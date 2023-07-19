Extreme heat sparks wildfires, health warnings

A man cools off at a fountain in Rome as Europe braces for new high temperatures
Rome (AFP) - Extreme heat was forecast across the globe on Wednesday, as wildfires raged and health warnings were in place in parts of Asia, Europe and North America. Firefighters battled blazes in parts of Greece and the Canary Islands while Spain issued heat alerts and some children in Italy's Sardinia were told to stay away from sports. From California to China, authorities warned of the health dangers brought by searing temperatures, urging people to drink water and shelter from the sun. "You can't be in the street, it's horrible," said Lidia Rodriguez, 27, in Madrid. Temperature records ...