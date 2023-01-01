Extinction Rebellion UK to halt disruptive protests

LONDON (Reuters) - The British arm of the Extinction Rebellion environmental group said on Sunday it would take a break from acts of public disruption in order to bring more people on board its campaign for urgent action to counter climate change. The grassroots group's protests have previously included closing key roads and bridges in central London, blockading oil refineries, smashing windows at Barclays bank headquarters and spraying fake blood over the finance ministry building. In a statement entitled "We quit", Extinction Rebellion UK said that in the four years it has been taking direct...
Extra cops were sent to protect generals' homes on Jan. 6 instead of the Capitol — even though they weren't needed
January 01, 2023
Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig wrote Sunday that among the failures on Jan. 6 was the lack of police available at the attack site. One of those reasons places the blame on the Pentagon itself.
According to the report, Steven A. Sund's new book, the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and even the U.S. Capitol Police were aware that there was chatter about right-wing extremists going after the Capitol. Still, they didn't take steps to protect the members. In fact, senior military leaders delayed sending help because they had their own political and tactical worries, the book alleges.
“Courage Under Fire,” which will be published Tuesday, reveals that Sund believes it could all happen again.
He describes his own personal shock as 10,000 protesters descended on the building and began beating and attacking police officers.
"Sund said his shock shifted to agony as he unsuccessfully begged military generals for National Guard reinforcements," said the Post. "Though they delayed sending help until it was too late for Sund’s overrun corps, he says that he later discovered that the Pentagon had rushed to send security teams to protect military officials’ homes in Washington, none of which were under attack."
He had a call with two generals at about 2:35 p.m., about 20 minutes after the attackers broke through the doors and lawmakers were rushing to safety. He said that Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt said he didn't like the optics of sending uniformed Guard soldiers to the Capitol but would put them at roadside checkpoints. The comment is shocking because it's exactly what Donald Trump and Republicans have claimed Nancy Pelosi said before the attack. It turns out, it came from Trump's allies instead.
Republicans are plotting a hearing where they can name Pelosi as the problem for Jan. 6. They've published their own report, but it is a far cry from the Jan. 6 committee's thousands of pages of information and interviews.
“It’s a response I will never forget for the rest of my life,” Sund writes in the book. He recalled hearing the frantic voices of officers being sent to the command center while he was on the phone: “Shots fired in the Capitol, shots fired in the Capitol.”
“Is that urgent enough for you now?” Sund barked at the military leader.
CONTINUE READING
Emails reveal it was well-known Trump would call for a march on the Capitol by Jan. 2
January 01, 2023
The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress and the attempt to overthrow the 2020 election published all of the supplemental material that is referenced in the footnotes of the final report. Among the information cited was an email from Katrina Pierson, who was liaising between the campaign and the rally.
The Guardian's Hugo Lowell posted the screen capture of it showing that it was well-known that Donald Trump would call on the crowd to march to the U.S. Capitol. When asked by the committee investigators, multiple witnesses, including Ali Alexander, refused to testify how they learned about the information. Alexander, for example, said simply he couldn't recall who told him that.
The details revealed by the supplemental materials also show that there are some remaining text messages that are redacted. There were other pieces of information on the GovInfo site, but they are marked they're not approved for public release.
The legal analyst for Rachel Maddow, Lisa Rubin, explained that there are a number of pages in transcripts of the witness testimony where there is a lot of white space. Among the things she thinks it could be is an example of information that is involved in an ongoing investigation by the Justice Department.
See the email below or at the link here:
Email given to House Select Committee from Katrina PiersonPhoto: House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack
CONTINUE READING
J6 report reveals how Twitter and other social networks were used to fuel the insurrection
January 01, 2023
While a debate brews over the White House, Homeland Security, Pentagon, Secret Service and FBI failures on and around Jan. 6, another piece of the equation is being cited by Rolling Stone attacking social media sites like Twitter and Facebook, which allowed insurrectionists to propagate throughout their platforms.
After the Jan. 6 attack, "Twitter employees raged at their own company and its leadership, blaming them for the social media giant’s inept handling of Donald Trump and other top MAGA figures’ incitement to violence," the report explained.
“Do you want to have more blood on your hands?” said a staffer to top executive Del Harvey, when asking whether Trump could cause more violence.
Over the past several week, Elon Musk has sounded the alarm about what he calls concerning behavior at Twitter prior to his takeover. For example, the diversity team had t-shirts promoting diversity. But the real story is that Twitter employees gave information to the House Select Committee, included in the 120-page document about Twitter's actions being "bumbling and gunshy" as radical extremists began using the platform ahead of the attack.
The full report doesn't make conclusions about the social media companies; rather it shows what was going on behind the curtain so users can see how they were able to make profits off of allowing these groups to organize online.
The did ask Congress and oversight committees to “continue to evaluate policies of media companies that have had the effect of radicalizing their consumers.”
“The sheer scale of Republican post-election rage paralyzed decision-makers at Twitter and Facebook, who feared political reprisals if they took strong action,” the report summary says.
Speaking to the J6 Committee, Twitter said that it "instituted the draft coded incitement to violence policy once rioters made it inside the Capitol, but former employees said the on-the-fly implementation was vague, confused, and ad hoc. The result of the delay, they argued, meant that 'members of the Safety Policy Team were manually taking down violent tweets, including those including ‘#ExecuteMikePence,’ using only the Twitter search function."
It goes on to highlight the Twitter leadership that seemed completely clueless about the militia groups and violent right-wingers organizing on the platform. Ron Watkins, for example, the administrator of the QAnon conspiracy group was still on the platform as late as Jan. 6. Twitter executives who were confronted by a senate aide about it replied: "Who is Ron Watkins?" It makes the company sound as if they were drifting through the insurrection dealing with people one by one with no real system.
Now that Musk has taken over the leadership, he has promised to bring back many of the figures and guarantee the platform will be a "Free Speech" zone, unless it's from reporters who wrote about Musk personally.
"Both committee staff and former employees who gave depositions singled out former Twitter Vice President for Trust & Safety Del Harvey as an obstacle to tougher enforcement against election-related extremism in the run-up to the insurrection. Harvey, the 120-page summary concludes, 'personally obstructed' the creation of a coded incitement to violence policy drafted by Twitter Safety employees in the months before the insurrection," Rolling Stone explained.
CONTINUE READING
