EU sanctions target Russia's economy, elites and Putin himself

(Reuters) - The European Union has imposed two packages of sanctions on Russia for launching an "unprecedented and unprovoked military attack against Ukraine". Further sanctions, including the suspension of Russia's access to the global SWIFT payment system, could follow. The measures come on top of sanctions already in place since Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014. According to the EU, the sanctions are designed "to cripple the Kremlin's ability to finance the war, impose clear economic and political costs on Russia's political elite responsible for the invasion and diminish (Russia's) ec...