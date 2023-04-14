Governments' efforts to regulate AI tools

(Reuters) - Italy's data protection agency said on Wednesday it would lift its temporary ban on OpenAI's ChatGPT artificial intelligence (AI) technology if the U.S. company complied with data protection and privacy demands by end-April. Rapid advances in AI such as Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT are complicating governments' efforts to agree on laws governing the use of the technology. Here are the latest steps national and international governing bodies are taking to regulate AI tools: AUSTRALIA The government requested advice on how to respond to AI from Australia's main science advisory ...
She had invasive surgery after Idaho Dr. Ryan Cole misdiagnosed her — now she’s suing
April 14, 2023
J.B. was depressed after losing her brother to COVID-19. Her menstrual cycle was out of whack, and while she assumed that was from stress and grief, her husband worried it might be something else and wanted her to see her nurse practitioner about the bleeding.
At the time, Dr. Ryan Cole ran one of the laboratories used by women’s health practices in the Boise area. That’s where J.B.’s nurse practitioner sent a biopsy taken from her body on July 6, 2021.
Cole gave a diagnosis: a rare and aggressive form of endometrial cancer.
“I felt like I died already” upon hearing the diagnosis, J.B. told the Idaho Capital Sun in an interview. “You know, you know. It was scary,” she said, beginning to cry. “Oh, sorry. I don’t want to even, like, remember it.”
The Sun agreed to use only J.B.’s initials to protect her medical privacy.
It wasn’t until after she underwent major surgery that J.B. learned she didn’t have cancer after all.
On Wednesday, J.B. filed a medical malpractice lawsuit in Ada County that accuses Cole of negligence and other harms. The Sun contacted Cole and his representatives by email and phone Thursday, but they could not be reached for comment.
What she didn’t know at the time of her cancer diagnosis was that Cole, a local pathologist, had just begun to make a name for himself based on a stance against COVID-19 vaccines, including false claims that they cause cancer.
There is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines can raise, or lower, a person’s risk of cancer. There is evidence that they lower a person’s risk of severe illness, death and chronic health issues after a COVID-19 infection.
“I have seen a 10- to 20-fold increase of uterine cancer in the last six months in my laboratory,” Cole said at a meeting of America’s Frontline Doctors in San Antonio, Texas, about two weeks after he misdiagnosed J.B. with cancer of the uterine lining. “In the last six months. When did we start shots? January? How much solid-tumor cancer increase are we going to see over the next several years? Probably a lot.”
Cole became medical director of America’s Frontline Doctors — an organization that opposes COVID-19 vaccines — in July 2021, the month he gave that presentation, according to his resume. Cole has yet to publicly share data to back up his claim.
‘Internal trauma and a lot of pain’
After the diagnosis from Cole, J.B.’s nurse practitioner read it and immediately referred her to physicians who specialize in cancer and gynecologic cancers.
The surgeon removed her reproductive organs and surrounding abdominal tissue.
“I can’t even imagine receiving that kind of a diagnosis from someone, and then spending that period of time wondering — or knowing, or believing — that you had a very serious cancer,” said Eric Rossman of Rossman Law Group, one of two Boise law firms representing J.B. and her husband in the case. “And then just to find out, after that radical, extensive procedure, that there’s really no cancer whatsoever.”
According to the lawsuit, J.B. consulted with a St. Luke’s Health System gynecologic oncologist on July 20, 2021.
“At that time and relying on Dr. Cole’s pathology report, Dr. Perez discussed various treatment options with (J.B.) including chemotherapy, radiation therapy and surgery,” the lawsuit says.
She chose surgery and, on July 26, 2021, the doctor performed surgery to remove her uterus, remove both of her ovaries and fallopian tubes, and tissue and lymph nodes in her abdomen, the lawsuit says.
Three pathologists at the hospital examined the organs and tissue as they were removed and saw no cancer. The surgeon asked to get the biopsy tissue samples back from Cole’s laboratory; in early August, three of the hospital’s pathologists determined that biopsy, too, showed no sign of cancer, the lawsuit says.
J.B. and her husband were told by the surgeon’s office on Aug. 30, 2021, “that the final pathology on the tissue samples showed that (she) never had cancer,” the lawsuit says. “The erroneous diagnosis of cancer caused (her) to undergo an unnecessary surgery and the resultant pain and suffering from such surgery. The erroneous cancer diagnosis caused (the couple) substantial emotional trauma in believing that (she) had cancer and then in being told that she did not have cancer.”
It took J.B. at least six weeks to heal from the immediate physical impact of surgery, they said. Their bedroom is on the second floor of their home, so J.B. essentially lived on the second floor because it was too painful to walk up and down stairs, she said.
She had “internal trauma and a lot of pain,” her husband said.
There are lingering effects, the couple said. They have “good insurance” but still had large out-of-pocket costs from the surgery, her husband said. And because of the misdiagnosis, her medical records flagged her as a “cancer survivor.” That altered how doctors approached things like breast cancer screenings — ordering a biopsy to confirm that a benign spot on her mammogram wasn’t cancer, for example, her husband said.
The lawsuit accuses Cole of negligence, calling his conduct “reckless and outrageous … constituting an extreme deviation from reasonable standards of conduct” with “an understanding of, or disregard for, its likely consequences.”
The lawsuit also alleges Cole Diagnostics is liable for Cole’s actions.
It accuses Dr. Ryan Cole and Cole Diagnostics of negligent infliction of emotional distress — specifically, “severe mental suffering” that caused J.B. to have “severe and chronic insomnia, anxiety, fear of doctors and severe headaches” and her husband to have insomnia and anxiety.
J.B. and her husband seek damages and compensation. The amount would be determined in court, but it’s more than $25,000 for each of the three counts, according to the lawsuit. They also seek economic damages, such as payment for medical bills that resulted from the misdiagnosis.
Not just another case of a patient suing their doctor
Cole is a pathologist who specializes in skin diseases.
A presentation by Cole in spring 2021 inside the Idaho Capitol minimized the risks of COVID-19 and argued against public health guidance. The presentation racked up millions of views on social media and streaming video platforms.
After that, Cole rose to prominence in a movement that denied the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and other public health measures.
Cole also received a political appointment in mid-2021 to serve as the only physician on the board of Central District Health, Idaho’s largest regional public health department.
He owned and directed Cole Diagnostics laboratory in Garden City for about 20 years. But due to blowback from his public statements on COVID-19, Cole had to “sell it off,” he said in a January interview published to video streaming platform Rumble.
“So, at the end of the day, I just had to, you know, sell it off,” Cole said in the interview. “And I’m still doing the autopsy consultation. I still have access to, you know, some equipment that I held in reserve so I can still help people. But now it’s a shadow of what it was, you know, on a daily basis.”
Reporting by the Idaho Capital Sun last year revealed accusations by several of Cole’s former employees that he operated his laboratory in a “reckless” manner. The Sun reported that Cole Diagnostics pulled in large amounts of money from COVID-19 test revenues and federal and state grants associated with the pandemic.
The Washington Medical Commission in January charged Cole with violating professional standards when he treated COVID-19 patients through telehealth and spoke at events about COVID-19 and vaccines.
In a response filed last month, Cole denied all of the charges and argued that Washington’s medical licensing authorities were trying to stifle his First Amendment rights to freedom of speech.
Multiple patients were misdiagnosed by Cole: records and interviews
The Sun reported last year on complaints that Cole misdiagnosed two women with cancer or precancer of their reproductive organs. The Sun did not publish details that could be used to identify the women, to protect their medical privacy.
J.B. read that report by the Sun. She said to her husband, “The other patient of Dr. Cole that have a complaint, it sounds like me. It just has the age (as) 60-something, and during the time I was only 50.”
She assumed it was an error — that the woman in the complaint was her.
But it wasn’t an error. Instead, J.B. is the second woman to have undergone major surgery after getting erroneous test results from Cole, and the third woman the Sun has identified who received a misdiagnosis related to gynecologic cancer.
The patient whose medical care is described in Cole’s Washington Medical Commission complaint file is a 64-year-old woman whose description is not similar to J.B.
According to the records in Cole’s case file, that patient also had major surgery — removing reproductive organs and abdominal tissue — on July 19, 2021. Cole examined a biopsy taken from the woman’s body on June 30, 2021, and diagnosed her with endometrial cancer.
Idaho doctor who falsely links COVID-19 vaccine to cancer has misdiagnosed two patients
Pathologists from St. Luke’s Health System and Stanford University determined there was no evidence of cancer in the woman’s uterus or in the biopsy tissue that Cole had examined.
The Washington Medical Commission sent Cole a letter on March 30, 2022, asking him to respond to the allegation by April 20, 2022.
The commission’s records show Cole failed to respond by the deadline and didn’t respond to two emails, three phone calls and a certified letter.
Cole and his lawyer responded by email to the Washington Medical Commission on July 28, 2022.
The response made several arguments in defense of his diagnosis:
The health care provider gave him a small amount of tissue to examine from the biopsy and he “suggested that further pathology be conducted due to the size of the tissue sample.”His report “clearly stated that the clinician should read the microscopic description, wherein I suggested genetic testing.”While his own report recommended further evaluation, Cole criticized Stanford pathologists’ use of the words “may be” as a less definitive assessment. “They hedge diagnostically, which gives no meaning or direction to the clinician or patient,” he wrote.Pathology groups can “vary slightly in the criteria they use for determining the line between metaplasia (not cancer) and carcinoma (cancer).”Cole’s diagnosis was confirmed by a pathologist who worked for his laboratory. Even in hindsight, the tissue looked “highly suspicious for cancer” based on his examination, he said. “If this were my mother or my wife, I would have wanted them to have a hysterectomy,” he wrote.
Why no second opinion before invasive surgery?
The complaints about Cole’s diagnoses indicate that both patients had symptoms and abnormal test results that prompted their health care providers to order the biopsies Cole used to diagnose the patients.
Was surgery the most prudent way to treat these patients? Why didn’t anyone get a second opinion?
Rossman said that, in his client’s case, “if you look at this Cole Diagnostics original pathology report, there’s just really no ambiguity.”
There is nothing in the report that would ordinarily raise questions or doubts about the diagnosis, he said.
“Obviously, there were a lot of second, third, fourth and fifth opinions after the surgery, and they were unable to find any cancerous cells,” Rossman said. “But preoperatively? No. Because this was such an unequivocal diagnosis in Dr. Cole’s report. There really was no reason for (the surgeon) to question that.”
The cancer J.B. thought she had is an aggressive type of cancer. She didn’t want to wait to get treatment, she said. Health care providers worked to get her in for surgery as soon as possible, she said.
“Coming from a Third World country, you know, I didn’t expect to have a big mistake like this in U.S.,” said J.B., who immigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines. “We look up to the system and technology here. (To) have that kind of mistake, it’s so unbelievable. … It’s beyond my imagination. I thought everything here is precise, consistent and handled with care.”
Dr. Ryan Cole’s current status in Idaho
While he no longer owns Cole Diagnostics, Dr. Ryan Cole says he continues to practice as a pathologist. He is licensed in several states, including Idaho and Washington, and is certified by the American Board of Pathology.
Cole also is on the board of the Central District Health public health department. County commissioners appointed him to serve as the board’s licensed physician member until 2026.
The Idaho Board of Medicine has taken no disciplinary action on Cole’s medical license. It decided to close complaints about Cole before looking at his telehealth patients’ records, the Sun reported in December.
If the Washington Medical Commission decides to take disciplinary action on Cole’s license in that state, it is possible that Idaho’s medical licensing board could apply that action to Cole’s license here, as “reciprocal” discipline.
But it’s also possible that Idaho’s medical board could determine Washington’s rules don’t apply here. If that happens, the Idaho Board of Medicine’s determination likely won’t be made public, because state law shields from public view everything short of formal disciplinary action.
Idaho Capital Sun is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Idaho Capital Sun maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Christina Lords for questions: info@idahocapitalsun.com. Follow Idaho Capital Sun on Facebook and Twitter.
The bill, which will make abortions illegal before many women usually find out that they're pregnant, has been signed by Governor Ron DeSantis.
Florida's Republican-dominated legislature on Thursday approved a ban on most abortions after six weeks – before many women know they are pregnant – a measure immediately assailed by the White House as "extreme and dangerous."
The bill passed 70 votes to 40 in the state's lower House – a week after approval in the Senate – and has been signed by Governor Ron DeSantis.
It marked the second time in a year that the legislature in the southeastern US state voted to shorten the timeframe for a legal abortion. Last April, DeSantis signed a law reducing the window from 24 weeks to 15 weeks of pregnancy.
The White House slammed the move which it said "flies in the face of fundamental freedoms and is out of step with the views of the vast majority" of Americans.
"This ban would prevent four million Florida women of reproductive age from accessing abortion care after six weeks – before many women even know they're pregnant," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
The new bill establishes that women will not be able to have an abortion in Florida after six weeks of pregnancy unless the fetus is not viable, the pregnancy endangers the health of the mother, or is the result of rape or incest and does not exceed 15 weeks.
DeSantis, a rising star among Republicans, further burnishes his conservative credentials with the bill as he considers a run for his party's 2024 presidential nomination.
Even with DeSantis's signature on the bill, it will not be enacted until the state Supreme Court rules on an appeal filed by several groups against the 15-week limit, arguing that the law violates a state privacy clause.
According to a poll by the Public Religion Research Institute, some 64 percent of Florida residents believe abortion should be permitted in most or all cases.
Even with the 15-week limit, Florida is one of the more permissive states in the southeastern US, and many women have traveled there from neighboring states to obtain abortions in recent months.
(AFP)
Misleading studies sowing doubt about climate change are getting into peer-reviewed journals, scientists warn, citing recent papers linked to a lawsuit in Germany whose authors denied conflicts of interest.
Observers have long questioned the growing number of research journals that take fees from eager academics but often publish their work without rigorous review.
Biased authors, they say, are taking advantage of an overloaded assessment system, undermining the scientific evidence that provides the bedrock for climate action.
"The recent explosion of so-called 'predatory journals' is creating problems that are pro-actively explored by climate skeptics," said Carl Schleussner, a scientist at research group Climate Analytics.
"It opens the door to those who want to willingly get dubious research out there."
Peruvian glacier study
One study denied that human-driven warming was to blame for the melting of a Peruvian glacier and consequent flood risk.
Two of its authors are former executives of RWE, a German energy company targeted by a lawsuit over the glacier, and both are prominent climate contrarians.
Their study appeared in November 2022 in the Journal of South American Earth Sciences, which is owned by the major Dutch publisher Elsevier.
Like many others, the journal charges authors for submissions, which are then supposed to be vetted by qualified experts before being published.
The paper attacked the findings of an earlier study by scientists at Oxford University that a plaintiff in the Peruvian case -- a local farmer who says RWE's carbon emissions contributed to warming -- is citing as evidence.
Nathan Stansell, a palaeoclimatologist at Northern Illinois University, is one of the scientists whose work was cited in the German-led paper.
The paper was "fraught with misinformation, mischaracterizations and bias," he told AFP.
It presented a "debunked argument that since it was warm in medieval times, then there was nothing alarming about recent warming.
"The bulk of the paleoclimate community recognizes that the groups trying to spread this fallacy cannot compete with sound scientific data."
Two other scientists cited in the study, Ben Marzeion of the University of Bremen and Jorge Strelin of Cordoba University in Argentina, also told AFP their work was misused.
Strelin said a graphic in the study, drawing on one used in his own work, omitted data showing the sharp retreat of one glacier over recent decades.
The two ex-RWE men, lead author and geologist Sebastian Luening and chemist-turned-politician Fritz Vahrenholt, did not respond to AFP's requests to comment.
The author of the Oxford study, Rupert Stuart-Smith, submitted to the journal a formal scientific rebuttal of Luening's paper, contesting its use of certain data and detailing what he called "inaccurate or misleading assertions."
Elsevier communications executive Andrew Davis told AFP the journal's editors "did not detect unethical behaviors and it is their belief that the two research groups simply did not agree with each other."
But the publisher acknowledged the failure to include a disclosure of the authors' links to RWE in the study.
The disclosure did appear in a preliminary "pre-proof" of the paper but disappeared from the version published in November 2022.
"The publisher would like to apologize for any inconvenience caused," Elsevier said in an email to AFP.
It said the disclosure would be added back into the study after approval from the authors.
Firm denies funding study
Another paper on the Peru glacier appeared in the journal Remote Sensing, from publisher MDPI, in 2021.
The study reviewed three years of data on ice-flow velocity and assessed the risk of avalanches and floods, concluding that there was no evidence that a flood was imminent.
Stansell said this conclusion should have been dealt with in a separate study as it "seems out of place and doesn't relate directly with their principal findings".
A 2022 article by investigative media group SourceMaterial said the study was produced with funding from RWE. It cited the authors as denying this. The authors did not respond to AFP.
RWE spokesman Guido Steffen told AFP the study "was made independently from RWE and the court case and it was not funded or paid for by RWE."
Regarding the Luening study, he said: "We did neither commission that study nor play any role in producing it."
Extreme weather study slammed
In September 2022, top climate scientists called for the withdrawal of a paper that claimed scientific evidence of a climate crisis was lacking.
The peer-reviewed paper by four Italian scientists appeared in the European Physical Journal Plus, from prestigious science publisher Springer Nature.
Four scientists told AFP the study manipulated data and cherry-picked facts about extreme weather events.
In response, Springer Nature put a warning notice on the article and said it was investigating.
In late March 2023 Christian Caron, executive publisher of Springer Nature, told AFP the investigation was "progressing but still ongoing.
"Additional material received as part of the investigation is currently following the usual procedures of an extensive peer-reviewing process, which may take more time than anticipated."
Payment for publication is a time-honored part of the business model among peer-reviewed journals.
Their reputation relies on being the gold standard in scientific publishing, through external reviewers who are supposed to weed out false papers and reject sketchy or biased use of data.
But the low-cost advantages of publishing on the internet have led to an explosion of peer-reviewed journals and, say some, standards have fallen.
Ivan Oransky, co-founder of Retraction Watch, a blog that tracks thousands of withdrawals of academic papers each year, told AFP some authors sought to get unsound work published in journals with a lax peer-review system that used unqualified reviewers.
"A lot of junk gets through peer review," he said. "It is really time that everybody admitted that, so that we can try and do better."
© 2023 AFP
