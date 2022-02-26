EU sanctions target Russia's economy, elites and Putin himself

(Reuters) - The European Union has imposed two packages of sanctions on Russia for launching an "unprecedented and unprovoked military attack against Ukraine". Further sanctions, including the suspension of Russia's access to the global SWIFT payment system, could follow. The measures come on top of sanctions already in place since Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014. According to the EU, the sanctions are designed "to cripple the Kremlin's ability to finance the war, impose clear economic and political costs on Russia's political elite responsible for the invasion and diminish (Russia's) ec...
In a column for MSNBC, a historian and expert on autocratic regimes pointed out that Vladimir Putin appears to be headed down a well-worn path that other dictators have followed that led to their own destruction.
According to Ruth Ben-Ghiat, a professor at New York University, Putin's drive into Ukraine could be the point where his rule starts to collapse as he appears to exhibit more paranoia, has been self-isolating and apparently is not listening to close advisors.
Using a quote from Italian fascist Benito Mussolini (“I follow my instincts, and I am never wrong") as a springboard, Ben-Ghiat suggested that Mussolini exposed his fatal weakness and that Putin is mirroring the way that the Italian fascist ultimately failed.
Writing that Putin "... is motivated by a desire to secure his place in history as the leader who revived a version of the Soviet empire," the historian added, "It could backfire on him in multiple ways."
"After 22 years in power, Putin's governance style and structures resemble those that have led past autocrats to make bad decisions. The recent photographs of him at enormous tables, absurdly distant not just from foreign heads of state but from members of his own security council, suggest a state of isolation common among leaders who have exercised too much power for too long," she wrote before adding, "All strongmen build "inner sanctums" to manage day-to-day governance. Composed of flatterers, family members and cronies, all of them chosen for their loyalty rather than their expertise, they shield him from any unpleasant counsel — and share handsomely in the profits from his thievery."
According to Ben-Ghiat, Putin has retreated into a world of flattery where no dissenting opinions are allowed which means he has to be infallible in his decisions or they will come back to haunt him.
"Over time, exerting this kind of power can lead an autocrat to believe his own propaganda and act on his worst impulses, leading not just to the destruction of his foreign enemies, but to destabilizing situations at home that can jeopardize his rule," she wrote while pointing at anti-war protests that have broken out on the streets of Moscow.
"The present international crisis reflects Putin's private preoccupations — what haunts him, as well as what he takes for granted due to his arrogance," she explained. "At the same time, Putin suffers from fantasies of grandeur. He obtained a nationalist high, and soaring approval ratings, following his 2014 annexation of Crimea. Perhaps he believes he can repeat the experience."
According to the historian, the Russia of 2014 is long gone and Putin may not realize it.
"A rogue attack against Ukraine will likely only bring more disillusionment and further expose the president's total lack of regard for his own people," she suggested before adding, "With typical strongman hubris, Putin has clearly underestimated the willingness of Ukrainians to fight against him. The war will create numerous Russian casualties, which even reported mobile crematoria, which could hide evidence of Russian dead, won't be able to mask."
Putin and the West: From curiosity to cataclysm
February 26, 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin's two decades of relations with the West, initially marked by fascination over what the ex-KGB agent stood for and then bursts of cooperation, have now reached a point of no return with his invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
The attack has created an indelible rupture between Russia and the European Union and United States as long as Putin stays in power, with Moscow now likely to turn to China as its main ally.
But this appeared in no way inevitable -- Russia spent much of Putin's rule as a member of the G8 club of top nations and he claimed that in 2000 he even suggested to US president Bill Clinton that Russia could join NATO.
When Putin was promoted by an ailing president Boris Yeltsin in 1999 from security chief to Russian prime minister and then his successor, the West had little idea who he was.
At a meeting with Putin in June 2001, US president George W. Bush famously declared that he had looked the new Russian leader in the eye and "was able to get a sense of his soul."
Putin remained an enigma for most Western capitals.
But despite the crises prompted by the Russian invasion of Georgia in 2008 and the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea in 2014, cooperation continued often intensively.
Few Western leaders have invested as much in a relationship with Putin than French president Emmanuel Macron.
He argued in a famous interview with the Economist magazine in November 2019 that NATO was brain dead and Europe needed a strategic dialogue with Russia.
Examining Russia's long-term strategic options under Putin, Macron said in the interview that Russia could not prosper in isolation, would not want to be a "vassal" of China and would eventually have to opt for "a partnership project with Europe".
Macron notably described Putin as a "child of Saint Petersburg", the former Russian capital built by Peter the Great as a window onto the West.
Even last weekend, Macron was engaged in frenetic last minute diplomacy to prevent catastrophe, even trying to broker a summit between Putin and US President Joe Biden.
'Chosen unilaterally'
But announcing the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Putin went back to a litany of historic and recent political grievances to justify the move.
He notably repeated his arguments that Russia had been stabbed in the back by the West with the "cynical deception and lies" over NATO expansion.
In a landmark 2007 speech to the Munich security conference, Putin had lashed out at the role of the United States, saying a world of "one master, one sovereign" was "pernicious" for all.
But for Macron only one person is now to blame for the situation. "War has returned to Europe, this was chosen unilaterally by President Putin," he said Saturday.
Former German chancellor Angela Merkel, who had more experience with Putin than any other Western leader during 16 years in power and could also converse with him directly in Russian, said: "Russia's war of aggression marks a profound turning point in European history after the end of the Cold War."
Russia now finds itself targeted by the toughest sanctions ever agreed against Moscow by the EU, US and UK and facing the collapse of key projects such as the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany.
'Junior partner'
Its airlines are being refused the right to fly over the territory of some European countries, its teams are no longer welcome for matches and even artists who fail to condemn the invasion risk being ostracized in the West.
"We have reached the line after which the point of no return begins," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Russian television.
For now, Putin may find some solace in his relationship with China, although Beijing conspicuously abstained over a UN resolution condemning the Russian aggression rather than echoing Moscow's veto.
"Cut off from West, Russia has no choice but to become junior partner of China," argued Charles Grant, director of the London-based Centre for European Reform.
"Beijing is ambivalent on invasion -- it won't criticize Russia in public and blames the US -- but values stability and territorial integrity."
Dmitry Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Centre, forecast "wide-ranging" repercussions of the invasion which marked the "end of post-Soviet era for Russia" and heralded a period of "much more reliance on China".
© 2022 AFP
Pro-Ukraine protests erupted across the world on Saturday, as thousands took to the streets from London to Rome to Barcelona to denounce Russia's assault on its neighbor.
Moscow's invasion has sparked global outcry and prompted punishing sanctions from the West, including some against Russian President Vladimir Putin himself.
On Saturday, rallies were held in cities across the world to join the chorus of condemnation and urge an end to the bloodshed.
Switzerland saw thousands of people gather across the country, including about 1,000 outside the United Nations' European headquarters in Geneva.
Demonstrators draped in Ukraine's national colors of blue and yellow flocked to the "Broken Chair" -- a large sculpture symbolizing the civilian victims of war.
The protesters demanded tougher actions from the government, which has so far shied way from imposing strict measures, choosing instead to stick closer to its traditional "neutral" stance.
Swiss-based Russians joined in to show their opposition to the war, holding signs saying "I am Russian".
In Russia's neighbor Finland, thousands of people gathered in the capital Helsinki shouting "Russia out, down with Putin!"
More than 1,000 demonstrators answered the call of trade unions and NGOs in central Rome, huddling around a podium bearing the words "Against War".
'Powerlessness'
Thousands of people had taken part in a torch-lit procession to the Colosseum, one of the Italian capital's major landmarks, on Friday evening.
Putin was the march's main target as banners caricatured him as an assassin with bloodstained hands and compared him to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler with the words: "Can you recognize when history repeats itself?"
"We've always been close to the Ukrainian people. Our feeling of powerlessness is huge," Maria Sergi, a 40-year-old Russian-born Italian, told AFP.
In the southern French cities of Montpellier and Marseille, hundreds marched on Saturday chanting "Stop war, stop Putin", while further protests were also expected in Paris.
Anti-war demonstrators were also out in force in Barcelona, numbering around 1,000 on Saturday according to local police.
Dimitri, a Russian designer living in Barcelona, said he feared sanctions would take Russia set Russia's development back.
"We're all going to suffer," the 37-year-old told AFP.
In Britain, hundreds of protesters headed to Russia's embassy in London, with some defacing the street sign of St Petersburgh Place opposite the embassy with fake blood.
'Ukraine is bleeding'
In Georgia, almost 30,000 people hit the streets of Tbilisi Friday night, waving Ukrainian and Georgian flags and singing both countries' national anthems.
Russia's attack on Ukraine resonates strongly in Georgia, a fellow ex-Soviet republic that suffered a devastating Russian invasion in 2008.
"We have sympathy for the Ukrainians, perhaps more than other countries, because we've experienced Russia's barbaric aggression on our soil," Niko Tvauri, a 32-year-old taxi driver, told AFP.
Teacher Meri Tordia added: "Ukraine is bleeding, the world watches and talks about sanctions that won't stop Putin."
More than 2,000 protesters gathered outside the Russian embassy in Greece's capital Athens on Friday evening following an appeal by the traditionally pro-Russian Communist and left-wing Syriza parties.
More protests were reported in Athens and the northern city of Thessaloniki on Saturday.
'Anger'
The shockwaves from Moscow's invasion of its neighbor have reverberated beyond Europe.
In Argentina, Ukrainians and Argentines with Ukrainian ancestry were among the almost 2,000 people who descended on Russia's embassy in Buenos Aires on Friday.
Wreathed in Ukrainian flags and wearing traditional Ukrainian clothing, protesters bore signs in Spanish, English and Ukrainian demanding a Russian withdrawal.
They chanted "Glory to Ukraine, glory to its heroes" and the national anthems of Argentina and Ukraine.
Among the crowd was Tetiana Abramchenko, who moved to Argentina with her daughter in 2014 following Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula.
"My overriding feeling is anger. The last thing I imagined was Russians coming to kill my people," the 40-year-old told AFP as she fought back tears.
In Canada, dozens of demonstrators braved a snowstorm in Montreal to protest outside Russia's consulate on Friday afternoon.
"I am against this war. I hope this is the beginning of the end of this regime," said Russian Elena Lelievre, a 37-year-old engineer.
Ivan Puhachov, a Ukrainian student at the University of Montreal, said the situation "terrified" him as his family lives in Ukraine.
Protests also took place in New York, Washington, Taiwan and Brazil.
