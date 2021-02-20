Facebook has 'tentatively friended' us again, Australia says

By Colin Packham CANBERRA (Reuters) - Facebook Inc is back at the negotiating table, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday after the tech giant this week blocked news on its site in the country. Facebook's abrupt decision to stop Australians from sharing news on the site and strip the pages of domestic and foreign news outlets also erased several state government and emergency department accounts, causing widespread anger. The company has "tentatively friended us again," Morrison told a news conference in Sydney. "What I'm pleased about it that Facebook is back at the table...
'Most pathetic person on Fox': Host Bill Hemmer ridiculed for fear Bible 'characters' will be canceled
February 20, 2021
Fox News personality Bill Hemmer was ridiculed online after warning that Bible characters will be "canceled."
"I tell you, if they start canceling these American presidents, they're going to come after Bible characters next," Hemmer predicted. "Mark my words."
<p>People did mark his words, here's some of what people were saying:</p><p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5b52f13ebdaf4c4e4d03ba44a87e7bb1" id="21a99"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1362854745057026048"><div style="margin:1em 0">Moses desperately scrolling through his tablets to delete the problematic Commandments https://t.co/cHU8hDPNSX</div> — The Daily Show (@The Daily Show)<a href="https://twitter.com/TheDailyShow/statuses/1362854745057026048">1613764866.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fddbc79c1412394194ce33de6d64903d" id="91d27"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1362860413239623682"><div style="margin:1em 0">Is Bill Hemmer worried that Satan might get cancelled? https://t.co/m1hRG8w8J3</div> — Mark Jacob (@Mark Jacob)<a href="https://twitter.com/MarkJacob16/statuses/1362860413239623682">1613766217.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d5334dfbccad2e37ea7eb9507e8ef248" id="21636"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1362863111577899010"><div style="margin:1em 0">The use of the word "character" is telling here. Believers don't call Bible figures "characters." It's all a game… https://t.co/TT0IWlRG3W</div> — David Atkins (@David Atkins)<a href="https://twitter.com/DavidOAtkins/statuses/1362863111577899010">1613766861.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p><p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="467bda2731ddb70a78c0d5a82e4a0973" id="4fb65"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1362860198021447686"><div style="margin:1em 0">It seems implausible that we once lived in a world where Bill Hemmer and Soledad O’Brien co-hosted the morning news… https://t.co/W5ahZaSaF6</div> — Sarah Longwell (@Sarah Longwell)<a href="https://twitter.com/SarahLongwell25/statuses/1362860198021447686">1613766166.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="abb7b91474266de21142c2bf6e04d193" id="50154"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1362840714548240386"><div style="margin:1em 0">Been interesting to watch this transition.. https://t.co/BGRozZIt0M</div> — Soledad O'Brien (@Soledad O'Brien)<a href="https://twitter.com/soledadobrien/statuses/1362840714548240386">1613761521.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3375858c21d7f03db5e5bc783a97090e" id="970eb"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1362852355310518272"><div style="margin:1em 0">Live shot at ole Nebuchadnezzar's pre-cancellation meeting with his publicist... #Babylon https://t.co/vBmCiAXfXU https://t.co/qETEhfKxuK</div> — Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid 😷 (@Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid 😷)<a href="https://twitter.com/JoyAnnReid/statuses/1362852355310518272">1613764296.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1e30c04cb31078404442a3cbd2ef35b9" id="e29d5"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1362860334445457411"><div style="margin:1em 0">Now, be fair. I worked briefly with Bill. He’s managed to talk AND stack his papers at the same time. That means th… https://t.co/PtYXsm7WcZ</div> — Keith Olbermann (@Keith Olbermann)<a href="https://twitter.com/KeithOlbermann/statuses/1362860334445457411">1613766199.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e19c67b550c3b3932d78871abc725ae8" id="dea26"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1362838642373361666"><div style="margin:1em 0">We're a nation founded on Judeo-Christian principles. We've never had a non-Christian president. The whole country… https://t.co/nYEVn2Tezu</div> — Bradley P. Moss (@Bradley P. Moss)<a href="https://twitter.com/BradMossEsq/statuses/1362838642373361666">1613761027.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="36cdc6cf3ca868c0020c68c4392dd6b6" id="13cdb"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1362863086143700997"><div style="margin:1em 0">Cain's brother engaged in Abelism. Moses did irreparable damage to the marine environment when he parted the sea. J… https://t.co/5fJuGufKot</div> — Paul Krugman (@Paul Krugman)<a href="https://twitter.com/paulkrugman/statuses/1362863086143700997">1613766855.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ff4dd98fe546dfff967b2471ea7e681a" id="f23eb"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1362850802897944578"><div style="margin:1em 0">[hip 26 year old pastor voice] but really, what God tells us is that we cancelled ourselves in the garden of eden! https://t.co/to5B0oNkbI</div> — dan, simul doctor et docendus (@dan, simul doctor et docendus)<a href="https://twitter.com/thauma_idesthai/statuses/1362850802897944578">1613763926.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="bc3789ea271d581d5faa578c48d43446" id="ed652"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1362862237858357248"><div style="margin:1em 0">Next time I make a mistake at work, I'm going to remind myself that Bill Hemmer is paid to say dumb shit on tv ever… https://t.co/SFNIam3QEI</div> — Jean Dunn 🐈 (@Jean Dunn 🐈)<a href="https://twitter.com/jeandunn52/statuses/1362862237858357248">1613766652.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a13dd0f43b825c81ae4142716f11b1f4" id="35dc6"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1362852202444972033"><div style="margin:1em 0">tfw u have definitely read the bible, which u know is full of only stories of moral exemplars https://t.co/KUeZKLMBMu</div> — Michael Caley (@Michael Caley)<a href="https://twitter.com/MC_of_A/statuses/1362852202444972033">1613764260.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2b4aed63d05e84edb7207551ef852c1a" id="bdbea"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1362842170957430798"><div style="margin:1em 0">oh no please anything but that https://t.co/PODXQq5MlS https://t.co/e4DwhIreET</div> — jordan (@jordan)<a href="https://twitter.com/JordanUhl/statuses/1362842170957430798">1613761868.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="35555271a709871e61019ea55bad4efd" id="363f0"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1362842737691811848"><div style="margin:1em 0">Cain was the first canceled man https://t.co/i4PiQuR9fa</div> — 𝙣𝙤𝙖𝙝 𝙮𝙤𝙤 (@𝙣𝙤𝙖𝙝 𝙮𝙤𝙤)<a href="https://twitter.com/noahyoo/statuses/1362842737691811848">1613762003.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="957fb247d04738413077da42418db6db" id="4ea05"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1362836954744766466"><div style="margin:1em 0">This sadly works with the right wing. This alone is enough for many to vote for Ted Cruz again. https://t.co/6WH1zcoffN</div> — Wajahat Ali (@Wajahat Ali)<a href="https://twitter.com/WajahatAli/statuses/1362836954744766466">1613760624.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5f1695bd2c82e75abe52cd9fa45d708e" id="63f3a"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1362838149240619009"><div style="margin:1em 0">The folks over at Fox News should really be thankful that stupidity isn't a crime.🙄 https://t.co/0jKp5EGyF5</div> — LA Resists GQP Traitors 🌊 (@LA Resists GQP Traitors 🌊)<a href="https://twitter.com/LALewman/statuses/1362838149240619009">1613760909.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5024554d00aeb87a57ce64b965549fcf" id="ce664"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1362838865535397888"><div style="margin:1em 0">Doesn’t calling them “characters” kind of give up the ghost? https://t.co/hjP1tKE5dX</div> — sam greisman (@sam greisman)<a href="https://twitter.com/SAMGREIS/statuses/1362838865535397888">1613761080.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="484f2e38da2ce6d021e3f69572bf1222" id="e9024"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1362836915607793682"><div style="margin:1em 0">Bill Hemmer might just be the most pathetic person on Fox. And that is some stiff competition. https://t.co/j9OMLh9Z29</div> — Adam Parkhomenko (@Adam Parkhomenko)<a href="https://twitter.com/AdamParkhomenko/statuses/1362836915607793682">1613760615.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="64c8ee20da768d84fe2a6edf98bd0bc9" id="27c9f"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1362852537473368064"><div style="margin:1em 0">If you go on TV and use the word “cancel” to refer to anything other than something actually being canceled (“this… https://t.co/2fWdEpAJxD</div> — Parker Molloy (@Parker Molloy)<a href="https://twitter.com/ParkerMolloy/statuses/1362852537473368064">1613764340.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3ff3b2ab4567535b9b9d4b45bae43d30" id="c97c8"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1362864042210115593"><div style="margin:1em 0">Characters? It's like he knows... https://t.co/ZgQ47YLi5L https://t.co/75RWI1R0Hh</div> — Alternative NOAA (@Alternative NOAA)<a href="https://twitter.com/altNOAA/statuses/1362864042210115593">1613767083.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="95af2d951cc8c6b0a4f0545a8b2abc0b" id="eb936"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1362848076415725570"><div style="margin:1em 0">gina carano will play lot's wife in the canceled biblical cinematic universe https://t.co/eJdHkFFzpv</div> — alex (@alex)<a href="https://twitter.com/alex_abads/statuses/1362848076415725570">1613763276.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="188451ed7f2d71acb608c5551c439f75" id="f2b94"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1362860830400929802"><div style="margin:1em 0">God, I hope they’re kind to Judas. He was a very pivotal character in making sure Jesus could rise from the dead. https://t.co/KOAlMBmJ6V</div> — Faith Salie (@Faith Salie)<a href="https://twitter.com/Faith_Salie/statuses/1362860830400929802">1613766317.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8645baef928d1b61037383b468e39a0b" id="b3ae4"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1362841745541787654"><div style="margin:1em 0">everybody loves the bible, that overwhelmingly understanding tome where no one is ever called out for their bad beh… https://t.co/exuW7bXjaK</div> — David Gravedancer Willis (@David Gravedancer Willis)<a href="https://twitter.com/damnyouwillis/statuses/1362841745541787654">1613761767.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0bd847a7016bce1b3ba416524694dcfd" id="5514b"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1362841029452443648"><div style="margin:1em 0">At this rate, six months from now conservatives will communicate entirely by screaming “CANCELLED” directly in one… https://t.co/Kc1mtDzWtr</div> — Jason (@Jason)<a href="https://twitter.com/longwall26/statuses/1362841029452443648">1613761596.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0b9bb12e708446a9ec9e686d0b6e6a02" id="b64b0"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1362842413002326021"><div style="margin:1em 0">"Characters"? Good to know that Fox News has declared The Holy Bible a work of fiction. https://t.co/wGtq9Jet4O</div> — Timothy Burke (@Timothy Burke)<a href="https://twitter.com/bubbaprog/statuses/1362842413002326021">1613761926.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p>
The trials of Ted Cruz -- and why he thought he'd get away with it
February 20, 2021
The trials of Ted Cruz continue. The junior United States senator from Texas was caught flying to Cancun, Mexico, the same week the Lone Star State experienced the worst natural disaster since Hurricane Harvey four years ago. Cruz has blamed his daughters for the decision. (They wanted to get away from the cold, you see, and he wanted to be a good dad.) He tried suggesting he was merely accompanying his wife and daughters for the plane ride, but that was quickly revealed as a howler.
For the last 24 hours or so, Cruz has been making the rounds, doing damage control on local and statewide media. He's been casting himself as a dutiful father taking care of his family during a crisis. None of that holds water when you bear in mind one thing: United States senators are not normal people. A normal person has no higher obligation than family. A senator does have higher obligations. (Or should.) There are as many claims on Cruz's time and attention as there are people in Texas. That's the burden of high office. That's the price Cruz's family pays for power. In saying he was just being a good dad, Cruz is in effect confessing to being an irresponsible senator.
<p>There's another reason Cruz's excuse is leaky. It's related to the first. Senators are not normal, furthermore, because they are exquisitely sensitive to their public images. (This might go double for Cruz given his ambition to be president.) Put another way, senators live in a state of <em>interminable fear</em> of their reputations being out of their control. This is a good thing. Democracy benefits when voters frighten politicians. Yet Cruz flew commercial. Airports are public. He's high-profile. Everyone knows him. A senator exquisitely sensitive to his public image as a man of presidential ambitions seemed to think it'd be fine to jet off to Cancun while voters suffered in the cold. That doesn't tell me Cruz is dumb. He's not. That tells me he felt he had nothing to fear.</p><p>Why would he? Cruz is among nearly a dozen Republican senators who voted against the certification of Electoral College votes on January 6 that determined that Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump. Cruz stood against the republic <em>after</em> the former president had sent his white-power goon squads to sack and loot the United States Capitol. He stood against the republic even though <em>he knew</em> the lives of the vice president, the House speaker and other lawmakers had been endangered. Then Cruz voted to acquit Trump of treason for <em>the second time</em>. If anyone has no reason to fear democracy, it's Cruz.</p><p>Cruz is not afraid of voters, moreover, because he's one of the architects of the Big Lie totalizing the hivemind most Republican voters inhabit. As long as they live there, he'll probably be fine. He encouraged the lie that Barack Obama wasn't a citizen ("the most lawless president in US history," Cruz said); that the covid wasn't a big deal; that Joe Biden stole the election from Donald Trump; and so on. The Big Lie <em>always</em> says the Democrats are <em>always</em> bad, the Republicans <em>always</em> good. US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez complained about Cruz's complicity in threats made against her life on January 6, but Cruz, a master at perverting the truth, blamed her. "There's a lot of partisan anger and rage on the Democratic side," he said. "It's not healthy for our country."</p><p>The Big Lie is so strong I have zero doubt saying virtually no one on the Republican side will give credit and due respect to Ocasio-Cortez for raising <em>a million dollars in</em> <em>one night</em> to alleviate suffering in Texas. They can't give her credit and due respect, because giving her credit and due respect would cancel a Republican article of faith—that brown people only want to take what is rightly mine; that the east coast is full of "liberals" who hate me; that "liberals" want to disenfranchise the makers who built this country from nothing; that when they are suffering, as they were after Hurricane Sandy bit off a piece of the Jersey Shore in 2012, they are only suffering as a means of manipulating me into feeling sorry for them and thus enabling my own mugging. Ocasio-Cortez is saying, no, that's wrong. Here's a million dollars to prove it. Believing the truth is too painful, though. Cruz knows it. So he keeps encouraging the Big Lie.</p><p>The thing about inhabiting a hivemind almost totally made up of lies is that, at some point, you start believing the lies almost totally. They numb you to the truth. They numb you to what you should fear. They numb you to the point where you think constituents would be fine with your going to Cancun while 4 million Texans go without power, food and water. Cruz will probably survive this scandal, but be clear about the lesson: The truth will set you free, but the Big Lie puts you in a cage.</p>
Six Capitol Police suspended, 29 others under investigation for alleged roles in riot
February 20, 2021
Capitol Police announced on Thursday that the agency has suspended six officers for their alleged role in the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and that dozens of other officers are under investigation.
A spokesman for the Capitol Police told WTTG that 35 officers in total are under investigation in connection to the riot, which killed five people and injured dozens of Capitol and Washington, D.C., police officers.
<p>"Our Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating the actions of 35 police officers from that day. We currently have suspended six of those officers with pay," a spokesman said in a statement to the outlet. "Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman has directed that any member of her department whose behavior is not in keeping with the Department's Rules of Conduct will face appropriate discipline."</p><p>CNN <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/11/politics/capitol-police-officers-suspended-tim-ryan/index.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">previously reported</a> last month that at least 10 officers were under investigation and two had been suspended.</p><p>Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, who chairs an appropriations subcommittee that oversees Capitol Police funding, <a href="https://www.salon.com/2021/01/12/chad-wolf-abruptly-quits-after-ordering-secret-service-to-take-over-biden-inauguration-security/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">told the network</a> last month that one of the officers was suspended for taking a selfie with the rioters while the other wore a "Make America Great Again" hat and was seen directing people around the Capitol complex. Lt. Tarik Khalid Johnson, the Black officer who wore the MAGA hat, told <a href="https://www.wsj.com/articles/officer-in-pro-trump-cap-claims-he-rescued-endangered-colleagues-11610732293" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">The Wall Street Journal</a> that he put the hat on in an effort to help rescue one of his colleagues.</p><p>Videos taken on Jan. 6 show that the perimeter set up by Capitol and D.C. police was quickly overrun by violent Trump supporters, some of whom are <a href="https://www.salon.com/2021/01/29/six-degrees-of-sedition-was-master-trickster-roger-stone-behind-the-capitol-riot/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">reportedly members</a> of hate groups like the Proud Boys and extremist groups like the Oath Keepers. But some videos <a href="https://www.salon.com/2021/01/16/the-selective-restraint-of-american-police-on-display-at-the-capitol-riot-amazed-me/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">showed officers standing by</a> as the pro-Trump crowd funneled through the Capitol doors.</p><p>At least 13 off-duty police officers from around the country took part in the riot, according to <a href="https://www.npr.org/2021/01/18/958120766/at-least-13-off-duty-police-officers-suspected-of-having-taken-part-in-capitol-r" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">The Washington Post</a>, some of whom have been arrested or face disciplinary action from their departments.</p><p>Some Black Capitol Police officers, who reportedly <a href="https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/emmanuelfelton/black-capitol-police-racism-mob" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">faced a barrage of racial slurs</a> during the riot, have faulted the department for failing to respond to racism within its ranks, telling <a href="https://www.salon.com/2021/01/15/no-one-took-us-seriously-black-cops-warned-about-racist-capitol-police-officers-for-years_partner/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">ProPublica</a> that they had repeatedly sued the department and issued warnings about racist officers.</p><p>"We got Jan. 6 because no one took us seriously," former officer Sharon Blackmon-Malloy told the outlet.</p><p>Some officers said that department leaders had actively prevented officers from responding more forcefully to the invading mob.</p><p>"There were command-level people telling (officers) to put their sticks away," one officer told <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/03/politics/capitol-police-turmoil-no-confidence-leadership/index.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">CNN</a>. "One came up and grabbed his arm ... and said, 'Stop, stop, we don't do that to protesters.'"</p><p>Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund resigned after the riot after saying that <a href="https://www.capradio.org/news/npr/story?storyid=957239755" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">his requests for National Guard backup had repeatedly been denied</a> due to concerns about "optics" expressed by former House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving and Senate Sergeant at Arms Michael Stenger, both of whom resigned shortly after the riot. Some officials have also said that the <a href="https://www.salon.com/2021/01/21/why-did-army-repeatedly-deny-that-michael-flynns-brother-was-involved-in-capitol-riot-response/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Pentagon delayed its response</a> to the Capitol despite pleas from Congress, governors and D.C. local officials.</p><p>Pittman, who replaced Sund, <a href="https://www.uscp.gov/media-center/press-releases/statement-acting-chief-yogananda-pittman" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">said in January</a> that the department "has been actively reviewing video and other open source materials of some USCP officers and officials that appear to be in violation of Department regulations and policies."</p><p>Pittman, who was Sund's top deputy, <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/26/us/politics/capitol-riot-police.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">told Congress</a> last month that the department had "failed to meet its own high standards" and did not take the necessary steps in response to the "strong potential for violence."</p><p>"We knew that militia groups and white supremacist organizations would be attending," she said. "We also knew that some of these participants were intending to bring firearms and other weapons to the event. We knew that there was a strong potential for violence and that Congress was the target."</p><p>Gus Papathanasiou, the head of the Capitol Police union, said after Pittman's testimony that department leadership had failed to warn officers of the threat.</p><p>"The disclosure that the entire executive team knew what was coming but did not better prepare us for potential violence, including the possible use of firearms against us, is unconscionable," <a href="https://twitter.com/JordanOnRecord/status/1354488107060617218" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">he said in a statement</a>. "They have a lot to atone for."</p><p>Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died following the attack, though the circumstances around his death are unclear. Sicknick collapsed at his division office and later died "due to injuries sustained while on-duty," the department has said. Investigators now believe initial reports that Sicknick had been struck with a fire extinguisher <a href="https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/brian-sicknick-fire-extinguisher/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">are inaccurate</a>, although he was reportedly sprayed with a chemical irritant by the rioters. Sicknick's brother told <a href="https://www.propublica.org/article/officer-brian-sicknick-capitol" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">ProPublica</a> that he died of a stroke resulting from a blood clot.</p><p>About 140 Capitol and D.C. officers were <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/public-safety/police-union-says-140-officers-injured-in-capitol-riot/2021/01/27/60743642-60e2-11eb-9430-e7c77b5b0297_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">injured in the attack</a>. Two <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/public-safety/police-officer-suicides-capitol-riot/2021/02/11/94804ee2-665c-11eb-886d-5264d4ceb46d_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">other Capitol Police officers</a> died by suicide in the weeks following the riot.</p><p>Earlier this week, the Capitol Police union <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/12/politics/capitol-police-no-confidence/index.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">issued a vote of no-confidence</a> in Pittman and six other department leaders.</p><p>"The results of our No Confidence vote are overwhelming because our leadership clearly failed us," Papathanasiou said in a statement. "We know because we were there."</p><p>The Senate Homeland Security and Rules committees will hold a <a href="https://www.axios.com/senate-hearing-capitol-riot-security-failures-6c03f3df-141d-439b-b8d7-87771de9c2d1.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">joint hearing</a> next week to examine the security failures that resulted in the Capitol breach. Sund, Irving, Stenger and acting D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee have been asked to testify.</p><p>House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has called for a <a href="https://www.salon.com/2021/02/16/pelosi-announces-bipartisan-support-to-launch-investigative-commission-into-capitol-riot/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">"9/11-type commission"</a> to investigate the Capitol riot. Pelosi also appointed retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré to review the Capitol's security leading up to the riot.</p><p>Honoré told <a href="https://www.fox8live.com/2021/01/08/gen-honore-blasts-security-failures-us-capitol-building-says-some-people-deserve-jail/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">WVUE</a> that Capitol officers who "were doing their job showed a lot of constraint" but faulted the department's leadership for the security failure.</p><p>"I've just never seen so much incompetence, so they're either that stupid, or ignorant or complicit. I think they were complicit," he told the outlet, later adding that the failure to assemble enough officers ahead of the event "has led me to believe that there was some complicity on behalf of the Capitol police and that will come out in the investigation. I hope I'm wrong."</p>
