Facebook-owner Meta says Ukraine's military, politicians targeted in hacking campaign

By Elizabeth Culliford (Reuters) - Meta Platforms said a hacking group used Facebook to target a handful of public figures in Ukraine, including prominent military officials, politicians and a journalist, amid Russia's ongoing invasion of the country. Meta said in the last 48 hours it had also separately removed a network of about 40 fake accounts, groups and pages across Facebook and Instagram that operated from Russia and Ukraine targeting people in Ukraine, for violating its rules against coordinated inauthentic behavior. A Twitter spokesperson said it had also suspended more than a dozen a...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Russian climate delegate apologizes for assault on Ukraine
February 28, 2022
A Russian climate delegate apologized to his Ukrainian counterparts and other government officials on Sunday for the ongoing and deadly invasion, which he decried as wholly unwarranted.
"First of all, let me thank Ukraine and present an apology on behalf of all Russians who were not able to prevent this conflict," Oleg Anisimov, the head of Russia's delegation to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), said during a private virtual meeting.
"Let me thank Ukraine and present an apology on behalf of all Russians who were not able to prevent this conflict."
"All of those who know what is happening fail to find any justification for this attack against Ukraine," added Anisimov, a scientist at the state hydrological institute in St. Petersburg. "Since we are dealing with scientific issues, we have huge admiration for the Ukrainian delegation that was able to still do its work."
Anisimov's remarks, which attendees hailed as courageous and moving, came after Ukraine's delegation to the IPCC was forced to briefly depart a meeting Thursday due to Russia's attack, which has thus far killed an estimated 350 civilians and heightened the risk of a catastrophic nuclear war.
According to one human rights organization, thousands of Russian anti-war demonstrators have been arrested in recent days during demonstrations against the invasion.
The Daily Beast characterized Anisimov's comments as "possibly the first instance of a Moscow official speaking out against the invasion."
Government delegates to the IPCC gathered Sunday to put the finishing touches on the body's latest scientific report, which is expected to show that the human-caused climate crisis is accelerating, sparking devastating extreme weather across the globe.
The report is set to be published early Monday.
Svitlana Krakovska, the leader of Ukraine's delegation to the IPCC, reportedly used her remarks at Sunday's IPCC meeting to link war and the climate emergency.
"Human-induced climate change and the war on Ukraine have the same roots—fossil fuels and our dependence on them," Krakovska said, according to another government delegate in attendance.
Krakovska also reportedly voiced dismay that the IPCC's vitally important findings will have to "compete for media space with war."
CONTINUE READING Show less
John Oliver tells George W. Bush 'maybe you should sit this one out' after he comments on Putin
February 27, 2022
"Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver opened his Sunday show talking about Ukraine and picking on Applebee's and CNN for the unfortunate commercial break during the bombing.
"As we are all now painfully aware, Vladimir Putin, Russian president and World War III edgelord, began an assault on the second-largest country in Europe this week, shelling several cities and sending troops across the border. It has been horrifying to watch, and CNN, during its coverage of air raid sirens in Kyiv, somehow found a way to make it even worse with this terrible transition to break," Oliver began.
He then showed the unfortunate World War III brought to you by Applebee's commercial break. After his update, he even showed Applebee's commercial during major reports throughout history.
"I mean, it’s not great is it?" Oliver acknowledged before offering an epic diss on the suburban restaurant. "And it’s not just that they cut to a commercial for a restaurant chain whose food can only be described as sometimes warm, it’s just so aggressively American, from the country song that thinks listing food counts as lyrics, all the way to this human boot barn shaking his non-existent a$s."
Oliver then outlined some of the world leaders who have condemned Russia's Vladimir Putin for his invasion, but he paused at former President George W. Bush, who famously told the world that he looked into Putin's eyes "and saw his soul."
"I join the international community in condemning Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine," Bush said in his statement. But Oliver, like many who saw the comments, stopped and urged, "Hold on, George. Not from you."
"You are not the guy for this one," Oliver explained. "Because that statement only would have made sense if it ended with 'Oh sh*t! Now I hear it. Sorry. I’ll shut the f*ck up now.'"
He then explained that Russia has been building this war for years with false stories about Ukrainian brutality, including one false claim that the Ukraine military tortured and then crucified a 3-year-old. There was no evidence provided by Russian state media for the claim, not even the child's name.
Oliver went on to show the now-famous video of a Ukrainian woman who greeted a heavily armed Russian soldier with sunflower seeds. The sunflower is the national flower of the country. As she explained to him, "Take these seeds and put them in your pockets so at least sunflowers will grow when you all lie down here."
"Good for her!" Oliver championed. "Good for her! Let's just recognize for a second how ice-cold that insult is. 'Take these seeds and put them in your pocket so sunflowers will grow when you die!' That is f*cking brutal. That woman brought seeds to a gun fight and she somehow still comfortably won."
"Look," Oliver closed, "what Russia is doing in Ukraine is completely indefensible. Even Putin allies, like Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, are coming out against it. You cannot make a case for what is happening."
It's left Oliver with more questions than answers he said. Regardless, the selflessness and bravery on display by Ukrainians has given the world a glimmer of hope.
See the video below:
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver 02/27/2022 | Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Feb 27, 2022) HD www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
Before Republicans pivot on Putin here are all of the things they've said to praise him
February 27, 2022
If there's one thing Republicans and the Fox network has been against its Communism and those who promote it like Joseph Stalin and Vladimir Lenin. But when addressing the world last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised those same Soviet leaders with gusto.
“Let’s start with the fact that modern Ukraine was entirely created by Russia, more precisely, by the Bolshevik, communist Russia. This process began almost immediately after the 1917 revolution,” Putin said.
But for the past several months, Republicans have stood in solidarity with Putin as he inches closer to war in an effort to reclaim the former Soviet Union land.
Tucker Carlson has spent the past several months holding up authoritarian states. He then declared Ukraine “strategically irrelevant to the United States,” and asked why the U.S. is on the side of a democracy like Ukraine instead of Russia. "Why the emphasis [in Washington] on Ukraine’s borders and not ours?”
His show resulted in Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) being flooded with calls from people quoting Carlson and demanding that he act to help Russia.
My office is now getting calls from folks who say they watch Tucker Carlson and are upset that we're not siding with Russia in its threats to invade Ukraine, and who want me to support Russia's "reasonable" positions.— Tom Malinowski (@Tom Malinowski) 1643049387
Since then, Jennifer Griffin has been forced to fact-check Fox hosts and Republican leaders in real-time after their "distortions."
wow \u2014 Jennifer Griffin continues her live fact-check of Fox colleagues and guests:\n\n\u201cI feel like I need to correct some of the things that Col. Douglas MacGregor said, and I\u2019m not sure that 10 minutes is enough time to do so, because there were so many distortions."pic.twitter.com/nsdvoGwwXi— j.d. durkin \ud83c\udf31 (@j.d. durkin \ud83c\udf31) 1646013740
In May 2021, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz shared Russian propaganda that attacked the U.S. military for being "woke" and "emasculated." The video originated from a far-right, pro-Russian, anti-US media network. As Ukraine was invaded, Cruz blamed President Joe Biden for Putin's desire to re-establish the Soviet empire.
Then came Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) who dismissed the importance of Ukraine in the global scheme of things, noting that they are the real threat to the United States.
“I would describe my own foreign policy views as nationalist, and that means we shouldn’t be trying to build a liberal empire abroad, we shouldn’t be trying to be the world’s policemen, we need to act what’s in the best interest of America’s national security, economic security,” said the Republican, who then claimed the U.S. should focus more on China than the war in Ukraine. That's “the leading threat."
“That means that we can’t expand our security commitments in Europe,” Hawley also said, claiming that the U.S. should reduce troops in Europe.
Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) also came out against supporting Ukraine. “I think they are less than our strategic interests elsewhere," she said.
Embattled Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) similarly was hit for his soft tweet as Russia moved to roll into Ukraine.
It appears #Putin has ordered #Russian military to enter eastern #Ukraine as \u201cpeacekeepers\u201d\n\nThis will quickly escalate because areas currently held by Ukrainian forces are among those he recognized as independent\n\nAnd energy prices are going to skyrocket for everyone— Marco Rubio (@Marco Rubio) 1645481134
The chair of the Virginia Republican Party, Rich Anderson, announced that the invasion of Ukraine was just like the time Virginia highways were shut down due to a snowstorm. One man died after leaving his car and trying to walk home.
By contrast, "Ukrainian deputy defense minister Hanna Malyar said on Sunday that the number of dead could be as high as 4,300," reported the British Daily Express tabloid.
The Lincoln Project crafted a video this week in a Russian accent pretending to be a pro-Putin ad thanking "comrades" Carlson, Steve Bannon and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) for their support. They were all heralded as men who deserved the highest honor, the Order of Lenin.
Russia thanks its GOP comrades.pic.twitter.com/wxvYgE0txp— The Lincoln Project (@The Lincoln Project) 1645887981
Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) confused the country with a tweet that seemed to be attacking young people for being anti-Putin, though it wasn't entirely clear. The Dictionary Twitter account remarked that they couldn't figure out and "and we're literally the dictionary."
We\u2019re not entirely sure what this tweet is supposed to mean, and we\u2019re literally the dictionary.— Dictionary.com (@Dictionary.com) 1645993991
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) was blasted for refusing to speak out against Vladimir Putin and his allies, like Donald Trump
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) made it clear on Fox Sunday that he also blames Democrats and the impeachment of Trump for Putin invading Ukraine. He was resoundingly trashed online as a result.
Do you know what literally weakened Ukraine, .@SenRonJohnson? The Trump campaign\u2019s work on the 2016 Republican platform to dismiss giving weapons to Ukraine to fight Russia.— PWtham11 (@PWtham11) 1645977091
Lauren Witzke, the 2020 GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate in Delaware also joined the Republicans in praising Putin. She was shredded by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA).
More Republicans rooting for Russia. Is there a single Reagan Republican who will denounce this? Or is this the new Republican Party? My comments are open. Courage is welcome.https://twitter.com/RightWingWatch/status/1496937857839153168\u00a0\u2026— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@Rep. Eric Swalwell) 1645746970
Bannon continued his Russian support on his show Sunday evening by blaming environmentalist Greta Thunberg for the invasion by Russia.
Many replies saying this must be a parody. I swear it\u2019s not. I watched this guy lay out this theory for 12 agonizing minutes.— Ron Filipkowski (@Ron Filipkowski) 1645994940
You can see more comments below:
With Russia invading Ukraine and killing innocent people. The 2022, midterms are more important than ever. When you get to the voting booth, please remember one thing. A vote for republican candidates is a vote for Vladimir Putin! #StopPutin #VoteBlueToSaveDemocracy— Lev Parnas (@Lev Parnas) 1646013311
Republicans are the Russia Party now.https://twitter.com/Malinowski/status/1485682928709423107\u00a0\u2026— Tom Nichols (@Tom Nichols) 1643053321
Can't believe we have to push Republicans to remember to root against RUSSIApic.twitter.com/rC4p14Hcqh— Rachel Bitecofer \ud83d\udcc8\ud83d\udd2d\ud83c\udf4c\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Rachel Bitecofer \ud83d\udcc8\ud83d\udd2d\ud83c\udf4c\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1645991059
Mark my words: if Russia invades Ukraine, the same Republicans in Congress who were silent when Trump cozied up to Putin will criticize Biden to no end.— Robert Reich (@Robert Reich) 1645402505
Republicans keep telling me how tough Trump was with Putin. Where to begin? Maybe with this: For four years, Trump called for Russia's reinstatement to the G-7, making it the G-8 again -- though the reasons for Russia's suspension (e.g., war in Ukraine) still held. Get serious.— Jay Nordlinger (@Jay Nordlinger) 1645749138
I don't understand why people are surprised that a large portion of the Republican Party is cheering for Russia. These are the same people who've spent the last several years trying to explain why nazis have a good point. It's who they are.— Josh Moon \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Josh Moon \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1645983821
Republican foreign policy expert Condoleezza Rice just went on Fox and said Biden's doing a great job. Whose opinion should I respect, Russia expert Condi or a third-rate talk radio DJ who claims to be studying in seminary but emulates Trump far more than Christ?— justme (@justme) 1646007196
In their coverage @FoxNews actually sound disappointed that #Ukraine is holding off Russia.\n\nThat's where the Republican party is in 2022.\n\nRooting for Russia.— Don Winslow (@Don Winslow) 1645919016
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}