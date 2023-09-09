Facing setbacks and survivors’ frustrations, Pulse foundation leaders boosted pay with tax credit
Pulse nightclub owner Barbara Poma tends to the memorial in front of her club Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Orlando, Florida. - Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — Facing scrutiny from survivors of the Pulse massacre over high salaries and a lack of progress in their mission to build a permanent memorial, executives at the onePULSE Foundation last year used a federal aid program to significantly boost their pay. The foundation used a federal tax refund program, known as the Employee Retention Tax Credit, enacted as part of the CARES Act, to pay staff members tens of thousands of dollars last year, which the organization said was repayment for pay cuts they assumed in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of its biggest beneficia...