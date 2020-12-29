Eye-tracking study finds depression memes act like visual magnets for people experiencing depressive symptoms

Depressed people are more likely to enjoy internet memes that contain themes related to sadness, hopelessness or isolation — and they also show an attentional bias towards these images, according to new research. “My co-author Jennifer Drabble and I often use memes as a way to communicate. Indeed, for years my social media feed would be filled with memes shared by friends, often related to mental health,” said Umair Akram (@Eumayrs), the lead author of the new studies and a lecturer at Sheffield Hallam University. “As someone who suffers from depression, I personally found memes related to dep...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Enraged Ohio couple hurl merchandise at book store employees for asking them to wear masks: police
December 29, 2020
Two people in Ohio have been charged with misdemeanor assault after allegedly throwing a tantrum for being asked to wear face masks in a book store.
19 News Cleveland reports that Brad Albrecht and girlfriend Shannon Francis earlier this month were asked by employees at a Cleveland Half Price Books location to leave the store if they refused to comply with its face mask policy.
<p>Police say that Albrecht told employees that he would not leave until Francis had finished shopping for her son, and then he "started shouting at the worker and Francis threw a book, striking him in the stomach when he attempted to lead the couple" out of the store.</p><p>Albrecht then allegedly threw the worker to the ground, which resulted in a cut on their arm.</p><p>A witness who was on the scene corroborated the workers' claims about Albrecht and Francis's behavior and provided video taken of the incident to police detectives.</p><p>Albrecht later told police that he could not wear a mask in the store due to an undefined "medical condition" that seemingly posed no trouble in allowing him to allegedly assault a book store employee.</p>
Trump causing 'one hell of a nightmare' for GOP candidates in Georgia: Republican pollster
December 29, 2020
Speaking to CNBC this Tuesday, Republican pollster Frank Luntz says that President Trump's signing of the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill was a "very smart decision," but added that he made a "very bad decision" on top of that.
"He made a very bad decision by opening up the $2,000 personal checks because it's going to cause one hell of a nightmare for those two Republican senators to vote against Donald Trump or vote against conservatives in their state," Luntz said on the CNBC show Squawk Box.
<p>As CNBC points out, Republicans not in favor of the bill have caused upheaval within the party as people in Georgia vote in the Senate runoffs.</p><p>"Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who is completing retired Sen. Johnny Isakson's term, are fighting to fend off two Democratic challengers for their seats in runoffs scheduled for Jan. 5," CNBC reports. "The Senate races, which will decide the majority in the chamber, have drawn lots of attention. The GOP holds a 52-48 edge in the Senate. If Democrats win both Georgia contests, it will create a 50-vote tie, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker after she takes office Jan. 20."</p><p>Watch the video below:</p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="349" mozallowfullscreen="" msallowfullscreen="" oallowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" src="https://player.cnbc.com/p/gZWlPC/cnbc_global?playertype=synd&byGuid=7000170330" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="560"></iframe></div>
'Sort of a sociopath': Fox News brands Black teen a 'life ruiner' for exposing classmate's N-word video
December 29, 2020
A Fox News segment on Tuesday smeared a Black teen, Jimmy Galligan, as a "sociopath" because he attempted to call out racism.
While speaking to New York columnist Karol Markowicz, Fox News host Sandra Smith suggested that The New York Times was "glorifying cancel culture" because it reported on a Virginia student who had shared a video of a white classmate uttering the N-word.
<p> The white student, Mimi Groves, later withdrew from her university after the video went public. </p><p> "They let a child take down another child," Markowicz complained. "You know, anybody who keeps a video for three years is sort of a sociopath and we really need to watch that and the fact that that kid needs help." </p><p> Markowicz insisted that she was not encouraging people to "go after the boy who went after this girl and got her life ruined." </p><p> "But absolutely he is a kid and he got the <em>New York Times</em> to support his insane vengeance plan against her," she added. "Vengeance is cyclical. "People are going to go after each other like this if the <em>New York Times</em> encourages it." </p><p> Smith noted that Groves has said what she did was "wrong," although she did not acknowledge the racist nature of her remarks. </p><p> Before ending the segment, Smith and Markowicz seemed to agree that the best way to avoid being called out for racism was not to post "anything stupid" on social media. </p><p> "Anything can be twisted," Markowicz opined. "I think that anything can be turned around and twisted and it can be a life ruiner as we're watching this happen right now to this girl." </p><p> Watch the video below from Fox News. </p><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4UU-AGfOyBc" width="560"></iframe>
