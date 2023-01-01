Extinction Rebellion UK to halt disruptive protests

LONDON (Reuters) - The British arm of the Extinction Rebellion environmental group said on Sunday it would take a break from acts of public disruption in order to bring more people on board its campaign for urgent action to counter climate change. The grassroots group's protests have previously included closing key roads and bridges in central London, blockading oil refineries, smashing windows at Barclays bank headquarters and spraying fake blood over the finance ministry building. In a statement entitled "We quit", Extinction Rebellion UK said that in the four years it has been taking direct...