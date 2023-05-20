Excerpts from G7 leaders' statement on economic coercion

(Reuters) - Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) agreed on Saturday to establish an initiative to counter economic "coercion", pledging to take steps to ensure that any actors attempting to "weaponise" economic dependence would fail and face consequences. The initiative, dubbed Coordination Platform on Economic Coercion, will use early warning and rapid information sharing on economic coercion with members meeting regularly for consultations, the G7 leaders, meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, said in a statement. Below are excerpts from the statement. "We are taking additional steps today to enhance o...