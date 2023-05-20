Excerpts from G7 leaders' statement on economic coercion

(Reuters) - Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) agreed on Saturday to establish an initiative to counter economic "coercion", pledging to take steps to ensure that any actors attempting to "weaponise" economic dependence would fail and face consequences. The initiative, dubbed Coordination Platform on Economic Coercion, will use early warning and rapid information sharing on economic coercion with members meeting regularly for consultations, the G7 leaders, meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, said in a statement. Below are excerpts from the statement. "We are taking additional steps today to enhance o...
You’ve probably never heard of Anthony Comstock, a Civil War Union soldier and New York Postmaster, who died in 1915. You need to learn about him and his legacy, however, as his long fingers are about to reach up out of the grave and wrap themselves around the necks of every American woman of childbearing years.
Anthony Comstock was a mama’s boy who hated sex. His mother died when he was 10 years old and the shock apparently never left him; women who didn’t live up to her ideal were his open and declared enemies, as were pornography, masturbation, and abortion. He was so ignorant of sex and reproduction that he believed a visible human-like fetus developed “within seconds” of sexual intercourse.
Comstock spent decades scouring the country collecting pornography, which he enthusiastically shared with men in Congress, and harassing “loose women.” For example, when he visited a belly-dancing show (then a new craze) in Chicago at the Cairo Theatre during the World’s Fair of 1893, he demanded the show be shut down.
As Amy Sohn, who wrote a brilliant Comstock biography titled The Man Who Hated Women, noted:
“Despite national controversy and Comstock’s intervention, ultimately the only alteration made to the fair’s belly dancing was costuming: the dancers swapped their gauze blouses for thin woolen undershirts. The vice hunter had lost in Chicago. But he would not forget the dancers, and would have four of them arrested and fined when they came to New York that winter. New York, after all, was Comstockland.”
Comstock lobbied for and shepherded through Congress a law passed on March 3, 1873 titled “An Act for the Suppression of Trade in, and Circulation of, obscene Literature and Articles of immoral Use.” Today we refer to it as the Comstock Act.
It’s language with regard to abortion is not at all ambiguous:
“Every obscene, lewd, lascivious, indecent, filthy or vile article, matter, thing, device, or substance … designed, adapted, or intended for producing abortion, or for any indecent or immoral use; and
“Every article, instrument, substance, drug, medicine, or thing which is advertised or described in a manner calculated to lead another to use or apply it for producing abortion, or for any indecent or immoral purpose; and
“Every written or printed card, letter, circular, book, pamphlet, advertisement, or notice of any kind giving information, directly or indirectly, where, or how, or from whom, or by what means any of such mentioned matters, articles, or things may be obtained or made, or where or by whom any act or operation of any kind for the procuring or producing of abortion will be done or performed, or how or by what means abortion may be produced, whether sealed or unsealed; and
“Every paper, writing, advertisement, or representation that any article, instrument, substance, drug, medicine, or thing may, or can, be used or applied for producing abortion, or for any indecent or immoral purpose; and
“Every description calculated to induce or incite a person to so use or apply any such article, instrument, substance, drug, medicine, or thing—
“Is declared to be nonmailable matter and shall not be conveyed in the mails or delivered from any post office or by any letter carrier.” (emphasis mine)
The penalty is also not ambiguous. Persons mailing information about abortion, or drugs or devices to produce an abortion:
“[S]hall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than five years, or both, for the first such offense, and shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both, for each such offense thereafter.” (emphasis mine)
The Biden administration argues that the Comstock Act of 1873 was set aside almost a century ago.
And, indeed, in 1930, the Appeals Court for the Second Circuit ruled in Youngs Rubber Corp. v. C.I. Lee & Co that the law couldn’t apply to things sent through the mail that are legal, even if they were illegal at the time of the passage of the Comstock Act. (The case involved condoms manufactured by Youngs Rubber.)
“Such a construction,” the court wrote, “would prevent mailing to or by a physician of any drug or mechanical device ‘adapted’ for contraceptive or abortifacient uses, although the physician desired to use or to prescribe it for proper medical purposes.”
The law has been amended by Congress four times (in 1955, 1958, 1971, and 1994), but the language above was never struck because legislators figured the appeals court’s ruling rendered it nugatory.
But don’t tell that to Trump’s appointee Texas District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of Amarillo, who ruled last month that Mifipristone was to be banned nationwide: he based a large part of his decision on the plain language of the Comstock Act.
And don’t tell it to the three rightwing judges hearing an appeal this week of Kacsmaryk’s decision before the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.
When the Biden administration’s attorney argued that Kacsmaryk’s decision was “unprecedented,” Circuit Judge James Ho — also a Trump appointee, who personally swore his good friend Kacsmaryk into his office — interrupted her with a curt snap, saying:
“I guess I’m just wondering why not just focus on the facts of this case rather than have this sort of ‘FDA can do no wrong’ theme.”
The appeals court, made up of a George W. Bush appointee and two Trump appointees, earlier had ruled in their preliminary finding to hear the case that they disagreed with the Biden administration’s assertion that, to quote the three judges, “the [Comstock] law does not mean what it says it means.”
When the Biden interpretation of the Comstock Act was brought up in oral arguments, the Bush appointee, Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod, said there is “some disagreement” about whether previous court rulings actually invalidated the law.
Republican members of Congress agree, and want the Comstock Act enforced nationwide.
In a letter sent to CVS (among other pharmacy chains), Mississippi Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and eight other Republican senators (Lankford, Daines, Braun, Rubio, Marshall, Risch, Crapo and Blackburn) wrote that the Biden interpretation (and that of Congress in 1955, 1958, 1971, and 1994) is wrong.
“We write to express our support and agreement with 21 State Attorneys General,” they wrote “who have reminded you that Federal law in 18 U.S.C. 1461-1462 [the Comstock Act] criminalizes nationwide using the mail, or interstate shipment by any express company or common carrier, to send or receive any drug that is ‘designed, adapted, or intended for producing abortion.’”
The 1930 court ruling that lawmakers and judges had, for over 90 years, believed only applied the Comstock Act to items that were illegal (like child porn), she wrote:
“[D]oes not protect CVS or any other individual or entity from being prosecuted within the five-year statute of limitations for the illegal mailing or interstate shipment of abortion drugs … even for conduct that occurs today.”
The lawyer for Republicans defending Kacsmaryk’s ruling before the Fifth Circuit, Erin Hawley (the wife of Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley), went so far as to assert before the court that even physicians and pharmacies shouldn’t be able to receive Mifipristone or other drugs that could produce an abortion via the mail, FedEx, or UPS:
“What the Comstock law says is that it is improper to mail things that induce or cause abortions, which is precisely the action the FDA took in 2021 when it permitted the mailing of abortion drugs.”
If Hawley’s interpretation is ultimately adopted by the Supreme Court, all abortions in the United States would be ended when drugs and suction and surgical devices designed specifically for the procedure can no longer be shipped to hospitals, clinics, or physicians’ offices.
And this is no idle threat.
Given how all three judges on the Fifth Circuit reacted to this week’s arguments, most court observers believe they’ll vote to sustain Judge Kacsmaryk’s ruling and ban Mifipristone nationwide, perhaps even outlawing its legal shipment to pharmacies for other uses like helping with incomplete miscarriages.
Other drugs and surgical devices used for abortions are almost certainly next.
As Washington Post reporter Dan Diamond wrote for his Substack newsletter, anti-abortion activist Mark Lee Dickson, who’s helped several cities around the country put into law local versions of the Comstock Act, told him:
“If a future president were to enforce these federal statutes, then they could shut down every abortion facility in America.”
Such a ruling by the Fifth Circuit will kick the whole mess up to the Supreme Court, where six hardcore rightwing Catholics (Gorsuch attends his wife’s church but was raised Catholic) are gleefully rubbing their hands in anticipation.
This battle promises to be long and hard-fought, and if the Supreme Court rules in favor of the Fifth Circuit’s anticipated decision the only solution will be for Congress to overturn the Comstock Act itself.
And that’s unlikely to happen unless or until Democrats can take back the House, hold the White House, and gain a filibuster-proof majority in the Senate in the 2024 election. The stakes couldn’t be higher.
Several states are now stockpiling Mifipristone in anticipation of just such a dystopian outcome. Families with women and girls of childbearing age may want to do the same.
Forewarned is forearmed.
Here’s how the fire that killed nearly 18,000 Texas cows got started
May 20, 2023
LUBBOCK — State investigators have determined a fire and explosion at a Panhandle dairy farm was an accident and started with an engine fire in a manure vacuum truck that was cleaning part of the barn.
The April 10 fire at South Fork Dairy Farm in Dimmitt, about 66 miles southwest of Amarillo, killed nearly 18,000 cows and left one person injured. A report from the state fire marshal’s office found there was “no intentional act to cause a failure” but did not determine the cause of the engine fire.
The findings, which were first reported by the Associated Press, noted the dairy farm had a second manure hauling truck on the property outside of the barn, and a dairy manager told investigators it had also previously burned. Investigators found burn marks near the engine compartment that were consistent with the truck fire inside the barn.
Investigators and the dairy manager waited until the next day to make entry into the facility because of the limited visibility at night when the fire started, the threat of the building collapsing and injured cattle wandering.
Investigators note in the report that the structure had only been in use for two and a half years and that the 17,500 cattle housed in the dairy were milked around the clock. Investigators also allowed dairy workers to move injured cattle out and reassured them it would not hinder the outcome of the investigation.
The Animal Welfare Institute, which tracks barn fires, said it was the deadliest barn fire involving cattle since 2013. Investigators with the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office previously stated the fire began as an accident, and the explosion was the result of flammable liquids, including liquid fuel, hydraulic oil and other materials “expanding rapidly.” The investigation into the fire is now closed.
The Texas Tribune previously reported that the massive dairy operation was authorized by the state to more than double the number of cattle allowed on-site in 2019, from 11,500 up to 32,000. The state also authorized the facility to increase its manure production by more than 50% in the same permit with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
Dimmitt, located in Castro County, has a population of 4,200 residents. The county is the second-highest milk-producing county in the state and has more than 59,361 cows.
Tickets are on sale now for the 2023 Texas Tribune Festival, happening in downtown Austin on Sept. 21-23. Get your TribFest tickets by May 31 and save big!
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2023/05/19/cows-dairy-farm-texas-investigation/.
The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.
DeSantis says Florida ‘provides a ray of hope’ for the nation — but not for all
May 20, 2023
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spent his Friday in New Hampshire. It was his second visit to the Granite State in the past two months, and comes just days before he is expected to officially enter the race for the presidency in 2024.
As part of a policy roundtable discussion in Bedford, a suburb of Manchester, the governor provided a recital of some of his accomplishments, and then prescriptions in what sounded like a preview of the case he will soon make to the rest of the country — that there is a need to restore sanity and normalcy to American politics and American society, and that he is the man who can do so.
“If you look nationally, people are very pessimistic about what’s going on with the country – understandably so,” DeSantis said as he sat between Jason Osborne, the New Hampshire Republican Majority Leader, and Rep. Debra DeSimone, two of the 50 members of the New Hampshire Legislature who endorsed his candidacy earlier this week.
“A lot of people think that our best days of the country are behind us, but I think Florida provides a ray of hope that it doesn’t have to be this way. It can get better. It’s going to require a lot of fight. It’s going to require that we do a lot of different things. I mean, we need to restore a sense of sanity to our society in a variety of different ways.”
That “ray of hope” may be a winning message for the governor as he crisscrosses the country in a presidential run. Conservatives, particularly, will likely admire the policies DeSantis has pursued in his red state, but the initiatives also have provoked anger and concern from Democrats and other critics in Florida.
A poll published this week by two progressive organizations show that a majority of Floridians aren’t happy with the direction that the state has gone in after the Legislature passed a number of controversial measures over the past two months on issues such as a 6-week abortion measure, an anti-legal immigration bill, a gun measure to allow concealed weapons without a state license, and a host of restrictions such as removing books in classrooms and school libraries, defunding diversity, equity and inclusion programs, restricting how college kids will learn in “general education courses” and numerous other concerns related to trans kids and LGBTQ+ communities.
Meanwhile, many Floridians are looking for help on rising property insurance rates, car insurance rates, rising health insurance costs, and spiraling rental and housing issues.
The survey of 2,713 registered voters in Florida, taken by Florida Watch and Progress Florida, shows DeSantis’ approval rating is now at 50%, and his disapproval rating is at 49%. That’s a major change from the same survey conducted in February, when DeSantis had a 60%-40% approval/disapproval rate.
At his New Hampshire visit, DeSantis also said that “we also need to restore a sense of normalcy to our communities,” swiping at progressive district attorneys for lax policies on crime throughout the country.
Though he didn’t name names on Friday, DeSantis has in the recent past blasted Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and he suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren last summer for “neglect of duty” after Warren signed pledges not to prosecute those seeking or providing abortions or gender-affirming cases. Warren continues to fight his removal from office through the court system. Though a federal judge stated in January that DeSantis violated Warren’s First Amendment rights and the Florida Constitution, the judge also ruled that he lacked the authority to reverse the governor’s action. The case is now before a federal appeals court.
That led into a passage about needing to “restore integrity to our institutions,” which gave DeSantis the opportunity to discuss the state of the U.S. military, and to criticize what he and other Republicans have said is a fixation on “woke” policies that are hurting our armed forces.
Photo of DeSantis in the Navy. Credit: 2018 gubernatorial campaign website.
DeSantis spoke often about his military background as a first-time candidate for governor in 2018, and it appears likely that he will feature that part of his biography as he runs for the Republican presidential nomination. He discussed his pride in serving in the U.S. Navy “even in places like Fallujah,” and contrasted it with the current military under President Joe Biden’s command.
“The military is going in the direction of politicization, when I see them focusing on things like drag queens for recruiting,” he said. “You’re like it really has lost its way and is it any wonder that recruiting is in the toilet right now? So I think that you need to restore a sense of mission and it’s all about being able to fight and win wars, and when you have that sense of mission and nothing’s going to detract you from it, man the morale goes through the roof. Because people think they’re part of something that matters. And right now I don’t see that happening.”
The governor also got personal in discussing his work ethic as a youth, saying that he was a “blue-collar kid” who worked minimum wage “odd jobs” to get through school. He said that during the summer between his senior year in high school and his first year in college, he took a job as an electrician’s assistant, waking up at 6 a.m. every day working five days a week, while his friends were “kicking back and kind of having fun before they went off to their endeavors.”
He said he learned a lesson about the government as well when he showed up for his first day at work that summer and was sent home because he wasn’t wearing OSHA-approved boots. He said that after he did purchase the correct shoes he still didn’t feel any safer but had became “a little bit poorer.”
And he added that the incident taught him that “government was telling me what was in my interest there, and in reality, it didn’t end up helping me, but I always felt like if you work hard, you’re going to be able to do well.”
DeSantis said he still believes that today, “but I also think that it’s a little more difficult today that maybe it has been in the past. And at the end of the day what our country needs to be about is this idea that it doesn’t matter where you start from, that people have an opportunity to do big things in this country, and that’s been true historically, and we need to make sure that it’s true again.”
DeSantis later spent some time at the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester, described by the Associated Press as a popular destination for presidential candidates. New Hampshire has historically held the first primary election in the nation.
Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Diane Rado for questions: info@floridaphoenix.com. Follow Florida Phoenix on Facebook and Twitter.
