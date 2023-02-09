Facebook investors urge revival of Cambridge Analytica fraud case

By Jody Godoy (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc investors formally asked a U.S. appeals court to revive a proposed class action accusing the Facebook parent of concealing a serious privacy breach that let a political consulting firm harvest users' personal information. The request came during oral arguments on Wednesday before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco over the Cambridge Analytica scandal, where data for up to 87 million users was accessed. Investors claimed that Facebook, as the company was known, misled them in 2016 by describing data breaches as a mere "risk," when...