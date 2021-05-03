Extreme vacations: Ultra-wealthy travel to space, depths of ocean
Roman Chiporukha and Erica Jackowitz, the duo behind luxury travel firm Roman& Erica, take vacations all around the world to help their clients find the best destinations for their trips. - Roman Chiporukha/Courtesy/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — When it comes to dreaming up vacation plans, many people are looking for the first opportunity to get out and take a road trip, perhaps even getting on a plane again in 2021. But for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, they’re literally shooting for the stars. For $55 million per ticket, Roman & Erica, a travel firm catering to the ultrawealthy, helped find one of three individuals suitable (and wealthy enough) to make the trip with Axiom Space, which is planned for early 2022. “People who have only thought of these things as a dream now reach out to us and say, ‘I’ve been cooped...