transfer of $100billion in so-called 'Special Drawing Rights', a monetaryreserve currency, to programmes that support climate resilienceand subsidis...
The warping of the American mind: How Trump's two 'Big Lies' have metastasized
June 22, 2023
America is heading into a presidential election in which Donald Trump is basing his candidacy on two Big Lies — that President Biden stole the 2020 election from him, and that Biden is orchestrating a prosecutorial witch hunt against him.
So you might think the social media companies that in 2020 responded to Trump’s first Big Lie by removing him from their platforms would at least continue their practice. Right?
Wrong.
YouTube has announced that it will no longer remove videos that say the presidential election in 2020 was fraudulent, stolen, or otherwise illegitimate.
The Google-owned video platform nonsensically argues that it had to balance protecting users from lies with protecting “open discussion and debate,” and because it did not wish to “curtail political speech without meaningfully reducing the risk of real-world harm,” it’s now reopened to Trump’s first Big Lie.
Hello?
Facebook’s (Meta’s) policy is even less coherent. In January, it announced that it would reinstate Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, arguing that “the risk to [public safety] has sufficiently receded.”
Really? What planet are you inhabiting, Zuck?
Trump’s team has been posting to Facebook regularly since then, including Big Lie #2 — that his arraignment on possession of classified documents is “a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time.”
Don’t even get me started about Elon Musk.
Since taking control of Twitter in October 2022, Musk has had no qualms about posting election-related disinformation, even sharing links containing dubious claims. And restoring the accounts of prominent election deniers.
Despite Musk’s recent assurances that tweets asserting that the 2020 election had been stolen “would be corrected,” the Associated Press noted that “Twitter posts that amplified those false claims have thousands of shares with no visible enforcement.”
Of course there’s no visible enforcement. How can there be any enforcement when Musk has fired almost all the enforcers?
Musk reinstated Trump’s account last November, but Trump has not posted anything so far, probably due to an agreement to post primarily on Truth Social. But that agreement expires this month, and Trump has suggested he may move back to Twitter, which was a crucial part of his 2016 campaign.
Let’s get real. Trump’s Big Lie isn’t over. It’s metastasized into his bid for reelection, along with Big Lie #2. Trump and most Republican lawmakers are using these Big Lies to gain money and votes for 2024.
The direct harms to the public are not receding. They’re compounding.
Worse, Big Lies on social media are magnified through algorithms that give viewers vast multiples of them.
One study found that users who were already skeptical of election results were shown three times as many election denial videos as those who were not.
Not long ago I spoke with a Trump supporter who told me he believed the 2020 election was stolen and that Biden’s “deep state” was persecuting Trump. I asked him why he believed these things. He responded, “Are you kidding? I see and hear it everywhere.”
That’s the problem in a nutshell.
If these giant platforms are intent on allowing Trump’s two Big Lies to warp the minds of even more Americans in the months leading up to the 2024 election, they must be either broken up or regulated. Period.
Hispanics officially make up the biggest share of Texas’ population: new census data
June 22, 2023
The point at which Latinos would outnumber white residents to make up the biggest share of the Texas population has been on the state’s demographic horizon for years.
It seemed that long-awaited milestone was reached in 2021 when a closely watched data release last year was the first to reflect the culmination of decades of transformative growth.
But confirmation did not come until this week, when the U.S. Census Bureau updated its official population estimates. In new figures released Thursday, the bureau confirmed Latinos have made up the largest share of the state’s population since at least July 2022. The new population figures show Hispanic Texans made up 40.2% of the state’s population last summer, barely edging out non-Hispanic white Texans, who made up 39.8%.
The updated estimates retroactively captured a landmark moment in Texas’ demographic evolution, but it’s not much of a turning point. The new figures showing Latinos outnumbering white Texans by about 129,000 cap off a population boom that has been culturally recasting the state for several decades.
The state had a white majority from at least 1850 until 2004, when white people’s share of the state population dropped below 50%. People of color, Latinos in particular, have been powering the state's population gains for at least the last 20 years.
The state’s growth — usually close to evenly split between natural increase and net migration, including both domestic and international — has brought diversity to pockets of the state that were once nearly all white, transforming classrooms and workforces. Hispanic Texans are expected to make up a flat-out majority of the state’s population in the decades to come, and most Texas children will soon be Hispanic. Recent census estimates showed that 49.3% of Texans under the age of 18 are Hispanic. It’s been more than a decade since Hispanic students first came to make up a majority of Texas public school students.
The newly reached demographic milestone underscores the urgency with which the state must buy into its future, said Sharon Navarro, a political science professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio.
“I think it speaks to the importance of state and local government to invest in their institutions and organizations that will train and equip Latinos with the skills that they need to obtain high-demand jobs, living wages, access to food, housing and other essentials that will allow them to participate in a robust economy and would also allow them to accumulate and pass on their wealth,” Navarro said.
But economic and political gains have not kept up with population growth. Hispanics living in Texas are disproportionately poor. Up against longstanding education disparities, they are less likely to have reached the higher levels of education that offer social mobility — and that are increasingly necessary to succeed in a flourishing Texas economy.
Hispanic Texans are more than twice as likely as white Texans to be living below the poverty level and less than half as likely to have graduated from college with bachelor’s degrees or higher. Recent estimates show 95% of white adults in Texas have at least a high school diploma, compared with only 70% of Hispanic adults. Hispanics are just as far back on income: The median income in 2021 was $81,384 for a white household but just $54,857 for a Hispanic household.
That these persistent disparities remain even as the state’s population has grown and transformed so significantly shows “the state of Latinos in Texas really hasn’t changed much” since the time of institutionalized discrimination, Navarro said.
“It also says the state is leaving out a significant portion of the population that can contribute in a number of ways in the political scape, the cultural scape and the economic scape,” Navarro said.
It should be noted that Texas is increasingly becoming a multicultural society in ways that make it harder to track its population through precise racial and ethnic categories. For example, the Census Bureau estimates the number of Texans who report more than one race is steadily increasing.
But in a state where opportunity and life outcomes so closely track with identity for Texans of color, policymakers say the new census estimates demand an emphasis on the state’s Latino growth.
“I remember as I was growing up hearing it’s going to be decades before we were the majority or before we were the largest group,” said state Rep. Victoria Neave Criado, a Dallas Democrat who chairs the Mexican American Legislative Caucus. “I think for me as a Latina legislator in a city and region that is thriving with Latino-owned businesses, it makes me proud. I think it also highlights the needs for changes in our policy.”
Texas is coming off a series of legislative sessions dominated by Republican-led initiatives that raised concerns among legislators like Neave Criado for their potential to harm Latinos. That included an effort to restrict how current events and the country’s history of racism can be taught in Texas schools. Republican lawmakers then redrew the state’s political maps in a manner that gave voters of color less say in who represents them in districts across the state.
More recently, the state Legislature banned diversity, equity and inclusion offices in public universities. Later this year, lawmakers are expected to take up a debate over public school funding.
The bureau’s estimates, Neave Criado said, capture the demographic reality she sees on the ground — and the need to make data-informed policy decisions.
“When you have individuals who have not walked in our shoes refusing to acknowledge that racism exists, that there have been historical barriers in our state, to me it’s a very coordinated attempt to hold onto their power for as long as possible and refusing to acknowledge that we are the state’s destiny,” Neave Criado said.
Disclosure: The University of Texas at San Antonio has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
Go behind the headlines with newly announced speakers at the 2023 Texas Tribune Festival, in downtown Austin from Sept. 21-23. Join them to get their take on what’s next for Texas and the nation.
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2023/06/21/census-texas-hispanic-population-demographics/.
The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.
How the right-wing lie and spin machine plans to annihilate anyone who dares to tell the truth
June 21, 2023
She thought she was doing the right thing, tracking down the source of deadly lies that killed a half-million Americans and almost led to the overthrow of the US government.
Little did she know that the very people whose behavior she was studying would use the power of government to try to destroy her work, funding, and even her personal life and reputation.
University of Washington disinformation researcher Kate Starbird learned the hard way: according to The Washington Post she’s been sued — along with multiple other disinformation-studying academics — by groups, sites, and people who are, in many cases, affiliated with some of the more prolific purveyors of disinformation on the web.
Meanwhile, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan is using the awesome power of the state to threaten disinformation researchers with jail if they don’t drop what they’re doing and submit to onerous subpoenas for correspondence and testimony.
These demands cost them time and money while elevating them into the crosshairs of rightwing trolls and lone-wolf stochastic terrorists.
How and why is this happening?
The “party of ideas” has abandoned that quaint sobriquet from the Reagan and Paul Ryan eras, replacing it with a vigorous embrace of pure lies:
— The 2020 election was stolen.
— Voter fraud by Black people is rampant and must be stopped.
— Climate change is not caused by fossil fuels.
— Gays, lesbians, and trans people want to “convert” your kids.
— Public school teachers are part of a union-based communist conspiracy.
— Cutting billionaire taxes helps working class people.
— Teaching American history injures white children.
— Covid is like the flu and the vaccine is dangerous.
— Expanding Medicare or regulating Big Pharma will break our healthcare system.
— Russia didn’t help Trump.
— The media has a liberal bias.
— Public schools have failed.
— Abortions and birth control cause cancer, infertility, and regret.
— January 6th wasn’t a traitorous coup attempt.
Little mini-industries are devoted to each of these lies, building profitable niches in the rightwing ecosystem both online and in political spaces.
Often funded by democracy-skeptical rightwing billionaires and online donations from Republican grassroots followers, their messages are amplified by social media algorithms because their very outrageousness increases the screen time they produce.
The lies and misinformation industry really took off with the 2016 presidential campaign, and the academic effort to study it began at the same time, when it was revealed that Russia was using Facebook and Twitter to push anti-Hillary and pro-Trump propaganda.
Since then, people and organizations generating and spreading these lies have moved into public health via Covid and used deception and faux grass-roots groups to go after voting rights and public education with a vengeance.
And they very much do not like being called out for the lies and misinformation they generate and spread.
Most people would rather be punched in the face than served with a subpoena demanding 8 years of correspondence, including notes that may be highly personal, that can then be aired in public by grandstanding politicians.
In addition to the embarrassment, the attorneys’ costs alone can break a middle class person. And being named or dragged before a congressional committee puts a bulls-eye on a person’s back, sometimes leading to death threats, vandalism of their home, swatting attempts, and actual break-ins and physical violence.
There’s a word for this: fascism.
The essence of fascism is intimidation. It stops resistance, stifles opposition, and causes the fearful and desperate to cooperate. It scares off both researchers, reporters, and opinion writers.
As William Shirer, the historian who lived in Germany during the early years of Hitler’s rise to power, wrote in his seminal Rise and Fall of the Third Reich:
“In Nazi parlance, ‘educated’ meant ‘intimidated’— to a point where all would accept docilely the Nazi dictatorship and its barbarism.”
In that context, the MAGA wing of the GOP is devoted to “education.”
And they can pull off their intimidation without fear of lawsuits or other consequences: Jim Jordan, as a member of Congress, enjoys the same near-total immunity from accountability that Senator Joseph McCarthy famously used to destroy thousands of innocent lives in the 1950s.
In Article 6 of the Constitution — the “Speech and Debate Clause” — it says:
“They [Members of Congress] shall in all Cases, except Treason, Felony and Breach of the Peace, be privileged from Arrest during their Attendance at the Session of their respective Houses, and in going to and returning from the same; and for any Speech or Debate in either House, they shall not be questioned in any other Place.”
Jordan’s committee has been busy using their power to intimidate — and even break — researchers and reporters in an apparent effort to destroy their ability to conduct their work. And if that’s their goal, it’s working.
As The Washington Post reported earlier this month:
“The pressure has forced some researchers to change their approach or step back, even as disinformation is rising ahead of the 2024 election. …"
“The deluge of bad information about disinformation researchers’ work also has led to a torrent of digital harassment, threats and smears. …"
“‘The political part is intimidating — to have people with a lot of power in this world making false claims, false accusations about our work,’ Starbird said.”
She deleted her Twitter account, which had roughly 50,000 followers, and has largely quit doing media or public appearances. After testifying as a disinformation expert to the January 6th committee, her employer was flooded with lawsuits for her correspondence and she was warned that, as the Post noted, “they knew where she lived.”
And Jordan and his peers aren’t just going after high-profile researchers and universities.
While their most well-known targets have included Stanford, Clemson, NYU, University of Washington, the German Marshall Fund, the National Conference on Citizenship, the Global Alliance for Responsible Media, The Atlantic Council, the Virality Project, and the Election Integrity Partnership, their apparent intimidation efforts reach all the way down to students, volunteers, and tipsters.
One professor asked the Post to keep his name out of the story about Jordan’s harassment, “citing concerns for his family’s safety.” A professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill told the Post that this activity “wasn’t something we saw until a few years ago.”
Republican efforts to stop any person or institution who points out the lies, fabrications, and misinformation they depend on to win elections have gone into hyperdrive.
The quaint old Reagan lies about “union bosses” and “supply-side economics” aren’t enough to keep the rubes in line anymore, so the GOP has now adopted Steve Bannon’s famous strategy.
As he told reporter Michael Lewis:
“The Democrats don’t matter. The real opposition is the media. And the way to deal with them is to flood the zone with shit.”
Bannon later added:
“This is not about persuasion: This is about disorientation.”
But don’t you dare call them on it. If you do, there will be a huge price to pay and you’ll deeply regret having ever taken on the job of exposing the Republican lie and spin machine.
As The New York Times, in an article titled GOP Targets Researchers Who Study Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Election, noted:
“[Researchers] face mounting legal costs and questions from directors and donors about the risks raised by studying disinformation. Online attacks have also taken a toll on morale and, in some cases, scared away students.”
This is, of course, the goal of Jordan’s efforts.
A man who was deeply entangled with Trump’s efforts to overthrow our form of government but appears to have escaped scrutiny by virtue of Merrick Garland’s timidity, Jordan’s threats appear designed to prevent any serious challenges to his power or to the lies the GOP depends on for electoral success.
“Whether directly or indirectly,” Jordan wrote without a trace of irony or self-consciousness, “a government-approved or -facilitated censorship regime is a grave threat to the First Amendment and American civil liberties.”
Yeah, Jim.
Tell us about it.
