Explosions heard, power out in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv

KHARKIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Three explosions were heard, then electricity cut out on Tuesday in Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv, a Reuters witness reported. "There are no lights in some parts of the city. Information about casualties is being specified," Kharkiv's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, said in his Telegram channel. He also reported a fourth attack. Terekhov said an infrastructure facility was hit and said authorities were working to restore power as quickly as possible. The report followed a rocket attack on Kharkiv Sept. 9 in which at least 10 people were wounded. Ukrainian officials said th...
Trump spreads Nord Stream pipeline conspiracy theory in late night Truth Social post
September 28, 2022
Notorious birther, QAnoner and election denier Donald Trump is now spreading a conspiracy theory that the United States sabotaged Russia's Nord Stream pipeline.
"Explosions under the Baltic Sea and the rupture of major natural gas pipelines from Russia to Germany appeared to be a deliberate attack, officials across Europe said on Tuesday, deepening uncertainty about European energy security amid soaring prices and fears of running short of fuel over the winter," The New York Times reported. "Three separate leaks erupted from the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which were already caught up in the conflict over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, sending swirling streams of methane to the surface of waters off Denmark and Sweden. Top Polish and Ukrainian leaders blamed Moscow, while Russian state media suggested U.S. or Ukrainian involvement."
Trump noted a Twitter post Radek Sikorski, a Polish member of the European Parliament and the government's former minister of foreign affairs. Sikorski is married to The Atlantic staff writer Anne Applebaum, the author of Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism.
Sikorski posted a photo of the leaking pipeline.
"Thank you, USA," Sikorski wrote.
On Truth Social, Trump commented on Sikorski's tweet.
"Now this is a really big deal!" Trump wrote shortly after 11:30 eastern.
Republican convicted of raping intern to appeal to Idaho Supreme Court
September 27, 2022
Less than a month after he was sentenced to at least eight years in prison for the crime of rape, former Idaho legislator Aaron von Ehlinger has submitted an appeal to the Idaho Supreme Court, alleging Ada County’s Fourth District Court made several errors during his trial and sentencing.
A jury found von Ehlinger guilty of the felony crime of rape on April 29, and he has been incarcerated since that date. He was charged with the crime after a 19-year-old legislative intern, who is referred to as Jane Doe to protect her identity, said von Ehlinger, then 39, took her to dinner in early March 2021, then back to his apartment, where she said he forced her to perform oral sex and inserted his fingers inside of her without her consent.
Judge Michael Reardon added another possible 12 years to von Ehlinger’s sentence for a total of 20 years.
In the notice of appeal, von Ehlinger’s attorney, Jon Cox, said the court should not have allowed the state to present evidence from a sexual assault nurse, and the court should have immediately declared a mistrial when Doe took the stand and then abruptly left the courtroom, saying she couldn’t bring herself to testify. Reardon did ask Cox if he wanted to motion for a mistrial after Doe left the stand and he declined.
Cox also said the court should have granted von Ehlinger’s motion for a new trial and said Reardon abused the court’s discretion by imposing a 20-year sentence with eight years fixed.
According to Idaho law, anyone who is found guilty at trial can appeal to the Idaho Supreme Court. A defendant must file a notice of appeal within 42 days of a judgment or order, and transcripts of court proceedings are produced before the person filing the appeal submits a full briefing explaining the reason the decision should be reversed.
Von Ehlinger’s attorney also filed a motion to have the fees waived for the production of transcripts and have them paid at the public’s expense, since von Ehlinger has been incarcerated since April and has no way to pay for it.
Cox also motioned for the court to appoint an appellate public defender to von Ehlinger’s case, saying he owes a balance to Cox’s law firm that he is unable to pay and should have a public defender moving forward.
Nate Poppino, spokesperson for the Idaho Supreme Court, said a full appeal will be filed with the court at a later date, at which point it will be assigned to an appeals court.
Idaho Capital Sun is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Idaho Capital Sun maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Christina Lords for questions: info@idahocapitalsun.com. Follow Idaho Capital Sun on Facebook and Twitter.
Lula widens lead over Bolsonaro less than a week ahead of Brazilian vote: report
September 27, 2022
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has widened his lead over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to 13 percentage points less than one week ahead of presidential election, a Genial/Quaest poll released on Wednesday showed.
Recent polls indicate that Lula could beat his far-right populist rival in the first round, scheduled to happen next Sunday.
The new survey put support for Lula at 46% in the first-round vote on Oct. 2 against 33% for Bolsonaro, compared to 44% for Lula and 34% for Bolsonaro a week earlier.
In a potential Oct. 30 run-off, Lula's lead rose to a 14-point advantage, from 10 points a week ago.
The Genial/Quaest poll found that negative views of Bolsonaro's government edged up to 42% from 39% last week, while the percentage of those who see the government in a positive light remained flat at 31%.
The pollster interviewed 2,000 voters in person between Sept. 24-27. Its poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.
(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
